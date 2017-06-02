Enphase vs. SolarEdge - The Changing Module Level Power Electronics Landscape

To say that the solar inverter market is changing would be stating the obvious. What is probably less known is the rate of change and underlying reasons for the change.

Until about a decade back, an inverter in a solar system was the rough equivalent of a mainframe computer for computing. This centralized power conversion model worked well for residential, commercial, and utility scale deployments until the turn of the current decade.

However, this model started evolving due to the constant increase of power produced by modules over time and the realization that a distributed architecture would work better for scalability, performance, and cost. A look at product line of the market leader SMA Solar sheds some light into the types and capabilities of various inverter types including central inverters, string inverters, and micro inverters.

From a utility scale perspective, the large central inverters are increasingly being replaced by smaller string inverters. While some analysts and Seeking Alpha authors seem to lump these two in to the same category, technically that is inaccurate. At a conceptual level the difference between a central and a string inverter can be seen in the image below.

The utility inverter market is dominated by "big metal" players such as ABB, Huawei, SMA Solar, and Sungrow. Generally speaking, the rate of innovation in this extremely cost sensitive market has been limited and, increasingly, the low cost Chinese players are starting to gain market share.

As with many products, there was some initial aversion to adopting Chinese products perceived as low quality. However, that quality perception has changed over time. Currently, Chinese inverter vendors are considered bankable and have been growing market share at the expense of earlier western leaders. Due to the low rate of innovation and adverse ASP and margin trends, we do not find this segment to be a good candidate for investor consideration. Consequently, in this article, we do not delve much in to the utility inverter opportunity but focus more on the distributed generation side of solar deployment where there are more ready investment opportunities.

When it comes to distributed generation, the progression of inverter technology has been similar to the utility side and in many ways more dramatic. At a high level, the DG inverter space has split into two categories - central/string inverters and Module Level Power Electronics. It should be noted that in the residential/commercial context, the differences between central and string inverters are generally ignored and both of these are lumped into a single category.

Micro inverters, a primary example of MLPEs, are deployed at a module level and are an extreme form of distributed functionality where each module can be monitored and controlled individually. These microinverters do not provide ROI at utility scale but can be attractive at residential and commercial level. EnPhase (NASDAQ:ENPH) is the dominant microinverter vendor in the market.

A variant of the microinverter technology that uses a different architectural partition to achieve benefits similar to the microinverters is the optimizer. SolarEdge (NASDAQ:SEDG) is the dominant optimizer vendor in the MLPE industry.

The biggest story of 2015 in the MLPE market was the clash between EnPhase and SolarEdge. A comparison of microinverter and optimizer as well as SolarEdge's and Enphase's claims and counterclaims can be seen here and here.

Setting aside the competitive claims of these technologies, both offer the following key advantages compared to central and string inverters:

Ability to monitor and control each independent module in the system

Ability to remotely turn power off at the module (emerging fire safety requirement)

Ability to maximize module performance when not all modules are facing the same direction or have varying tilts

Ability to maximize system performance when some of the modules are shaded

While central and string inverters are impossible to beat when it comes to deployed cost per watt, the above mentioned advantages mean that optimizers and microinverters can dramatically improve the safety and increase the energy (kWh) ratings of the systems. Consequently, when measured in terms of cost of energy and cost of operations, MLPEs have much to offer in select situations.

Coming back to the battle between EnPhase and SolarEdge, it is clear from market shares and stock prices of these companies that optimizers are winning the battle against microinverters.

There are three main reasons for optimizers winning the battle in the market:

In a typical system with 10 or more panels, optimizers deliver a compelling cost advantage at the time of installation. The long term failure rate of optimizers is likely to be substantially below that of microinverters. Given the increment expense of servicing a failed part on a residential rooftop, optimizers can be attractive for investors with a long term view on the energy yield. This can be a major consideration for lease/PPA providers selling 20/30 year energy contracts to customers. Because of the lower cost, higher reliability, and lower power dissipation, optimizers are well suited for integration in to solar modules.

Due to these reasons, activity in the optimizer space is starting to ramp up. In 2016, one of the leaders of the PV inverter space, SMA Solar Technology AG, announced that it is making an equity investment in optimizer player Tigo. With a $20M deal for 27% equity, SMA also got a board seat, exclusivity for marketing certain products, and an agreement to work together with Tigo on various products and technologies.

Huawei is also expected to announce an optimizer solution in the second of this year.

Going forward, we expect the MLPE market to move increasingly towards modules with integrated optimizers (DC Modules or Smart Modules) compared to modules with integrated microinverters (AC Modules).

In the image below from a recent GTM article about SMA investment in Tigo, note that while the "Smart Module" quadrant is busy, there is very little activity in the "AC Module" quadrant.

In our view, the above is one of the most telling pictures about the future of EnPhase. It is not that AC Modules are not a good solution - the problem is that AC Modules do not scale well with large systems. The Company's product line will be increasingly marginalized as we move towards next generation solar modules.

However, note that this movement towards "Smart Modules" does not ensure the success of SolarEdge. The competition in the MLPE space is likely to be intense and semiconductor players like Maxim Integrated (NASDAQ:MXIM) will increasingly take market share away from the other players. However, SolarEdge appears to be up to the challenge and could end up being one of the few players that will survive the transition to "Smart Modules".

Looking Ahead:

The challenge for any of the players in the inverter market is that the IP behind inverter implementations does not create a sustainable barrier to entry. As the technology march continues, the inverter functionality is likely to be integrated in to other products. Recent Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) drive to integrate inverters into batteries is one example.

We do not believe there is much market for integrated solutions today but it will be an interesting development to watch. However, many an investment opportunity does get formed at such early stages.

There is one public company that appears to be staking a leadership claim when it comes to integratable inverter IP - Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR). Ideal Power's inverter IP is similar to that of Solar Edge's and there is a fair chance that the Company may see some significant penetration in commercial and small utility scale applications.

Judging by the Company's revenue and profit trends, it is easy to argue that Ideal Power does not even deserve to be a public company. However, given its sub-$50M market cap, any meaningful design wins, either on the product side or on the IP side, can move the stock price in a big way.

From an investor view point, SolarEdge remains the only viable investment candidate in the space for the time being. Enphase could have a viable path with proper strategic approach and hard nosed management but the Company is currently struggling to survive .

Our View of SEDG: Buy

Our View of ENPH: Avoid