Aratana Therapeutics Focuses On Capturing Pet Market With Galliprant And ENTYCE

Aratana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX) is moving ahead in the niche market segment of developing therapeutic treatments for dog and cats. The company recently reported that its major product Galliprant has generated considerable buzz and that the company may be on its way to substantial milestone payments. This drug, designed for treating canine osteoarthritis, is licensed to the animal health subsidiary of Eli Lilly and Co. The canine osteoarthritis market is expected to be a $100 million opportunity, and is largely untapped.

Aratana Therapeutics boasts of a widely diversified drug portfolio. Currently, its drug pipeline includes treatments for pain management in pets, feline viral diseases, canine cancer and atopic dermatitis in dogs. While Galliprant is already in the commercial stage, other upcoming treatments are ENTYCE and AT-002, which are in phased submission and pivotal studies stage respectively. ENTYCE is designed for stimulating appetite in dogs and AT-002 is for managing weight loss in CKD cats. Thus, the company is further moving in the direction of diversifying its product basket, and gaining a bigger chunk of the overall veterinary market.

Diversification is also expected to help Aratana Therapeutics in gaining synergies for its research and development efforts. As per its latest quarterly earning announcement, the company spent $4.7 million in R&D expenses for the first quarter of the year, down from $10.7 million it had incurred for the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The rationalization of expenses will help the company in controlling its losses as well. The company incurred $12.6 million in first quarter net loss, again down from $18.1 million loss it had booked in the first quarter of the previous year. On per share basis as well, the net loss dropped from $0.52 to $0.34.

However, the biggest positive point for the company was its jump in net revenue. Aratana Therapeutics reported $3.8 million in revenue and a major chunk of this revenue was derived from Galliprant, which accounted for $2.5 million from the supply deal with Elanco, the large Eli Lilly pet medicine subsidiary, and another $903,000 from licensing. Overall, as mentioned before, Aratana Therapeutics is on to a good run with regard to Galliprant. The company's corresponding total quarterly revenue in 2016 was $172,000. The healthy jump indicates that the company may now look forward to a steady revenue stream, which may not only boost its stock price but also its overall liquidity position. Aratana Therapeutics finished the first quarter with $68.4 million in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments.

Aratana Therapeutics is further boosting its cash position with equity arrangements as well. Recently, it struck a Securities Purchase Agreement for the sale of 5 million of its shares. The deal priced the company stock at $5.25 and Aratana Therapeutics expects to receive net proceeds of $24.4 million, giving another boost to its liquidity. While the company has healthy cash position at present, it also needs to maintain the liquidity, owing to the sheer number of drug candidates it has in its pipeline.

Aratana Therapeutics estimates its full year operating expenses to be close to $45 million, which is a cause of concern. However, the company has taken various steps to remedy the situation. Further, the revenue stream from Galliprant is also likely to help the company's fortunes. Despite the company's strong position, the company stock has shown rather weak performance in the market. It has lost 21 percent of its value this year so far, currently trading close to its 52 weeks low of $4.97. However, this weak pricing offers a good opportunity for building up position in the stock, which has a number of catalysts coming up later this year. The main catalyst is its prospective Galliprant revenue, which will help the company in strengthening its position. The company is also reported to be working on getting European marketing approval for the drug, which will provide further positive fillip to the company and its stock price. Aratana Therapeutics is also looking for moving ahead with AT-016, an adipose-derived allogeneic stem cell therapeutic candidate for osteoarthritis pain in dogs. The company is collaborating with VetStem BioPharma for developing this drug.

Entyce is also likely to move ahead, after initial hiccups and delays. The company has conducted several meetings with the FDA for its proper manufacturing facilities. Aratana Therapeutics is looking to resubmit its approval application and the company may be in position to make the product commercially available this year itself. The company's original revenue churner Nocita is also expected to pull its weight. The drug reported $327,000 in first quarter revenue, up from $147,000 in revenue for the first quarter of the previous year. Overall, with the healthy additions to its product portfolio, Aratana Therapeutics seems to be on its way to reward its stockholders.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.