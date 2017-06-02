Windstream Pop Quiz: Mergers + Margins = Solvency...?

Could Windstream Holdings, Inc. ((WIN)) be going bankrupt…? What are the odds of that happening and, if so, when might that happen…? What should investors do if it is a real possibility…? Those are some questions motivating this review of WIN's financial status and competitive prospects. Another question is what impact any possible WIN reorganization might have on Uniti Group Inc. ((UNIT)), the telecom infrastructure REIT which WIN spun off to its shareholders in April 2015. After all, UNIT has relied on WIN for roughly 70% of its revenues. How would a WIN bankruptcy affect UNIT investors…? I have a particular interest in that last question since I am long UNIT common, per the disclosure notes to this article (see below).

Judging by the prices for WIN's loans, bonds, CDS, and common, it's not unreasonable to ask whether WIN might file for protection under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code. Windstream Services LLC, the WIN subsidiary that's issued 98% of the Company's debt, has first lien B1/BB rated secured loans outstanding marked at a fixed equivalent yield of 5.34% and B2/B+ rated senior unsecured notes that yield more than 8.52%. The secured loans are still within range of the S&P/LSTA B/BB leveraged loan index's weighted average yield of 4.27%, but WIN's senior unsecured notes are yielding way beyond the U.S. high yield single B Index average yield of 5.37%. In addition, if you want to buy WIN credit default protection in the CDS market, it will cost you quite a bit more now than it did at the start of this year. For example, in early March, WIN 5 Year CDS protection cost 460 basis points per annum. Today, that same insurance costs about 744 basis points all in - the buyer actually pays about 9 points up front plus 500 basis points running. That's not exactly phoning in a vote of confidence in WIN's claims paying capabilities.

The WIN common stock has dialed down as well. As shown in the graph below, North American wireline equities have generally declined since Q2'15 and WIN equity has dropped in tandem. However, if you normalized this graph of the price histories over the past 5 years, you'd see that WIN common stock has significantly under-performed relative to its comparables. Specifically, the index lost about 17% of its value while some of WIN's most direct comparables like CenturyLink ((CTL)) and Frontier ((FTR) lost 36% and 61% of their equity values, respectively. WIN common stock since May 2012…? That would be about a 71% hit. In other words, despite WIN's arguably much better business positioning (i.e. a broad package of services) than, say, FTR (i.e., a focus on landline telephony), WIN's common stock actually fared worse by comparison. Mind you, FTR seems like a much more likely candidate to default. FTR's 5 Year CDS is priced close to 900 basis points (all in):

Before figuring out how WIN became worth so much less as an entity - and why questions about the Company's solvency are showing up via the lower prices for WIN's credit instruments - we first need to get through the back story. Let's start with a pared down description of what the Company does followed by a somewhat more expansive description of what management is attempting to do to improve WIN's claims paying and business prospects. Then we can review what improvements look achievable within the near term and whether WIN really is or isn't in danger of defaulting on its debts.

Here's the general descriptive blather: WIN is a wireline telco which provides advanced network communications and technology solutions for consumers, small businesses, enterprise organizations and carrier partners across the U.S. WIN offers bundled services, including broadband, security solutions, voice and digital TV to consumers and also provides data, cloud solutions, unified communications and managed services to business and enterprise clients. The Company's core local and long-haul fiber-optic network spans 147,000 miles.

All of that translates into a communications provider running four businesses. First, the Company is a local telco (an incumbent local exchange carrier or ILEC) for consumers and small businesses. Second, WIN's Wholesale Segment provides special access circuits, fiber connections, voice transport, and data transport to other communications companies and resellers. Third, the Company's Enterprise Segment offers next-generation, metro fiber and fixed wireless network services to medium and large size companies looking for customized, highly responsive communications systems which are critical to their performance. Enterprise Segment customers often include the IT departments of healthcare, financial services, retail, government, and education sector enterprises. Fourth, WIN is a competitive local exchange carrier (or CLEC) in areas where it is not the incumbent telco. CLEC services include integrated voice and data, advanced data, traditional voice and long-distance services, on-line back-up, remote IT, managed web design, web hosting, and email for small business customers. Both the ILEC and CLEC businesses compete with cable TV and other companies for basic phone service.

