DowDuPont - And Then There Were Four, Or Five, Or Six

It now looks as though the seemingly interminable process of obtaining competition authorities' approvals and meeting their demands might at last come to a close in August.

Some words are just plain attractive: they look good on the page, they feel good in the mouth and they sound good. "Fissiparous" -- which Webster defines as "tending to break into parts" -- is one of them. Certainly Dan Loeb, head of Third Point LLC, seems to be a fan. His activist fund is one of Dow Chemical's (NYSE:DOW) larger shareholders. In a presentation released early in May, he suggests that perhaps the three companies into which Dow and du Pont (NYSE:DD) plan to split themselves following their intended merger are not enough.

Third Point's Concrete Proposal

The presentation makes concrete proposals only with regard to the disposition of assets between the Materials and Specialty Chemicals companies that DowDuPont already plans to create. It suggests -- and I am inclined to agree -- that the silicones business Dow acquired with the dissolution of Dow Corning belongs more naturally with Specialty Chemicals than with Materials. This would entail a shift of roughly $4 billion in revenue between them. Third Point suggests some other, smaller movements of assets between the two potential spin-offs, including, I think somewhat oddly, a shift of du Pont's Tyvek® and countertop businesses from Specialties to Materials.

Third Point goes on to point out some oddities in the proposed structure of the three planned companies. I think it is fair to say that the plans for the split up were formulated in haste, and that, despite the delay since the deal was announced on Dec. 11, 2015, Dow's and du Pont's managements do not seem to have reconsidered them. On May 11, DowDuPont announced its intention to hold such a review post-merger. It is not unreasonable to delay such a review until all the disposals that anti-trust authorities will require are known and the new Board of Directors is constituted. Until DowDuPont is formed, even minor changes to its post-merger plans would require two thirds majority approval by both Dow's and du Pont's Boards, which would be cumbersome to obtain. Nevertheless, the timing of the announcement certainly appears to be a reaction to Third Point.

Third Point argues, on the basis of a sum-of-the-parts valuation, that its proposal would add $19.8 billion to the value of the three companies that will result from the merger of Dow and du Pont. This is, of course, complete speculation, which involves assigning valuations to companies that have never been publicly traded and for which there are few if any publicly traded comparators. The multiples assigned to most of the individual parts do not seem terribly out of line to me, but the aggregate gain in value seems out-sized relative to the minor re-engineering proposed.

Additional Spin-Offs

However, the presentation goes considerably beyond this proposal. It is styled as a think-piece, effectively a request to DowDuPont's recently-named Board of Directors to think more deeply about extracting value from the merged (and soon thereafter to be de-merged) companies than Third Point believes Dow and du Pont have to date. It asks, rhetorically, whether "…additional companies or divestitures would further enhance shareholder value." Mr. Loeb's answer, of course, is implied by the phrasing of the question. He seems to be thinking especially of the Specialty Chemicals business.

Mr. Loeb's underlying assumption is that "focus" is a crucially important source of value creation. Singleness of purpose and close alignment between performance and incentives are, of course, important elements of this idea. However, Third Point raises an issue that goes beyond what are surely by now over-familiar management mantras when it maintains that diversified chemical companies' valuations tend to be based on the lowest-value business in their mix. Mr. Loeb calls this the "lowest common multiple" problem. It implies that some of their other business units, with potentially higher valuations, represent considerable value that can be realized by separating them from the less attractively valued businesses.

Certainly, the chemical industry has reason to believe that it is under-appreciated by the markets. This has been true throughout my experience with it and it seems unlikely to change any time soon. Dow's and du Pont's current valuations of 15.1x and 20.6x consensus 2017 estimates respectively are nothing to write home about. And it is unquestionable that many spin-offs from diversified chemical companies have put in good performances. Third Point singles out two Dow spin-offs -- Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) and Olin (NYSE:OLN) -- and two of du Pont's -- Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) and Chemours (NYSE:CC) -- for special mention. It comments that board members should ponder, "Why are these companies enjoying such incredible relative success once they leave the corporate umbrellas of Dow and du Pont?"

