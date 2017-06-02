McCoy Global Is A Hidden Gem

McCoy Global, Inc. (OTCPK:MCCRF) (MCB.TO) is an Edmonton, Alberta based oil services firm that operates in Canada, the U.S., the U.K., Singapore, and the United Arab Emirates. It started out as a blacksmith shop in 1914 and is still here today having survived two world wars, the Great Depression, and the Great Recession. The company engineers and manufactures precision parts for the oil and gas industry. It also provides services such as hydraulic repair and maintenance. With its purchase of 3PS, Inc. for US$6.1 mil, the company is now expanding into hi-tech measurement systems for heavy industry, including oil and gas. McCoy is a small company with a market cap of only $40 mil (C$55 mil), but is so solid financially that it's a "buy it and forget it" type of investment.

Gibraltar Style Balance Sheet

In the chart below are some of the numbers that point to a management style that realizes oil services is a cyclical business. To make it through the peaks and troughs, you have to be conservative and not blow your brains out during boom times by aggressively expanding production or playing monopoly to juice the bottom line.

Balance Sheet Items & Ratios as at March 31, 2017 (Cdn $)

Debt $5.985 mil Current Ratio 4.36 Cash per share including restricted cash $.77 Price/sales (trailing 12 months) 1.2 Tangible Book Value per share $1.97 Working capital per share $1.67 Debt to equity .1072

You can see from the table that this is a company built to survive. Unlike so many other oil industry firms, McCoy is not talking to its bankers asking for more time or relaxed conditions in order to fight another day. It's still in the ring and could go another 10 rounds under the abysmal conditions of the past two years. The company, like so many others, suspended its dividend in 2015, laid off staff, and cut costs. Banker meetings be damned!

Things Are Looking Up

For the latest quarter ended March 31, revenue increased by 42% to C$10.2 mil, with a net loss of $.13 per share versus $.34 per share for Q1 of 2016. Not great but certainly an improvement. Revenue dropped by 67% from 2015 for the year ended Dec. 31, 2016. Still standing after that evisceration, the company cut general and administration charges by C$960k, laid off employees, and kept capex to a minimum. Net cash generated from operating activities swung to a positive C$1.6 mil from a deficit of C$5.3 mil in the year-ago quarter. It's a testament to management that the firm remains financially strong after enduring one of the worst oil industry downturns in recent memory. With the rig count rising 504 in the U.S. from May of last year, the sun is peeking out. McCoy generated 36% of sales from the U.S. in 2016. The addition of 3PS will add revenue for 2017. Hoover's estimates 3PS annual sales at $15 mil.

Chartwatch

From a low of C$1.60 on March 9, 2017, the stock has rallied and run over C$2 in April and May, trading in a range of C$1.81-2.10 during the last two months. With only 27 million shares outstanding, volume on the TSX is low, averaging 16k over three months and 9k over the last 10 days. Sometimes it doesn't trade at all or trades in the hundreds. So this is not a trading vehicle. It's a buy and hold. When earnings improve and the stock rises (over C$7 in 2013), there will be enough volume to exit your position if that is your choice. My choice would be to keep it for Warren Buffett's ideal holding period: "forever".

Dividends And Insiders

The company had paid a dividend since 2004, reaching C$.05 quarterly until it was suspended in mid-2015. That was a 4%+ yield at the time. The dividend will return. The question, of course, is when. I anticipate something around 2% when it does reappear. Keep in mind that could be 2-3 years from now.

Patience will pay off. I'm sure that's what the insiders are thinking. They've bought 187,925 shares since the beginning of the year. I'm with them.

Being a micro-cap stock, there is only one analyst providing an earnings estimate for this year (C$-.19) and next (C$.07). Three brokers have issued a hold rating with the most recent opinion on Jan. 5, setting a 12-month target price of C$2.35.

Risks That Could Dampen Your Return

Other than the above-mentioned micro-cap status and low-volume trading, you should consider the industry that McCoy is in. Obviously, the oil service business is cyclical, rising and falling with the price of oil. From a high in late 2013 of over C$7, the stock fell to a low of C$1.32 in November 2016. Rig activity was dismal. And, with extremely low rig counts, demand for McCoy's products and services withers. Maybe "withers" is too understated. Sales dropped from C$120 mil in FY 2014 to C$27 mil in FY 2016. A 77.5% plunge in revenue has got to hurt. But part of the investment case here is that, despite a drop of that magnitude, the company is still here and financially strong. Oil could fall again, a la early 2016, idling more rigs. This would surely put pressure on the shares of McCoy. Back to C$1.50 is not a zero-probability event.

Another factor to consider is the technological change. New methods of monitoring well performance could arise, making McCoy's products obsolete. And the service side of the business could fall prey to competitors willing to work cheaper.

These are some of the risks to ponder. But my thesis is that, over the long haul, this company will reward you.

Wrap-Up

McCoy managed to weather one of the worst oil service industry downturns in the last 25 years. The cash balance has remained healthy over the last five years, and there was no debt on the balance sheet until the first quarter of this year when the company borrowed C$6 mil to purchase 3PS. Conservative management, a rock-solid balance sheet, and a recovery in the oil service market make this a buy for the long term. A reinstated dividend will produce income and a capital gain. It, as they say, is a keeper.

