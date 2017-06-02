Valeant: Pharma's Bernie Madoff?

Bernie Madoff. Source: The Guardian

The Financial Crisis of 2008/2009 was marked by greed and wanton speculation. After the housing and stock markets collapsed several banks and proprietary-trading ("prop-trading") operations faced liquidity strain. Perhaps no one represented the era more than Bernie Madoff; faced with $7 billion in redemptions, Madoff Investment Securities LLC ("BMIS") went belly-up in December 2008. In my opinion, Valeant (NYSE:VRX) and BMIS have similar attributes.

Madoff Was Insolvent

Madoff began as a wholesale dealer specializing in over-the-counter ("OTC") stocks. He helped automate OTC trading, making it more efficient and transparent. He also carved out a niche completing trades cheaper and faster than competitors. According to Shock Exchange: How Inner-City Kids From Brooklyn Predicted the Great Recession and the Pain Ahead, Madoff's competitive advantage eventually evaporated:

The fortune was not in automating OTC trading, but in designing software that allowed trades to occur in seconds ... At the time, the spread between the price market makers bought and sold shares was a customary 12.5 cents ... By the 1980s Madoff had attained a sizeable share of this "third market," or electronic trading outside of the NYSE's trading volume ... By 1997 the spread market-makers garnered was reduced to 6.25 cents. It evaporated down to one cent by 2001, and with it Madoff's cash cow.

In addition to market-making services BMIS engaged in investment advisory and prop-trading. In the late '80s and early '90s Madoff generated consistent investment returns even in periods when broader financial markets were volatile. By 2001 market chatter suggested BMIS's brokerage business was subsidizing its hedge fund returns. The opposite was actually true - Madoff was using investment flows from the hedge fund to subsidize the brokerage arm. In late 2008 the cash burn was amplified when redemptions poured into the hedge fund, prompting Madoff to reveal $50 billion in losses.

Valeant Is Insolvent

Valeant built its business by acquiring brands and subsequently cutting costs and raising drug prices of the target companies. After being labeled a "price-gouger" management halted acquisitions and intimated it would stop raising prices. Valeant now faces a loss of exclusivity ("LOE") for certain drugs and its ability to develop new drugs is unproven. Its acquisitions have declined in value, yet the $29 billion in debt employed to fund them still has to be repaid. That's problematic since goodwill and intangibles associated with prior deals are over 80% of Valeant's total assets. According to Shocking The Street, a new premium service I publish in conjunction with Seeking Alpha, at year-end 2016 Valeant was insolvent by $8 billion:

The only assets Valeant really has are its portfolio of businesses. The company's revenue and EBITDA are in decline, and I expect them to decline again next quarter. I expect the resulting negative impact on Valeant's enterprise value to also hurt its liquidation value ... The value of its underlying businesses is not enough to cover its debt, which is likely why Bill Ackman of Pershing Square (PSZHF) threw in the towel ... I estimate VRX is insolvent by $8 billion.

At Q1 2017 Valeant's $29 billion debt load was at 9.4x run-rate EBITDA; this was up from 7.6x in Q4 2016. Management and VRX bulls have cited its debt reduction, yet its credit metrics have worsened. Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) believes future earnings underperformance could trigger a restructuring a event. In my opinion, this is another indication that Valeant's assets are in disrepair.

Madoff's NAV Was Opaque

Madoff's investment advisory business was cloaked in secrecy - from the stocks he invested in to his trading strategy. The investment advisory segment used Madoff's related-party broker-dealer to hold its assets - a clear conflict of interest. There was no independent custodian that could confirm its actual assets under management ("AUM") at any point in time. According to the SEC Madoff hired computer programmers at the brokerage business to develop programs that used sophisticated algorithms to generate and maintain random, fictitious trading data for thousands of client accounts. The investment advisory segment's net asset value ("NAV") and customers' account balances were practically whatever Madoff and his back office personnel said they were.

Valeant's NAV Is Also Opaque

I have been following Valeant for almost two years. Once my estimated sum-of-the parts approached $1 I began to question the balance sheet. After analyzing the company's 2016 balance sheet I realized Valeant practically had no assets. At year-end 2016 Valeant had total assets of $43.5 billion, of which 84% was related to goodwill and intangibles. The company's tangible GAAP book value at year-end 2016 and Q1 2017 was -$34 billion and -$31 billion, respectively. The biggest driver of Valeant's GAAP book value was the value the company placed on its intangibles.

