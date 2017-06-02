Happy 100th Birthday: Financial Advisors' Daily Digest

John Lohr addresses the changes in longevity in his new piece, "American Horror Story: The 100-Year Life."

I'd tinker a bit with the title, if I were its writer, perhaps calling it "Happy 100th Birthday!" or suchlike, accentuating the positive, though I get where he's coming from, not least from his opening paragraph:

You think we have a retirement crisis now? Just wait. The worst impact will be to the 20 somethings and 30 somethings, and it has nothing to do with the funding of Social Security (at least not directly)."

John's article very much reflects contemporary thinking. Whereas once people were in awe of those who achieved ripe old ages and harbored hopes of getting there themselves, today people are focused on reaching certain milestones, including and especially "retirement," wherein they can amass as much pleasure as they can without the responsibilities and commitments of work and families.

This historically new concept is already long overdue for its own retirement. A generation ago, retirement might have extended a year or two beyond work, if that. The advance in longevity that coincided with increases in prosperity is what made all the partying possible. As that longevity continues to expand while our affluence contracts, the result is a squeeze that will sooner or later force a reckoning with retirement. If working for 40 years and taking a 30-year sabbatical was already a stretch, then 40 + 40 is simply beyond realistic, especially when these days many young people are having a tougher time initiating a sustainable work path in a "gig" economy undergirded by a sclerotic educational system.

But it's far from the economic deficiencies that make retirement questionable. Scientific studies have long supported the idea that staying active, particularly through work, is key to maintaining good physical and mental health…and vice versa. It seems we are made to give of ourselves, productively and creatively. The retirement ethos is all about taking (even if taking what one set aside for oneself). There are 80-year-olds, and unfortunately people much younger, who have put themselves out to pasture. But we have all met octogenarians, and these days not uncommonly nonagenarians, who are notable for their lucidity. What is remarkable about such people is the attitude that they will keep on performing, creating, giving as long as they have the strength to do so, whereas many of their peers who are overly quick to claim their retirement reward find instead the booby prize of unseen decline.

So, for reasons of wealth and health, it may soon be time to retire retirement. There will likely be some sort of forcing events, but those who prepare now to maintain a lifestyle of constant contribution will likely fare better when the shift occurs.

