The Symbiotic Relationship Between Exxon Mobil And FuelCell Energy In A Petrochemical Environment

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) are currently partnering using FuelCell Energy's proven Molten Carbonate Fuel Cell (MCFC) power plants to clean the exhaust from both coal and natural gas fired power plants. The companies have stated that a full scale carbon capture plant will be able to offset the cost of the carbon capture process by producing additional electricity as part of the carbon capture process. In addition, it will produce world scale hydrogen at 150 million cu feet per day as a byproduct.

The companies are close to constructing a pilot carbon capture plant at the Barry Electric Generating Station, where they will prove in the real world what they have already proven in the lab. I predict that carbon capture with MCFCs will not only work well, but will also be cost effective without government subsidies or tax credits. Because it produces "ultra-clean" power at high efficiency with steam and hydrogen, I predict it will revolutionize the way power is produced and used throughout the world especially as we move toward a hydrogen society.

Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells in a Petrochemical Environment

Various other applications for FuelCell Energy's MCFC technology are continuing to develop. The number of possible synergies is becoming clearer. How they materialize is still a work in progress.

Exxon Mobil and FuelCell Energy have discussed some of the potential applications for this technology over the past couple of years. Thinking outside the box, there are plenty of other possible uses for this technology that they are not yet talking about.

Exxon Mobil and FuelCell Energy have applied for patents around the world for various other industrial processes that integrate molten carbonate fuel cells. Some examples of additional process patents are as follows:

Integration of molten carbonate fuel cells in a refinery setting

Integration of molten carbonate fuel cells in methanol synthesis

Integration of molten carbonate fuel cells for synthesis of nitrogen compounds

Integration of molten carbonate fuel cells in iron and steel processing

Integrated carbon capture and chemical production using fuel cells

Integrated power generation using molten carbonate fuel cells

Integrated power generation and carbon capture using fuel cells

Integrated power generation and chemical production using fuel cells

Integration of molten carbonate fuel cells in Fischer-Tropsch synthesis

Consider just one example of where these synergies might work. Exxon Mobil and SABIC (Saudi Basic Industries Corporation) recently announced plans to build a $10 billion petrochemical complex that would include an ethane steam cracker capable of producing 1.8 million tonnes of ethylene per year, a monoethylene glycol unit, and two polyethylene units.

These world scale petrochemical facilities have massive energy requirements of approximately 100 MW-plus of electrical power generation and are extremely steam intensive. FuelCell Energy's ultra-clean MCFC power plants installed in various configurations would be a natural fit to power the entire facility reducing -- or even eliminating -- the need for carbon capture to clean the exhaust of natural gas generators, and would produce the required steam needed as a byproduct.

In addition, almost every process in these plants uses large quantities of hydrogen, which is produced as a byproduct of the MCFC power generation. How these processes will be integrated can only be speculated on at this stage, based on the patent applications previously listed and what has been stated publicly.

Assuming MCFCs are used exclusively to power the new facility, it would also eliminate the need for construction of incoming power transmission lines from the grid, purchasing hydrogen and or hydrogen pipelines, steam generators and so on. The obvious revenue windfall would be for FuelCell Energy. However, Exxon Mobil could be on the cusp of some serious efficiency improvements and cost savings in the petrochemical industry if this technology develops as planned. In addition, the patents and ongoing technical research ensure that Exxon Mobil and FuelCell Energy can sell or license these products around the world for many years. The question that must be asked is "Are you paying attention?"