See Windstream's Transaction History table below. Per the table. WIN has been largely an acquirer. After paying $9.02 billion to buy Alltel's wireline business in 2006, WIN bought Iowa Telecommunications' exchange carrier business for $1.2 billion in 2009 and then bought PAETEC, a network services company, for $2.1 billion in 2011. Its two most recent acquisitions include the $1.08 billion Earthlink Holdings (or ELNK) transaction and the $366.0 million Broadview Networks Holdings ((OTC:BVWN)) deal. The Earthlink transaction, which closed in February, brings an IT network services company into the fold and expands WIN's fiber footprint and service offerings. Services include software defined wide area networking (or SD-WAN) and unified communication as a service (or UCaaS), network security, managed services (e.g., remotely managing customers' IT infrastructure), and cloud connectivity. The Broadview transaction, which is expected to close by Q3'17 end, adds Cloud-based unified communications for about 20,000 small and medium-sized businesses, most of which are in the northeast. BVWN will also bring another 3,000 route miles of fiber to WIN:

The Earthlink and Broadview acquisitions add higher growth and higher margin businesses to WIN - and that's something the acquirer needs, given the revenue and margin erosion issues the Company faces in its legacy voice and low-bandwidth data wholesale businesses. Earthlink is really the first major acquisition WIN has made in the past five years to address those problems. However, analysts might not necessarily see the opportunity WIN management sees just by looking at consolidated Adjusted EBITDA margins for the acquirer and the two targets. For example, last year, WIN's reported Adjusted EBITDA margin ran 23.4% ($5.38 billion revenue, $1.26 billion Adjusted EBITDA). Earthlink was lower at 22.3% ($960 million revenue, $214 million Adjusted EBITDA) and BVWN was still lower at 17.0% ($289 million revenue, $49 million Adjusted EBITDA). Yet the Company used $575 million received December 2015 from selling its Hosted Solutions data center business to help it afford Earthlink's $1.1 billion price tag in November 2016. Why…? Because with Earthlink, WIN can increase the speed and scale of its network, shift its focus further away from loss leading services to small business customers, cut costs, and increase its own margin.

The BVWN acquisition also has a logic requiring inspection beyond just looking at last year's consolidated Adjusted EBITDA margin and the relatively high 7.9x EBITDA multiple WIN will pay to close the deal. Like WIN, Broadview also has a declining legacy voice business but, unlike WIN, BWVN owns a proprietary, 100% Cloud-based business which uses specialized protocols and advanced web technologies to deliver "responsive, user-centric services." Those services include voice, presence, chat, contact center, video/web collaboration, Customer Relationship Management integration and mobile applications, all of which are managed via an industry-leading portal. Moreover, Broadview's UCaaS business is expected to grow rapidly. Between Q4'15 and Q4'16, its pure Cloud business grew 19.7% and the segment revenue increased to $95 million, becoming nearly a third of BVWN's total FY'16 revenue.

When you look at what's been happening within each of WIN's existing segments, you get an idea of why adding high sales growth and higher margin businesses is so important. See Segment & Subscriber Information table below. As you can see, the ILEC Consumer & Small Business segment (32.1% of total segment revenue) has flat-lined in terms of sales and operating margin. Wholesale segment revenue (13% of total segment revenue) and operating income are in slow decline - and that's WIN's highest margin segment. Enterprise, WIN's largest segment by revenue (43.3% of total segment revenue), has been growing nicely quarter over quarter but its higher costs also make it WIN's lowest margin business unit. The CLEC Consumer & Small Business segment has generally grown its revenues and expanded its margins but that's the smallest of WIN's existing business segments. The CLEC business only accounts for 11.6% of total segment revenue. Then there are the components that are not allocated to specific segments. Unfortunately, those operations have gone the wrong way - regulatory and other unallocated revenue are trending down while unallocated expenses are moving higher. That is what explains WIN's drop from $155 million operating income in Q2'16 to just $46 million operating income in Q1'17:

