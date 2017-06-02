FBI: Gun Stocks Set To Fly

Following the election of Donald Trump, Wall Street and the media were preaching "gloom and doom" for the firearms industry, leading to a massive drop in share prices for gun manufacturers like Sturm Ruger (NYSE:RGR) and Smith & Wesson (NASDAQ:AOBC) (14% and 15% respectively in the day following the election with further drops in the following months). As expected, the FBI's monthly firearms background checks registered through the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) began showing year-over-year declines in the months following the election. However, in March and April the NICS trend began to show strong signs of stabilizing, supporting American Outdoor Brands CEO James Debney's claim that the firearms industry faced tailwinds from a growing customer base. Despite the changing data, the media continued the narrative that the industry was in decline and even mocked the NRA's and firearms companies' attempts at boosting sales. However, the NICSC numbers for May just arrived and show that the trend has actually turned positive year-over-year, setting all-time records for the month:

2016-2017 Year-Over-Year NICS Firearms Checks December January February March April May 2015-2016 3,314,594 2,545,802 2,613,074 2,523,265 2,145,865 1,870,000 2016-2017 2,771,159 2,043,184 2,234,817 2,433,092 2,045,564 1,942,677 % Change -16% -20% -14% -4% -5% +4%

Even the steep declines in December through February were still higher than their respective 2014-2015 numbers reflecting that the firearms industry has grown considerably, regardless of political impacts on sales. If this trend continues, the industry looks primed to resume growth making 2017 a close second to 2016 for all-time U.S. firearms sales, if not a record-setting year itself:

Investor Takeaway: With the firearms industry shaking off its post-election doldrums and gaining momentum from its primary tailwinds (increasing gun ownership among youth, women, and minorities, growing popularity of recreational shooting, and ongoing geopolitical uncertainty, racial tensions, and terrorist attacks), gun stocks look primed to soar to new highs.

Sturm Ruger already reported a surprisingly strong post-election quarter and created substantial value for shareholders by presciently repurchasing 6% of outstanding shares at an average price of under $50 (prices have since surged to ~$65 per share). AOBC reports on June 15th, and likely dipped into its new $50 million share repurchase authorization after exhausting its previous $50 million authorization at an average price under $20 (prices are currently over $23 per share), creating additional value for shareholders. If Mr. Debney reports a quarter close to as strong as Sturm Ruger's, both stocks will likely take off as shorts are forced to cover their positions.

Though prices in both companies have already surged ~30% from their lows earlier this year, there is likely much more room to run. Both companies are conservatively financed and have been well-positioned by their management to richly reward their shareholders for faithfully sticking by them through the post-election dip. With valuation estimates rising due to the return to growth in the industry, these companies are both strong buys, particularly AOBC prior to its earnings report.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AOBC, RGR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.