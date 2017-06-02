The Sound Growth Portfolio: A Portfolio For IRA Investors

Today I am launching "The Sound Growth Portfolio." In this article, I will share the new, refined set of metrics I use to screen stocks - metrics that are taken from the growth, value, and income investing worlds.

This is not just a theoretical strategy. I am using it on real money in a real account. The metrics are based on those that I have already been using for years on my own IRA portfolio. Over the past few months, I have refined the screen and reworked the portfolio. I have sold off some stocks that no longer passed the new screen and added new stocks to the portfolio.

I intend to buy and hold stocks indefinitely, but I also recognize that some stocks may be sold off as need be. From time to time I might also invest in a stock with a shorter term goal in mind.

In addition to the portfolio I am publishing here, I also happen to hold shares in two REITs, a baby bond, and two preferreds. I may include REITs in the portfolio in the future, but REITs must be assessed differently than the approach I am presenting here, and I am still working on how I want to do that. For now, I am playing to my strengths, and I am including only common stocks that meet the screen. I am also sitting on a good deal of cash, partly as a result of selling off stocks, as discussed below, and partly because I have been having trouble finding interesting buys in recent months.

I take the refined metrics as guidelines, not rules. I want to keep the option open to buy a stock that is a compelling buy. However, I have more than fifty stocks on my watch list already, and that is more than enough to look at now.

Finding Value

There is an old metric I use that originated with Benjamin Graham decades ago. "Net net" value investors still use it, but I use in a different way than they do. The Net Current Asset Value (NCAV) was first used to identify stocks of exceptional value. It is a simple calculation. Like Benjamin Graham, the version of the calculation I use does not consider preferred shares to be part of value:

NCAV = current assets - total liabilities - preferred shares

Graham wanted share price to be 2/3s of NCAV. The problem with that today is that the metric identifies only troubled companies. Even net-net investors describe net-net stocks in less than glowing terms. For instance, Jae Jun of OldSchoolValue.com wrote: "Net net stocks are not just cheap stocks...Net net stocks are dirty, trodden, haven't had a bath in 10 years types of stocks." But what if companies were simply checked to have positive NCAV? Consider for a moment the implications of company that holds more current assets-cash, receivables, inventory, and other current assets-than the total of all its liabilities:

The company should have sufficient means to cover its dividend.

The company's debt load is either relatively small or nonexistent. If debt does exist, the company should have sufficient means to pay that too, in addition to the dividend.

The company has the ability to return funds to shareholders in the form of dividends or stock buybacks.

The company has the ability to make acquisitions, invest in R&D, or otherwise expand.

The company should have adequate means to survive a recession or depression, even if its competitors do not.

Companies with positive NCAV do often pay dividends, buy back stocks, and make acquisitions. The metric has proven to be an excellent tool over the years to discover companies with strong balance sheets and plenty of options.

Increasing Dividends

From the beginning, I have bought stocks that pay a dividend. The benefits of dividends are many, varied, and well documented. The benefits I have been most interested in are: an indicator of financial well-being, stabilization of share price, income generation, and a hedge against inflation.

A great many companies with positive NCAV do pay out a dividend, but many of them also increase dividend payments year after year. So many of them do so that I have been considering only stocks that have been increasing dividends for a minimum of four years. As a result, my IRA portfolio can now be classified as a dividend growth portfolio.

Assessing Growth

Many of my picks over the years did not perform as well as I have wanted. The companies I picked were financially strong, but many of them had stopped growing. In other words, a fair number of them were value traps.

I compared my mediocre stocks to those that have done quite well for me. Unsurprisingly, those that performed well consistently increased earnings over the years. Those that did not perform well did not consistently increase earnings, or saw their earnings decline. As a result, I started to consider companies only if they have increased earnings for three of the last four years. But then I refined the metric once more.

I now look at the sum of the three-year EBITDA growth ratio, dividend yield, and three-year buyback ratio. A total of 15 or better catches my attention. Those that have a total of 7.5 or better remain on the watch list-for now. So MasterCard stayed on the watch list, even though its dividend is only 0.67%, because it has a 12.2% growth rate. Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) did not stay on the list, even though its dividend is 3.2%, because its growth rate has been a sluggish 1.7%.

I am interested in growth at a reasonable price (GARP), and am playing with a couple of ways to compare growth against free cash flow and price. Stocks are ranked accordingly. The strategy is showing promise, and if it works as I suspect, I will be unveiling that in a later article.

The Revamped Portfolio

As a result of reworking the investing strategy, I soon sold off three stocks that no longer passed the strategy screen: Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS), Dolby (NYSE:DLB), and DSW (NYSE:DSW). The remaining stocks in my IRA that passed the new strategy screen are below. For the sake of a common starting point, I show figures for the 2016 calendar year, even though I have held almost all the shares longer than that. The 2016 Return % column includes dividend payouts for the year.

The total return for the portfolio was 13.4% for 2016. Overall, I am pleased with these companies and how well they have done. Tractor Supply Company has obviously had problems with its stock price, but it was my best performer during the summer of 2016. I am watching that story as it plays out. In contrast, MasterCard, which showed only 5.7% for 2016, is doing much better over the longer term. It keeps setting new highs over and over.

The S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) had a gain of 16.2% during 2006, which is 2.8% more than the portfolio. I hope to beat the market in the future.

Using the Revamped Watch List

Most of the stocks on my watch list did not measure up to the new screen, and I have discarded them from the revised watch list. The challenge had been to find stocks that do fit the new requirements. I did find a way to identify about fifty of them. I intend to write that up in an article later.

I review all the stocks on my watch list once a week with technical analysis and typically find one or two stocks to watch throughout the coming week. If a stock price looks compelling, or someone publishes an interesting article on a stock in my watch list, I do my due diligence. In general, I read the most recent earnings call transcript, read through whatever analyses I can find, and review the most recent annual report. If I like what I see, I make an investment.

In Summary

I have kept one metric in my refined strategy, become more strict with another, and added a third:

Positive NCAV

Consistent dividend growth

Consisting earnings growth of at least 7.5%, but 15% is better

I applied these to my existing IRA. I kept the stocks that meet the requirements in the portfolio, and sold off those that did not. The result is a list of stocks that offer both growth and income:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN)

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Health Care Service Group (NASDAQ:HCSG)

MasterCard (NYSE:MA)

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR)

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO)

I have plenty of cash on hand going forward to make further investments.

This article is the first write up of the portfolio. I expect to continue writing about the strategy for years to come, showing both lessons learned and successes achieved.