See Summary Financial Information table below. Now, when you review what's happened to WIN over the past four quarters you can understand why management is so eager to change the Company's service offerings via M&A. The consolidated top line has barely budged, operating income has declined, operating margin has been in retreat, coverage is thin, and leverage is high. Please note that in the table below I've treated the Master Lease between WIN and UNIT - technically an operating lease - as if it was more akin to a capital lease given the size of WIN's annual $654 million rental payments to UNIT. At Q1'17 end, WIN owed $5.46 billion of long term debt plus $4.79 billion in long-term lease obligations. Hence, net leverage (total debt including long-term lease obligations less cash divided by Adjusted OIBDAR) shows up in my table's calculations at 6.11x rather than the lower 4.40x figure one gets from dividing Adjusted OIBDA by long term debt excluding long-term lease obligations owed to UNIT:

Between FY'12 and FY'16 WIN's compound annual revenue growth was -2.6%. Compare that to other wireline companies like CTL, FTR, and General Communication ((GNCMA)), a peer group which averaged +3.8% compound annual revenue growth during the same 5-year period. Per the top of the graph below, adjusted revenue growth among those direct peers was led, of course, by FTR, a company whose management team paid more than $12 billion to acquire legacy land-line operations from Verizon ((VZ)) and AT&T ((T)) during the period. But FTR and its M&A program are utterly different in their legacy land-line focus from the higher growth, higher margin acquisitions WIN is closing this year. So, while WIN's Adjusted EBITDA margin (bottom of the graph below) didn't keep pace with is peers over the past 5 years, that doesn't mean the Company's two deals closing this year won't redress that under-performance going forward:

The consensus revenue estimate for WIN is $5.96 billion this year vs. $5.39 billion in FY'16. Management expects Adjusted Free Cash Flow to run positive $200 million this year, a solid improvement from the negative $65 million the Company booked in FY'16. How does management get there…? They take the $2.03 billion midpoint of forecast Adjusted OIBDAR and subtract the following cash costs: $815 million capex, $654 million lease payments to UNIT, $360 million interest expense, and $5 million taxes. That leaves $196 million Adjusted Free Cash Flow.

The forecast incorporates management's assumptions about the integration of Earthlink, expected improvements in the ILEC Consumer business, and the expansion of Enterprise segment margins. Management expects to reap $150 million of synergies from the Earthlink deal and expects net leverage, using Adjusted OIBDA, to drop from 3.85x for the LTM period through Q1'17 to a pro forma 3.56x. Again, that assumes you agree with management and treat the rent due to UNIT as an operating lease rather than as long term debt. Under management's approach, net debt is $5.49 billion and "net leverage" is calculated as $5.49 billion divided by the Company's $1.43 billion Adjusted OIBDA for the LTM period through Q1'17 end.

Earthlink was an all-stock deal (0.818 WIN shares per ELNK share)which reduces leverage even as WIN assumes ELNK's $394.2 million net debt. Broadview is smaller but also a lower margin business and less helpful in paring WIN's net leverage. The $227.5 million payment to BVWN common shareholders will be funded with cash coming from WIN's revolving credit facility and will temporarily raise the Company's debt by that amount plus $138.5 million net debt on BVWN's books that WIN will assume at the close. Adding BVWN's $49 million OIBDAR and $30 million of expected annual synergies moves WIN's pro forma combined Adjusted OIBDAR to $2.11 billion and raises its Adjusted Free Cash Flow figure up toward $237 million, an increase of 20.9% from the pre-deal $196 million figure.

