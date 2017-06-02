AMD: The Number 2 Company In Its Sector Is Irrationally Overvalued

Investment Thesis

I was looking into great companies with strong growth potential when I came across Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA). As a matter of research, I looked into one of its competitors which led me to look at Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD).

What I found both surprised and confused me. How could this company trade at such an inflated valuation? The article that follows discusses my finds. I will go through an overview of the company's businesses, its financials, followed by its valuation from different perspectives before highlighting some potential investment risks. Without further ado, let's get started.

Background

AMD is a semiconductor company. It sells microprocessors, chipsets, and discrete graphics processing units, GPUs. Additionally, it sells processors, semi-custom System-on-Chip ("SoC") products and technology for game consoles.

Its processors compete with Intel's (NASDAQ:INTC) processors, while its GPUs compete with Nvidia's GPU.

From a historical perspective, we exist in a time when discrete GPUs are in extremely high demand from gamers as well as professional graphics users, which begs the question, if there is such high demand in the industry for these products, how come AMD remains unprofitable? The answer in AMD's case is that it frequently has delays in releasing its microprocessors or GPUs compared with its competitors. For example, AMD's Vega GPU is so far more than a year late to the market compared to Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1080.

Companies such as Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), to name just two, are more than happy to pay whatever price is necessary to get hold of the technology that will allow them to research Artificial Intelligence. These companies are in intense competition with each other to have the first-mover advantage in this field. Also, these companies have the financial resources to purchase the most cutting edge technology and are not willing to wait even six months to acquire the technology, even if it comes at half the price.

Business Overview

AMD has two reportable segments: Computing and Graphics segments (approximately 60% of consolidated revenue) and Enterprise, Embedded, and Semi-Custom (approximately 40% of consolidated revenue), as of 2017 Q1.

2017 Q1 saw its revenue leap up 18% compared with the same period a year ago. In this 2017 Q1, it had smaller losses of $38m (adj. net loss) compared to $96m (adj. net loss) in 2016 Q1.

Computing and Graphics Segment

AMD's Ryzen desktop processor was a strong performer for the company in 2017 Q1. It drove the segment up by a staggering 29% YoY, which was predominantly driven by an increase in Average Selling Price, ASP.

Enterprise, Embedded, and Semi-Custom

The smaller of its two segments also positively contributed in 2017 Q1 and was up 5% compared to the same period a year ago. The increase in revenue was due to increased unit shipments.

Financials

Source: Morningstar.com; author's calculation

The table above highlighted that inconvenient truth that kills a beautiful growth story. AMD has a normalized use of cash of $167m. Looking at the table above, one can easily see that it is more likely to use cash than provide its investors with cash.

Remarkably, in spite of its share price trading near at five-year highs, its revenue is somewhere near decade lows, which made me pause and think, how does this company actually generate enough cash to pay its management team. In 2016, Lisa Su, its CEO, made, including salary, stock options, and performance-based restricted units, $11.7m. To put this figure in perspective, it is higher than the company's net income at any time over the past five years.

Source: Proxy statement 2016

I suppose one source of its cash has been debt. It ended full-year 2014 with a strong net cash position. However, over the more recent years, it has been slowly eroding its cash position and taking on increasing debt amounts. As of 2017 Q1, it has a net debt position of approximately $465m. Furthermore, another meaningful contributor of cash has been AMD's share sale proceeds.

Shares Outstanding

Source: author's calculations

The above growth shows the trend of share sales over time. For instance, in 2016 FY, AMD's net sale proceeds from its stock amounted to $667m.

Relative Valuation

Source: Morningstar.com

As a sanity check, I perform a quick check to ensure how the company is priced relative to its five-year average. I always check a company's P/S ratio as this is less volatile than most other metrics. In the past five years, on average, investors have been willing to pay only 0.6 times its revenues. However, currently, investors are willing to pay just over 3.5 times the five-year average. This implies that a lot of good news has already been priced in its shares.

Absolute Valuation

As a deep value investor, I would say my specialty is seeking unloved companies which are often the number two in their respective industries, since the market generally undervalues temporarily unprofitable companies with stagnant revenues.

However, in AMD's case, it is impossible to forecast its future cash flows since it has a normalized use of FCF ($167m). In order for me to be able to vaguely attempt to forecast its future FCF, AMD must first consistently generate FCF, which it has not done in the past decade.

Investment Risk

AMD competes in an environment where timely releasing products overrides selling price. It competes in highly technological advanced industry where any mishap might significantly reduce revenues and profitability.

If AMD's competitor, Nvidia, continues to releases products, which, at times, have arguably better capabilities but more often than not six months sooner than AMD, over time, AMD too could lose market share.

Conclusion

I am certainly not advocating that anyone shorts AMD. I want to make this clear. After all, as the saying goes, the market can remain irrational much longer than you can stay solvent. Nevertheless, my hope is to add some perspective that this investment does not appear to have the necessary margin of safety at its current price.

