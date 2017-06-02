Quanex Building Products: Another 'Good Enough' Quarter Keeps The Story Going

And, with $100 million-plus in free cash flow likely coming over the next six quarters, there's enough reason to stick with the story.

To be honest, since buying the stock last October, I haven't been hugely impressed with any of the last three quarters from Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX). There hasn't been a 'miss' in the bunch, to be sure; in fact, NX has beaten Street estimates on the bottom line for 10 straight quarters after its fiscal Q2 report this week. But sales have been choppy, in large part due to bigger-than-expected revenue erosion from margin-dilutive customers. Add to that the impact of the weaker pound (impacting ~15% of revenue), and the top-line profile at Quanex hasn't been all that impressive.

That said, the point of the bull case at $17 was precisely that it didn't require any real outperformance from Quanex. Rather, management efforts to refinance debt and restructure operations would provide enough help in terms of margins to drive earnings growth and upside as long as the business cooperated reasonably well. Coming out of the Q2 report, that appears to be the case. And, even with NX back toward the high-end of its post-election - and post-crisis - ranges, there's reason to expect a strong second half to FY17, and maybe NX finally breaking out to the upside.

Q2 Earnings

On their face, Q2 earnings looked rather poor. Revenue declined 8.9% year over year; Adjusted EBITDA fell almost 16%. But both figures beat Street expectations and were in line with internal projections, according to the Q2 conference call.

In terms of sales, the decline was driven solely by Quanex's decision to walk away from certain low-margin compressions. According to a revenue bridge disclosed with the Q2 release, sales actually rose 2%, excluding eliminated products. But that figure actually is a bit of a disappointment, relative to full-year guidance of mid-single-digit growth on an underlying basis, and I'm truthfully surprised consensus estimates were low enough for a beat on that front.

CEO Bill Griffiths insisted on the call that back-half performance would improve, excluding ~$37 million coming from the loss of a major customer (by Quanex's choice). April, the last month in fiscal Q2, appears to have been relatively weak, but Griffiths said weather hurt demand and that end customers were confident going into the summer. And, on an underlying basis, revenue wasn't that bad for the quarter: a bit less than 1% growth in North American Engineered, positive local currency growth in Europe, and a nearly 9% increase in the cabinet division, again backing away eliminated products. All told, the top line should get better and needs to get better for NX to break out past multi-year resistance in the $22-23 range.

In terms of margins, this is a second-half story, and the first-half performance was good enough to keep that story intact. Q2 consolidated Adjusted EBITDA margin did decline 80 bps, but that was an improvement from a ~200 bps decline in Q1. Quanex had to pay a decent amount of overtime to build up inventory for a transitioning customer who couldn't find a new source elsewhere, and that alone likely added at least ~20 bps of pressure. (Griffiths seemed to imply in the Q&A that the pressure was closer to 80 bps, though his answer wasn't entirely clear, and a cited ~$0.5 million increase in overtime implies something closer to 20 bps, assuming low gross margin sales were involved, as appears to be the case.)

But what's comforting about the first half for Quanex is that it accomplished quite a bit without a major disruption and without more bad news. As Griffiths detailed on the call, the company closed two facilities, relocated 13 lines, retired 23 more, and transferred 228 tools. It walked away from about 9% of its 1H FY16 revenue. It negotiated price increases with a few customers and added automation capabilities as well. It's a lot of movement in a relatively short time, and Quanex managed it well. Griffiths reiterated a target of ~200 bps margin expansion in the second half, with those benefits likely to hit in FY18 as well.

FY17 is a bit of a transition year for Quanex, but the transition has gone well and now is complete. The likely reason the stock gained close to 7% on a relatively modest beat while reaffirming full-year guidance is precisely because it reaffirmed full-year guidance. There was a lot that could wrong here, both short term and longer term. Tool movement and facility closures could have caused significant disruption, but save for the overtime issue, Quanex appears to have managed well. One of the key risks to the stock was that the amount of "margin-dilutive" revenue to be lost would continue to balloon, but that process, too, seems complete.

The next four quarters are when the benefits of the recent work are supposed to hit, and Quanex looks rather well-positioned. Free cash flow traditionally is generated in the second half, and Quanex is guiding for something close to $60 million this year despite cash burn of about $2 million in the first half. A stepdown in capex next year means that figure should be exceeded next year, given first-half margin expansion. Quanex ended the quarter with ~$270 million in net debt; it should generate $125 million-plus in free cash flow over the next six quarters, accelerating its deleveraging. With the target leverage ratio at 2-2.5x, some of that cash flow actually should be considered excess, allowing for additional M&A or shareholder returns.

The broader point after Q2 is that the story coming into FY17 looks intact. Margin expansion is coming. Free cash flow should improve the balance sheet (and hopefully boost the equity slice). The core vinyl business has been improved; Griffiths said the cabinet business has "turned the corner". The heavy lifting has been done. The benefits should be on the way.

Valuation

At last year's Analyst Day, Quanex laid out what it called "mid-cycle" targets of $1.3-1.4 billion in revenue, $185-210 million in Adjusted EBITDA, and $105-120 million in free cash flow. Those targets admittedly look optimistic, particularly amidst a choppy start to CY17 for the construction industry as a whole and given higher-than-expected lost sales. But they do imply a likely double for NX, assuming an ~8x EBITDA multiple and ~15x free cash flow.

At the moment, however, NX still looks reasonably cheap. A ~9x EV/EBITDA multiple against the midpoint of FY17 guidance is inflated somewhat by the timing of free cash flow and a capital lease executed in Q2. By year-end, that figure should come down by a half turn, all else equal, and by next year, it should be ~8x on a forward basis simply from deleveraging.

But that doesn't include margin expansion next year, which should be in the range of 100 bps. Adding that to mid-single-digit revenue growth would get Adjusted EBITDA up toward $120-125 million; a peer-level 8.5x multiple plus lower debt implies about 15% upside, to $24 or so.

That perhaps isn't a compelling case, but it's also a reasonably conservative one, particularly after the few quarters. And, the numbers look better on a free cash flow basis. Quanex's D&A traditionally has outpaced capex, providing a modest tax shield. Assuming $35 million in capex next year and $8 million in interest expense, NX is trading at a ~zero growth 11-12x multiple to FY18 free cash flow. And, there still should be some room for benefits in FY19 from 'fine-tuning' manufacturing capacity, as Griffiths has termed it.

There's enough potential there to push NX into the mid- to high-20s even with relatively modest multiples and no real acceleration in end markets. There are cyclical risks, but that's true across the space (and across the market, at this point) a reasonable multiple and decent leverage mitigate those somewhat. Really, the most likely negative outcome is that Quanex's execution isn't quite perfect and/or that pricing pressures margins and limits some of the potential upside. In that scenario, NX probably returns to being the 'dead money' it's been for some time:

NX data by YCharts

Below $21, I still think that's a risk worth taking. There's a clear, reasonable path to solid double-digit upside and the chance of a real breakout if execution continues to be solid and end markets cooperate. While the first-half numbers don't look hugely impressive, they've de-risked the FY18 case somewhat and increased the likelihood that Quanex can get where it says it wants to go. Even with the stock up nicely over the past few months, that's enough to stay long.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.