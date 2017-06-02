Palo Alto Networks Poised To Soar

Based on price relative to cash generation the company's shares are not looking very expensive.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) rallied by close to 20% after reporting results that came in much better than expected. The company's guidance is very positive and the valuation does not look too high yet.

Palo Alto Networks has risen more than 17% after reporting a blowout quarter, but the company's shares are still quite a bit below the 52 week high of $166. Palo Alto Networks had not taken part in the NASDAQ's (NASDAQ:QQQ) huge rally over the last months, but had retreated to 52 week lows in May. The big jump on Thursday thus brought shares back to the middle of the 52 week trading range.

Palo Alto Networks, which is active in the rapidly growing security market, that is poised to grow massively over the coming years (with IDC expecting a total market size of more than $100 billion by 2020), has reported a revenue increase of 25% in its third quarter earnings release.

Revenues of $432 million were still much lower than billings, which totaled $544 million in the most recent quarter. Billings being higher than revenues is something we see every quarter at companies that offer subscription-type software services, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and its Windows 10 revenues being a good example. The higher billings volume will translate to increasing revenues down the road, thus the growth outlook for Palo Alto Networks remains very good.

Looking at the immediate future, we see that Palo Alto Networks expects revenues of $486 million in the current quarter (the company's Q4), which translates into an expected revenue growth rate of a whopping 13% quarter to quarter -- on an annualized basis this would mean a 60% revenue growth rate.

The company has not given guidance beyond that in its most recent earnings release, but the analyst community expects revenue growth of an additional 24% next year (fiscal 2018), that would push Palo Alto Networks well above a $2 billion run rate.

PANW Cash from Operations (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

Looking at the company's profitability, we get two very different pictures: Palo Alto's net earnings (GAAP) have been negative for a while, and continued to be so in the most recent quarter (with a GAAP net loss of $61 million), but the company's non-GAAP earnings, as well as its cash flows, are positive. Operating cash flows totaled $211 million in the most recent quarter, up 24% year on year, whilst free cash flows increased to more than $160 million.

At that pace Palo Alto Networks is generating well above $600 million in annual free cash flow, and that is despite the fact that capital expenditures were unusually high in the company's most recent quarter (at $50 million, versus capex coming in below $20 million in many quarters). If capex had stood around $20 million, Palo Alto Networks' annualized free cash flow would total about $750 million.

PANW Price to CFO Per Share (TTM) data by YCharts

At that valuation Palo Alto Networks is much cheaper than other high flying tech growth stocks, that are all trading at multiples that are much higher than the market average.

Palo Alto Networks' balance sheet looks good as well, the company holds $1.4 billion in cash and equivalents and an additional $700 million in long term investments, on the other side the company has only $520 million in long term debt (convertible, which could have a dilutive impact on the company's share count).

With its big net cash position and high cash flows Palo Alto Networks could likely start consolidating in its industry, or diversify into other venues. It is also possible that the company starts using its cash hoard and cash flows for shareholder returns (such as dividends and buybacks), although that would be rather unusual for a relatively new tech company that is still in its growth phase.

Takeaway

Palo Alto Networks is growing at a strong pace, whilst generating huge amounts of cash flows. These make shares look rather inexpensive, which could allow for the company's stock to rise back to the $160 level where shares have already traded earlier this year.

The company's cash pile keeps growing, whilst debt levels are low, it will be interesting to observe whether the company's management finds a way to employ its cash in a way that is beneficial for Palo Alto Networks' shareholders.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.