But this raises an obvious objection to Mr. Loeb's analysis. If sum-of-the-parts valuations make a case for his proposals, surely other investors have applied sum-of-the-parts valuations to Dow and du Pont all along! Mr. Loeb and Third Point did not invent this style of analysis. Does the idea of "lowest common multiple" make any sense when analysts have been able to apply sum-of-the-parts valuations to these companies for decades? Are we to assume that generations of analysts have been unable to notice what Third Point's (admittedly very accomplished) analysts have?

The "Lowest Common Multiple" is Questionable

The valuation problem for these companies, and for Dow in particular, is that they have very large commodity businesses that do not attract high multiples. In consolidation, they tend to swamp the values of smaller business units that, as independent entities, could be expected to attract higher multiples. What the argument in favor of spin-offs fails to note is that, if there is any logic to sum-of-the-parts at all, the value of the company spun off is subtracted from the value of its parent. For companies like Dow with large, low-valuation businesses, this may be lost in the rounding error, but if sum-of-the-parts has any value, then spinning off a unit must affect the valuation of the former parent.

But why, then, the very healthy performance of the spin-offs? Much of it must come down to timing: it is worth noting that none of the spin-offs Third Point mentions became independent in adverse conditions. Even so, spinning off units when their outlook is promising and market conditions are favorable should not, on a sum-of-the-parts analysis, ultimately create value. They can provide bonanzas to shareholders who take advantage of their medium-term appreciation and sell them. None of the Dow or du Pont spin-offs has yet been independent for more than three years, so none of them has experienced an economic or market downturn, or sufficient time for the economic benefits of 'focus' to make themselves obvious.

Short of the contribution that "focus" might make to value creation, the value that spin-offs achieve over the course of economic and market cycles should not, in principle, add to the aggregate value of the spin-off plus its parent. The strong performance of the spin-offs in the relatively brief periods of their independence to which Third Point alludes is essentially the mirror of the value that their separation more or less invisibly subtracted from their former, much larger parents.

As a Dow shareholder for some time, Third Point would have received the Trinseo and Olin distributions. Yet there is no indication from Morningstar's shareholder analysis that it continues to hold significant positions in either of them. This does not suggest that it has much patience to wait for "focus" to work its alleged charms. Third Point's strategy seems to be to extract spin-offs through activism at premium prices when conditions allow, and to crystallize that premium in short order. Oddly, its success depends on the inertia in parent companies' valuation. If their valuations reacted immediately and proportionately to the loss of value through the spin-off, short-term sale of the spin-off while retaining the shares of the parent company would be a zero-sum game.

It is not, but it is not immediately clear why. Inertia must surely be a part of it -- many investors may simply fail to notice the loss of one-twentieth of a P/E point. The former parent also benefits from the "focus" effect (after all, the spin-off represents one less purported "distraction"). But more importantly, the valuations of large, diversified but poorly valued companies that spin-off high value businesses may be supported by investors' expectation that further spin-offs are in train. This explains the attraction of holding the parent while disposing of the spin-offs. The risk in selling the spin-off is slight, since differences in valuation are quickly realized, and holding in anticipation of realizing the benefits of "focus" is itself risky. On the other hand, once a company has been convinced to spin-off one business, the likelihood that it can be prevailed upon to do so again has probably increased.

Focus, Focus, Focus

Far be it from me to discount the benefits to corporate performance from management focus. In virtually every endeavor, paying attention is one of the keys to success. It is certainly easier to structure incentives when the performance metric is unitary and obvious to all. However, it is worth remembering that independence comes at a price.

A new company must have a Board of Directors and a Corporate Secretary, finance, regulatory affairs, investor relations, press, labor relations and personnel departments, safety, Sarbanes-Oxley compliance and internal audit groups and corporate counsel. It must retain at least one law firm, an accountancy firm, a pension consultant and perhaps an actuary. It will need to negotiate its own standby letters of credit and deal directly, and probably from a position of diminished strength, with conventional and investment bankers, debt rating agencies and the S.E.C. Independence entails significant fixed-cost overheads.

