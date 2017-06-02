BlackBerry: Despite Toyota Dropping QNX, $20 Is A Reasonable Target

By Parke Shall

It wasn't even a full day since Citron Research released their report on BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BBRY) before Seeking Alpha had two opponents to Citron's case. Yesterday, during the day, Paulo Santos and Bill Maurer both wrote critical pieces on BlackBerry claiming that the loss of QNX in Toyota vehicles was proof that the company was moving in the wrong direction and both authors argued that BBRY's current valuation was already robust.

Today, we wanted to weigh in on the situation as we have been long-time BlackBerry bulls and continue to be. We want to talk about why we think Citron is right and why BlackBerry has a legitimate chance of doubling from here.

We have to get this out of the way first. This is not the same BlackBerry that was around 5 or 10 years ago. This is no longer a handset maker and while that narrative still creeps behind the company, keeping its valuation low, the company has really transformed over the last couple of years. As the Citron report put it, the company is now a software company with its two main drivers coming from Internet of Things and QNX. Right off the bat, this addresses a major problem that BlackBerry has faced over the last couple of years: media and analysts are misinterpreting the story.

What used to be a failed hardware company is now a burgeoning startup software company that is just starting to dig its heels into the high-margin software as a service business. We have no doubt that if BBRY were a startup company that went public for the first time tomorrow that it would be valued significantly higher than it already is.

Let's address the points of yesterday's critical articles head on. Both articles bring up that Toyota (NYSE:TM) had dropped QNX in favor of using another in-dashboard operating system. This is true and we don't dispute that. However, it doesn't take away from the fact that Ford (NYSE:F) also recently made a substantial investment not only in BBRY's software, but in their personnel, hiring 400 engineers from BlackBerry.

If you think QNX being dropped at Toyota is a reason that Ford may not want to potentially consider acquiring BlackBerry, you're wrong. Ostensibly, these automotive companies will want to compete in order to have the very best offering in terms of software in your vehicle. It isn't necessarily a negative to have different brand operating systems in different branded vehicles.

Ford obviously thinks that QNX has long-term scalability and is secure and efficient enough for their in dash purposes in their vehicles. Isn't it reasonable to say that Ford may want to develop QNX in house and make it all their own?

But Ford is only about 15% of all automotive market share and Toyota is less than 10%. This leaves a giant pool of automotive market share that QNX still has exposure to. A bet on BlackBerry today is not a bet that BlackBerry is going to win contracts from every single one of these auto manufacturers. It is a bet that QNX picks up enough steam with one or two manufacturers to make it worthwhile to buy the company out or to catch the eye of customers looking for security and accessibility.

(Source: Ford, QNX)

Even given the company's current sales and current margin, BBRY could still be considered to be undervalued today, simply based on the niche with which it operates.

The question is whether or not you see a long enough runway in autonomous driving going forward to keep BBRY and competitors occupied for coming years. Autonomous driving is an industry that will be reaching an inflection point in a couple of years. It is an industry that companies like Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) are investing in. While you could argue that these competitors are intimidating for BlackBerry, you could also argue that they validate the space and make it clear that autonomous driving is an area worth pursuing.

So while Toyota may have dropped QNX, BlackBerry isn't going anywhere anytime soon. Its partnership with Ford is rock solid and we think can be the foundation for additional partnerships on a go-forward basis. Being dropped by Toyota does not preclude BBRY in any way from being an acquisition target, whether it is by Ford or whether it is by another automaker or a more traditional software company.

Additionally, as we have commented before, the risk of the company running out of cash or needing to get into a situation where it has to dilute shareholders is very minimal. The company now has its cash burn under control and ostensibly has as much time as it needs to continue turning around its business.

BBRY Cash from Operations (Quarterly) data by YCharts

The clock is not up against the company and BlackBerry has a good balance sheet to fall back on. This foundation is yet another reason that we think downside in shares is limited at this point.

We have said it before and will say it again. BlackBerry doesn't need to be the company it was before. It just needs to be a small manageable company that generates steady cash flow and turns a profit on a consistent basis. If the company can show the market that it has steadied itself completely and that its turnaround from a financial perspective has been complete, we expect the market to considerably increase its valuation multiples. From that point, the narrative for media and analysts should also continue to shift which we think will put even further momentum behind the stock price.

The company recently won a $940 million award from Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) that increases its cash on hand that it can use to make acquisitions. We expect that BlackBerry will continue to make several bolt-on acquisitions that play to the company's new strategy. We also believe that as the company continues to reshape itself going forward, the market will be a lot clearer about what type of company we are dealing with and what the appropriate multiples should be for it.

Yesterday's critical articles were correct that Toyota has dropped QNX. However, this simply doesn't preclude BlackBerry from participating in the burgeoning autonomous driving niche going forward. Not only does Toyota only represent a small cross-section of the total addressable market in automotive, but BlackBerry has already fused a rock solid partnership with Ford, which, on their own, has enough resources and wherewithal to keep BlackBerry busy and profitable for a while to come.

We believe that other automobile manufacturers will continue to follow in suit and we continue to believe that BlackBerry's intellectual property, especially at this point in time, remains an attractive asset for potential acquirers. With the company valued at only $5 billion to $6 billion, it would be very easy for someone to come in at a relatively sizable premium and scoop up BlackBerry while it is mispriced and sitting at the beginning of a brand new longer runway for growth. We agree with Citron and see BlackBerry shares going to closer to $20 over time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BBRY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.