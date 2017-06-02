Small And Micro Cap Pharma Stocks: Priced For 'Non Success', But The Paradigm May Be Changing!

Small and mid cap biopharma stocks have been valued for "non success" over the past year. Therefore, positive news, as seen with the takeover of Tobira by Allergan, results in outsized stock gains. During the next 12 months, several of these smaller companies will present clinical data, at a time when larger pharmaceutical companies are needing to augment their product line and coincidentally are flush with cash. Below, I shall discuss two such names, with the risk caveat mentioned above.

DURECT Corporation has some legacy cash flow positive product lines, a drug in clinical trials for localized post operative pain control, a long-acting oxycodone in clinical trials in partnership with Pain Therapeutics which has abuse-deterrent properties and DUR-928, which is being investigated for NASH, PSC, acute kidney injury and inflammatory skin disorders. The company recently partnered POSIMIR, its phase 3 post-surgery pain drug, with the Sandoz division of Novartis. The agreement included $20 million upfront, $43 million in development and regulatory milestones, $230 million in sales milestones and double digit royalties on sales. It should be noted that the current market capitalization is $190 million and that the company will require additional financing, either through licensing deals or by accessing the public markets, in 2018.

I believe that early stage (Phase 1b) DUR-928 holds great potential for NASH and other indications. NASH has attracted company and investor interest, with Novartis, Merck, Gilead and Allergan recently involved in licensing deals or partnerships. Although the data is preliminary, and hence not factored into the stock price, DUR-928 administration has resulted in decreases in inflammatory biomarkers in NASH patients, reduction in bilirubin, a decrease in CK-18 (cell death marker). NASH treatment will likely require a multi-drug treatment regimen, or at the very least different agents depending on the stage of the disease. Therefore, although DUR-928 is behind many drugs in clinical study, it could compete in a market that will exceed $15 billion annually next decade. Data regarding other agents suggests to me that there is no clear winner at this time.

Cryoport is a leading provider of cold chain logistics, and has historically serviced the biopharmaceutical, IVF and animal health industries. Between 2012-2016, the company averaged revenues of $4.0 million and a net loss of $13 million. However, I maintain that the company's business is in the process of undergoing a major transformation, driven by the upcoming approval of the first CAR-T therapies in oncology, as these therapies demand cryogenic shipment to preserve cell efficacy. Early signs are consistent with this thinking, as Q1 2017 revenues advanced by 74% to $2.7 million, with biopharma revenues up by 100% (and 31% sequentially), accounting for 75% of the total. The gross profit margin increased by nine points on a year over year basis. Furthermore, the company strengthened its balance sheet in anticipation of new business, raising $11.4 million from a secondary offering in March. During the first quarter, Cryoport added 27 Biopharma clients, and it is now supporting 139 clinical trials (versus 78 one year ago), 17 of which are in Phase 3. Potential annual trial revenues increase significantly as the client company progresses, with Phase 1 at $15000-$75000, Phase 2 at $75000-$150000, Phase 3 at $200000-$1 million, and commercialization stage between $2-$20 million. Clients include Kite Pharma, which has a November 29 PDUFA date for its CAR-T therapeutic agent to treat aggressive NHL, Novartis, Bristol-Myers and Juno. It is also worth noting that prominent oncologists have been remarking on the growing backlog of patients awaiting therapy with Kite's drug.

Cryoport's market capitalization is $85 million. The company could be operating at cash flow break even by Q4 2017. Revenues this year should approximate $12 million, rising to over $20 million in 2018, and exceeding $35 million in 2019. As investors increasingly look to participate in the growth of CAR-T therapeutics, Cryoport should increasingly stand out as the "cryogenic supplier to the stars", thereby allowing for one to profit from this advance in oncology without having to determine which drugs will succeed.