Goodwill and intangibles represent the premium over book value Valeant paid for past deals. There should be some correlation to their value and the earnings generated from the acquired entities. Intangibles were $41.6 billion or 6.3x 2015 EBITDA. By Q3 2016 it rose to 9.0x "run-rate" EBITDA or Q3 results annualized. In Q4 talks to sell Salix to Takeda (OTCPK:TKPHF) (OTCPK:TKPYY) for over $9 billion (9.1x EBITDA) reportedly fell apart.

Salix also began to underperform around this time. I believe if talks had continued Takeda would have lowered the purchase price. Salix's Q1 2017 revenue and EBITDA declined Q/Q by 27% and 31%, respectively. Valeant's total respective revenue and EBITDA was down 12% and 24%. Intangibles as a multiple of run-rate EBITDA jumped to 9.4x in Q4 and 11.7x in Q1 2017. I believe the biggest driver of the change was the diminution of Salix.

Based on Q1 results I estimated the company's sum-of-the parts at $22 billion or 7.5x EBITDA. If the entire company is only worth 7.5x run-rate EBITDA then how can intangibles related to prior deals be worth 11.7x? About 47% of segment EBITDA is related to Branded Rx and U.S. Diversified segments which are either in run-off or have dismal business prospects. Another 18% is derived from Salix which is a question mark given its recent financial performance and loss of part of its sales force. Bausch & Lomb - Valeant's crown jewel - makes up only 35% of total EBITDA.

Valeant's Q1 2017 run-rate EBITDA of $3.0 billion was off 54% compared to 2015 EBITDA of $6.6 billion. However, Valeant's intangibles only declined by 15% over that time period. In my opinion, there is a $13 billion gap (intangibles of $35 billion versus VRX's estimated sum-of-the parts of $22 billion) that needs to be explained.

Salix And Sprout Case Studies

The following chart illustrates the acquired assets and liabilities assumed pursuant to the Sprout and Salix deals.

Sprout was acquired in Q4 2015. Addyi - its women's libido-boosting drug - was marketed as "female Viagra." However, sales were abysmal from the start. It sold just over 200 prescriptions after the first few weeks of marketing.

Addyi had a few impediments. First of all, doctors had to become certified before recommending it. Secondly, its side effects included dizziness, drowsiness, fainting, and falling blood pressure. The side effects could have been exacerbated when patients who took the drug also consumed alcohol or hormonal contraceptives. These might have hurt initial sales.

Given the low number of prescriptions sold, the jury is still out as to whether Addyi is effective in treating female sexual dysfunction. Goodwill and intangibles associated with the Sprout acquisition were over $1.7 billion - about 43% of Valeant's current $4 billion in equity.

Salix was acquired for $13.1 billion. It had negative tangible book value and over $20 billion of the purchase price was allocated to goodwill and intangibles such as R&D.

Salix's earnings and its value have fallen sharply since Q4 2016. At Q1 2017 I valued the business at 9.1x run-rate EBITDA or about $5.9 billion.

Salix's revenue is about 14% of Valeant's total revenue. If one were to allocate 14% of Valeant's $155 million corporate/other costs ($22 million) to Salix, then Salix's EBITDA would fall by 13% and its value would fall to $5.1 billion.

An enterprise value of about $6 billion would be $7 billion less than Salix's $13 billion purchase price. This could warrant a write-down of intangibles by $7 billion.

At October 1, 2016 the company's carrying value for Salix was $14.1 billion, its estimated fair value was $10.3 billion and its goodwill carrying value was $5.1 billion.

In my opinion, Valeant's estimate of Salix's fair value and goodwill carrying value do not reflect the diminution in the business since October.

Goodwill write-offs for Sprout and Salix alone could potentially exceed Valeant's $4 billion book value, and create negative equity.

Takeaway

Valeant is insolvent and its NAV is opaque just like Madoff's. If the auditors or rating agencies bring attention to Valeant's insolvency then the company could go belly-up just like Madoff. Avoid VRX.

Disclosure: I am/we are short VRX.

