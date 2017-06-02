GLD Today: Your Signal From The Jobs Report

The direction of the SPDR Gold Trust (NYSE: GLD) today will very likely be decided by the monthly Employment Situation Report. Its readings on job creation, the unemployment rate and average hourly earnings all carry sway today. The implication to economic growth and inflation, not to mention the labor market, will drive Federal Reserve monetary policy. The underlying data and its impact on the Fed will in turn drive the U.S. dollar, to which the price of gold is tied. The SPDR Gold Trust is a liquid security tracking the price of gold, allowing investors to make bets on the price of gold. So, the GLD's direction today will be determined by the jobs report. But if the security weakens, I would look to go long into the close, as the testimony of James Comey is pending for next week.

Gold sank in overseas trading Friday, as U.S. equities startled many, and yours truly, by rallying on President Trump's decision to withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord. I covered why stocks rallied on the President's decision in an earlier report this morning.

The SPDR Gold Trust will open trading this morning fully hinged to the monthly jobs data provided by the Employment Situation Report for May. Economists expect nonfarm payrolls growth of 185K in May, down from April's pace of 211K. Private payrolls, excluding public sector jobs, are seen increasing by 173.5K, down from 194K in April. Though, ADP yesterday estimated private payrolls would increase by 253K. If greater than expected jobs growth materializes for May, I expect it will lift the dollar on its implication to the economy. It will also likely heighten the Fed's rate hike trajectory. The net effect to gold would therefore be negative, and the SPDR Gold Trust would decline in value. Last year, we got an anomaly reported that was severely short of expectations, but was later adjusted higher (keep that in mind also). Investors will likely have forgotten this fact and a low data point could give gold strength it might not be able to maintain, considering possible revision or revelation in later news.

In the jobs report, investors will also inspect the unemployment rate for a lead on gold and a guide to the GLD's direction. Economists expect the unemployment rate to hold steady at 4.4% in May, though the range of forecasts spans from 4.3% to 4.5%. If anything is possible, then a decreasing or steady rate likely serves dollar strength and works against gold today. Full employment and reduced slack in the labor force are precursors for compensation inflation. Inflation is a keyword for gold, because if it heats fast enough (read ahead of the Fed), it weighs against the dollar and serves gold prices. If the Fed can get ahead of the game, which does not seem likely as of today, then dollar strength can be maintained. What happens to the dollar will be negatively correlated to gold, all else held constant, and factor in the value of the SPDR Gold Trust.

Speaking of inflation, Average Hourly Earnings data provides a more direct measure of it. Economists expect a 0.2% increase month-to-month in May, a slower pace than the 0.3% seen in April. If we see wage inflation pickup, it will signal a faster Fed hike pace, hurting gold; unless wages pickup sharply, causing an inflation scare, helping gold. On a yearly basis, economists see a slight pickup to 2.6%. The average workweek is expected to hold at 34.4. If we see an increase in the workweek it signals an increase full-time workers and in work shifts, another sign of labor slack reduction.

In conclusion, we're looking for strong economic data to likely hurt gold due to a hawkish signal given to the Fed. Though the Fed will have to confirm it saw the signal for confirmation. Soft economic data here helps gold and is possible considering last year's anomaly (if it is repeated). No matter what, next week still serves gold with the June 8 testimony of James Comey before congressional panel, and the uncertainty that refreshes about the Trump Administration or leadership of America.