With few exceptions, chemical manufacturers' products are inputs into other manufacturers' products or processes. Even the value of Tyvek® or Corian® is only realized by their incorporation into the products that builders produce. The more specialized the product, the narrower the market for it: Polyethylene has some role or another in just about every area of economic activity, while cracking catalysts are used by only one industry, and there may be only a couple or even just one customer for a specific molecule or formulation.

Specialty chemicals attract high margins (which tend to drive their makers' valuations) in part because specialization is accompanied by the risks of narrow markets. Even when a market is fairly large, sound and permits steady price increases, if investors are suspicious of it, suppliers to that market suffer low valuations. For example, Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) makes a very good living indeed from supplying acetate tow to cigarette manufacturers (operating income in the relevant division up 6.2% last year on a 31.3% margin), but you would never guess it from the grudging 10.9x consensus 2017 earnings at which the market values it because, of course, "everyone knows" that "tobacco is dying."

All of the spin-offs that Third Point mentions as examples of value creation have had their weak periods. While specialization means that such companies may have limited exposure to the broad economic cycle, when their specific markets are constrained, they will feel the pain. Even titanium dioxide (one of Chemours' principal products), with widespread uses by a diverse customer base, has suffered its slumps. By adding the fixed costs entailed by independence to their burdens, some of these companies may struggle.

Split Up Materials?

Apart from spin-offs on valuation grounds, Mr. Loeb clearly dislikes vertical integration, a feature that virtually defines many petrochemical operations. Even where, say, an ethylene plant and a polyethylene plant do not belong to the same owners, they were probably built around each other, as were essential providers such as atmospheric gas separators of the sort run by Linde or L'Air Liquide. All the separate participants in these enormous complexes are related by long-term, take-or-pay contracts: while technically each remains a separate entity, in effect such plants are joint ventures.

Perhaps there is an argument that this structure is superior to vertical integration, although it is difficult to see what that argument might be. The only real benefit I can see is with the furthest upstream producer: if, to continue the example, a polyethylene maker has production problems, it would still have to pay its ethylene supplier. This seems like a dubious benefit: impoverishing your customers is rarely a sound long-term strategy.

But this is largely beside the point. Having built vertically integrated plants, for better or worse Dow (or rather, its Materials successor) is stuck with them. The idea of carving independent entities out of them this late in the game is, frankly, absurd. I strongly doubt that Third Point's preferences will have any influence on the structure of DowDuPont's petrochemical interests.

Meanwhile...

When I last wrote about DowDuPont, I referred to an interview with the Chairman and CEO of Dow in which he expressed hope that the deal could at last close by the end of June. Those hopes have been dashed, and end of August is now the scuttlebutt. But we will see: progress is slow, even glacial, but it is being made.

The combined group unveiled its future Board of Directors on the same day it released its comments about a review of the de-mergers. As agreed a year and a half ago, it will consist of equal numbers of directors drawn from the two companies' Boards -- 16 in all. The composition of statutory Board committees has yet to be determined.

Conditional regulatory approvals of the transaction continue to dribble in. Brazil and China have each submitted their demands. None is a deal-killer but they will no doubt allow government authorities to steer desirable parts of Dow or du Pont toward favored acquirers. The idea that there even is a competition authority in China, that citadel of state capitalism and corporate lawlessness, is rather quaint. It would be interesting to know its track record regarding transactions between purely domestic companies, particularly those owned by the Peoples' Liberation Army.

More importantly, conditional European Union approval was obtained on March 27, subject to disposals that the combined group has already put in train. As I commented previously, these requirements were relatively light, considering the size of the transaction and the footprints of both Dow and du Pont in Europe. The E.U. competition authority piously contends that each transaction that crosses its desk is examined separately and entirely on its own merits. I think it protests too much: it is transparently obvious that it pursues industrial policy at the expense of U.S. multinationals and in the interest of European "champions." I continue to suspect that the treatment DowDuPont has received at its hands is not unrelated to the treatment that it hopes Bayer's (OTCPK:OTCPK:BAYRY) proposed acquisition of Monsanto (NYSE:MON) will receive at the hands of the U.S. Federal Trade Commission. I doubt that the FTC is likely to be swayed, but then, it would have been less resistant to the combination in any case.

