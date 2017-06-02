The Perfect Portfolio: Recapping The Adventure. It's Time For A New Road Trip. Let's Get Packed And Load The Truck

Introduction:

I've written a number of articles about my taxable investment portfolio. I call it "The Perfect Portfolio." Before you get all put out about that name, let me say this.

The portfolio is perfect in that it does what it was intended to do. And what is that? It was created to replace income from CD investments as interest rates began to drop in 2008-2009.

As our CDs matured, we invested the money into Dividend Growth Stocks to replace that income and we were able to reinvest money at higher income rates than CDs being offered, and we enjoyed the added bonus of owning stocks in a portfolio that gave us Dividend Growth in excess of 8% annually.

So, that's perfection for me.

What You Should Know:

I stopped adding any new money to The Perfect Portfolio after the last CD matured in June of 2011.

Since then, I've been taking the dividend income and spending it as part of my normal cash flow. There has been no reinvestment of dividend income, just sending the money to my Schwab checking account along with my Social Security check and using that money to meet regular expenses.

We decided to sell a home that we had in California. That created an opportunity for a number of investments and so while the bulk of the proceeds of that sale were "parked", we also decided to make a few purchases, before deciding to begin investing that money in the stock market.

And, that's what we did.

But, There's Something Else You Should Know:

Before I started investing this new money, I made a decision to present my activities in a bit of an unusual manner. What I decided to do was to write a series of articles where I would tell readers which companies seemed to be compatible with the investment objectives of The Perfect Portfolio and that I would tell readers about those companies, before I actually purchased any shares of stock in those companies. That was my first promise to you.

The first article, discussing our intentions was presented here:

"Dividend Growth Investing: An Open Portfolio For Your Review"

In typical fashion for me, that article was written in July of 2014 and we did not get around to making any changes to The Perfect Portfolio until 2016. Call me a procrastinator, but I "was busy."

The second promise that I made was to provide a "proof-source" of the purchases made for the portfolio. Any purchase made would be written about in a new article. Things came to a head in February of 2016, when we began to deploy capital to new purchases. Here's the first of those "purchases made" articles:

"The Perfect Portfolio: What We Are Buying Now"

But we also wanted to be even more transparent with articles about the stocks that we were considering as potential purchases. So we came up with the notion of creating a watch list of those companies that appeared to be attractive to us. We presented these watch lists in articles like this one:

"The Perfect Portfolio: What We Are Buying Right Now (Part 2)"

That initial "watchlist" consisted of 7 target companies. Two of those 7 were purchased after the article was written and those 2 companies were Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) and Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR).

I decided that using the Trade Notification Notice that Schwab provides their investors would be a good proof-source for the articles. That notice shows the date of the purchase, the number of shares bought, the price paid for each share and the total dollar amount invested in the shares with the purchase.

I have to tell you that anyone who thinks this process is easy has never participated in a project like this one. I think that as we moved forward, the process got better and I've resisted the temptation to purchase new positions before I've written about them.

Regardless, the key here is to constantly be updating the watchlist and not sweating about which companies get added to the portfolio and which ones get away from us (for one reason or another).

I think the best article, where we actually got ahead of the curve on this project, was this article:

"The Perfect Portfolio: Recent Purchases Made (April)"

In this article, we had an expanded watchlist to 14 new target companies and from that list, we made purchases of 6 companies.

Those were: Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM), Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG), Monsanto (NYSE:MON), Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), Schweitzer-Mauduit (NYSE:SWM), and Western Digital (NYSE:WDC).

The third promise that I made was that I would not sell any position in the portfolio (either a partial sale or a complete sale) without telling readers about that potential sale before it was made. So what I intended to do was to write an article that would be titled something like this:

"The Perfect Portfolio: What We Are Selling Now and Why."

There is no link to that article for a simple reason - we have not written that article yet because we have not decided to sell anything. Yet.

Method and Madness:

If you have been following along, or if you want to review previous articles to bring yourself "up to speed", you will soon discover that I am a value investor who likes to use the strategy known as Dividend Growth Investing.

A Dividend Growth Investor tends to focus on a couple of metrics which are part of the overall decision making process. Those metrics can be as individualized as an investor chooses (and that individualization often creates confusion for non-DGI folks). For me, it's pretty simple.

1. I want to purchase companies that are priced at what I believe to be a value to the company's relative worth. In other words, I like bargain hunting.

2. I want to purchase stock in companies that have a history of increasing dividends on an annual basis, for at least 5 years in a row. The more years the better, but that does not keep me from purchasing a position in a company that is on the fringe of that dividend growth metric. When I invest in those companies, my "bet" is more of a capital gains play than it is an income play.

3. I want to purchase dividend growth companies that are increasing their dividends annually at a rate that is greater than inflation. I tend to lean toward companies that have a Dividend Growth Rate over 3% annually, but I look for DGR that is closer to 6% or better, as a rule.

4. I do not often sell positions. There are a couple of reasons for that metric. First, I am not making purchases for 30, 60, or 90 days out. I buy stock in companies that I intend to hold for 5 years or longer. Sometimes, it takes time for the market to catch up to a given stock and impatience is not a virtue in my opinion.

5. Since I am investing in these companies for the purpose of providing me dividends (income) my intention is to let that income increase annually by the collective dividend growth rate that the portfolio throws off. Additionally, when I pass away, it is my intention to have those holdings in the portfolio continue to provide income for my spouse and after she passes away, the portfolio will be distributed to my children. I anticipate that they will enjoy a stepped up cost change to enhance their situation relative to taxes they might need to pay via their selling of any of those positions in the portfolio.

6. Finally, with these metrics in mind, I believe that investing for the future, regardless of how much time you may have left on this earth, is best served by remaining focused on how you got to the dance. You don't wake up one day to find yourself retired and then completely change the way you've arrived to the place where you are. Knowing what my estate plan is all about, why would I sell my holdings and turn them into cash or some other form? Why would I suddenly go from being a stock investor to being a CD investor or something else? Because of my age? I'll quit this when I can no longer function mentally, but that's a ways down the road right now.

The Portfolio Through May 31st:

I am presenting the portfolio in this manner, again, to bring everyone up to where we are. The top half of the portfolio ((NYSE:ABBV)-(NYSE:XOM)) is the original list of holdings, with prices updated from 12/31/2015 (and those prices do not represent the cost basis for the holdings, which is significantly lower, but relatively unimportant to this series).

The next group of stocks ((NASDAQ:CSCO)-(NYSE:WDC)) are companies that we purchased in 2016, beginning in February and ending in April of last year.

We will be expanding from this point in future articles. In my opinion, there are companies in both lists of stocks that we own that are currently attractive purchases. But, again, we will expand on that notion in articles that will be forthcoming.

Conclusion and Summary:

While I still have money to invest from the sale of the house in California, many of you have money to invest from all kinds of sources.

Some of you have cash "sitting on the sidelines." Some of you have new money coming to the market as you are younger investors who are trying to create your own portfolios. Some of you are selling positions in order to allocate money to new positions.

Whatever your source of investment capital, it would seem to me that being able to analyze, discuss, argue, and dissect where we (as a collective) group are going is well worth the time and effort that it takes to start the process.

I have identified a number of companies that I am very interested in owning. Some of them are current holdings and some of them are brand new, never owned companies that appear to be interesting to say the least.

Keeping with the tradition of writing about those companies first, identifying those which we plan to purchase, and then sharing those purchases with you and tracking the results is something that I've really enjoyed doing.

That isn't going to stop. So, let's load up the car, buckle our seat belts, and head on down the road to wherever this adventure takes us.