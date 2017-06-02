7 Reasons LGI Homes Is Undervalued And A Rare Buy

Company Description

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) is the 15th largest homebuilder in the U.S. ranked by homes under development with around 71 active selling communities. The largest concentration of LGI homes is located in Texas, but the company has been diversifying into other states, and now is represented in Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, and Tennessee.

Small Capitalization/Ownership

LGI Homes sports a market capitalization of just under $700M. The share liquidity of LGI is too small to support purchases from most mutual funds and large hedge funds. iShares ETF owner BlackRock is the largest owner of LGI at just over 11% of shares outstanding. BlackRock's ownership is split between several iShares ETFs; the iShares Core S&P Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) with 3.28%, the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:ITB) with 1.48% of shares, and the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) with 1.38% of shares, among others. The next largest owners are smart money like Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co., Frontier Capital Management, and Macquarie Group. I like the combination of ETFs and then smart money. But I like the exclusiveness of the small capitalization even more. You will not find Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) owning this stock, even if it would like to.

Even though BlackRock and Vanguard own chunks of the stock distributed in a few ETFs, LGI is too small to be included in some of the major ETFs that track the S&P 500 or Dow 30 indexes. We believe stocks included prominently in the largest ETFs are an area of potential overvaluation. Even just isolating the homebuilder ETFs, LGI is a proportionally small percentage.

Concerns about the Houston Market

There has been a perception in the market that this stock would get killed as a result of the drop in oil prices due to the fact that a large percentage of the company's housing communities are located in Houston. This has not been the major drawback the market presumed it would be. Most LGI Homes' offerings are lower priced in the $200Ks, and that lower-end part of the housing market has not been hurt as much in Houston. LGI competes for apartment renters rather than with other homebuilders for established buyers. I get the impression from the earnings calls and literature that the upsell to owning a home is not extremely difficult.

But back to Houston. While there is a still a pretty good concentration in TX, as of the end of the first quarter, the percentage of homes in Houston has dropped to 15% to 20% and Texas overall to 45% of sales. LGI continues to lower the percentage of sales from Texas by diversifying into other areas of the country.

Concerns about Interest Rates

Higher interest rates can make homes less affordable to buyers. Mr. Market is well aware of this, but jumps the gun on the conclusion. See this Forbes article titled Rising Rates Threaten... as an example. This is a perception vs. reality scenario. The market often punishes homebuilder stocks unjustly for small interest rate increases. While the 30-year mortgage rate is higher than a year ago, it is still at a very affordable level of 3.95%. The average 30-year mortgage rate over the last 30 years is somewhere in the range of 6% to 7% (Source: St Louis Fed).

The Overall Housing Sector is an Overlooked Sector

The housing and financial sectors are the two largest culprits of the last bust in 2008. Investors have a tendency to keep the rear-view mirror in mind when investing through the next cycle. As a result, the financial and housing industries are two of the best-valued sectors today. For example, D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI), one of the largest homebuilders in America, is a value stock with double-digit earnings per share growth and trading at just over 12X earnings.

Concerns About Closings in the First Quarter

LGI posts monthly homes closed every month via a press release. Closings were down in the first quarter due to a low inventory situation at several communities. However, LGI's management reiterated the guidance of 4,700 homes sold during 2017 and said that backlog orders increased 33% to 1,087 homes at the end of Q1. That means orders for homes were not down, buyers are just waiting for the new inventory to get built, and when it comes online, the closings numbers will escalate.

Light Coverage by Analysts

I always pay attention to how many different analysts ask questions on the earnings call. The LGI call is normally dominated by three or four analysts who ask the majority of questions. Only a couple seem interested in this stock. LGI's web site lists six analysts covering the company. An informal metric for measuring analyst interest in the stock is the duration of the earnings call. The LGI calls are some of the shortest I listen to; normally around 35 minutes.

It Pays No Dividend

I believe dividend-paying stocks, especially those of the "safe" characterization, trade at premium valuations. My recent article titled "Dividend Stocks Are (Or Will Be) The Bubble In This Market Cycle" lays out the reasons and gives several examples. There is a huge set of retail investors and income funds that will cross LGI off their list of potential investments due to it not paying a dividend.

Conclusion

At the midpoint of its earnings-per-share guidance for 2017 of $4.25, LGI Homes is trading for a paltry 7.7X this year's earnings. Compare that with ~20X P/E for the S&P 500 for 2017. That $4.25 represents 18% growth over 2016 earnings and is in line with past growth. So LGI's shares are trading at less than half the earnings growth rate. In One Up on Wall Street, Peter Lynch offers this simple commentary:

"But if the P/E ratio is less than the growth rate, you may have found yourself a bargain. A company, say, with a growth rate of 12 percent a year ... and a P/E ratio of 6 is a very attractive prospect. On the other hand, a company with a growth rate of 6 percent a year and a P/E ratio of 12 is an unattractive prospect and headed for a comedown."

Adding to the valuation story, LGI has some of the best operating margins of all the homebuilders and a return on equity of over 23% over the past year.

We believe the opportunity for LGI Homes to continue to grow and thrive is in place. The company sells lower priced homes to the best demand segment of the housing market. Several authors on SA have done a good job of explaining the business strategy and why it is working. This article is meant to examine the "Why" behind the extremely low valuation in order to make certain we are not walking into a value trap with a purchase of the shares. Barring a major downturn in the overall market, investors should do well in LGIH shares over the short and medium term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LGIH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.