The BVWN deal is leverage neutral at closing and only lowers net leverage a single tick based on $30 million in synergies. But operationally, Broadview bolsters WIN's 's CLEC Small & Medium Business segment with a stable $290 million top line and provides WIN with an opportunity to migrate legacy revenue into a higher margin UCaaS product line. The target also brings $183.3 million net operating loss carry-forwards that will reduce WIN's future taxes (until they expire in the year 2022).

Management isn't ignoring ways to improve WIN's existing operations. In the ILEC Consumer & SMB segment, the fix is operational - management is delivering faster speeds to more customers, expanding premium speed availability and reducing churn. For example, the percentage of customers with internet connections above 25 mbps increased from 11% to 14% between Q4'16 and Q1'17. In WIN's Enterprise segment, the fix includes the launch of SD-WAN, the expansion of metro fiber to 5 more cities, and fixed wireless launches in 9 other cities.

With leverage elevated but poised to decline on higher cash flow and better margins, WIN looks very unlikely to end up filing for bankruptcy in the near term, particularly since none of its long-term debt comes due until April 2020. That's when $648 million of outstanding L+200 bps 1st Lien Revolving Loans expire. Management's presentations emphasize that point. In addition, there are no interim required amortization payments under the bank credit facility. However, if the maturity of the revolver is not extended prior to April 24, 2020, WIN's $1.34 billion outstanding Tranche B6 Term Loans due March 29, 2021 will instead become due April 24, 2020. In addition, if the $700 million WIN 7¾ Senior Notes due Octovber 2020 are not repaid or refinanced before July 15, 2020 with debt maturing after March 29, 2021, the maturity date of the Tranche B6 Term Loans will be moved forward to July 15, 2020.

The potential for more secured bank debt to mature earlier based on refinancing activity adds risk to unsecured investors because, while WIN does not have any debt maturities between now and April 2020, the amount of debt coming due at that point could, under certain circumstances, well exceed the $648 million L+200 Revolving Loans. The amount coming due in April or July 2020 could be as high as $2.0 billion. Much depends on WIN's success in refinancing its revolving credit loans and the WIN 7¾s prior to their stated maturity dates.

Might WIN fail to refinance those maturities in time, default on repayment of $2.0 billion of bank debt and then be forced to file for Chapter 11 protection…? That scenario seems remote. If you agree that management is moving WIN toward $200 million Adjusted Free Cash Flow this year, it shouldn't be too much of a stretch to see $600 million of Adjusted Free Cash Flow 3 years from now when higher margins and cash flow contributions from ELNK and BVWN have fully kicked in.

You don't have to trust my judgment or management's guidance on this. WIN is scheduled to report Q2'17 earnings on August 7th. That report will reflect the first full quarter since the ELNK transaction closed. Investors will undoubtedly see a bump up in revenue - the current estimate is that Q2'17 revenues will be about $1.50 billion. If there's no bump up in WIN's margins from ELNK's SD-WAN and network capabilities, you'll have your answer. Some optimism is warranted. Keep in mind, WIN raised its estimate of the ELNK synergies from $125 million to $150 million and has been targeting and winning contracts post-close.

I've looked into what a potential WIN reorganization, however remote, might have on its former subsidiary UNIT. At the time of the April 2015 spin off from WIN, UNIT entered into a series of agreements with its former parent. These included not just the Master Lease with WIN, but also the Master Lease Services Agreement, a Wholesale Master Lease Services Agreement, an Employee Matters Agreement, an Intellectual Properties Agreement, a Reverse Transition Services Agreement, a Separation and Distribution Agreement, a Stockholders Registration Rights Agreement, a Tax Matters Agreement, and a Transfer Agreement. The brief answer is that a WIN Chapter 11 filing would not impact these agreements. They would remain in place. In order for WIN to continue doing business, it would still be required to make its annual rental payments under the Master Lease and also maintain its compliance with its other intercompany agreements with UNIT. If anything, a Chapter 11 filing would make WIN even more dependent on UNIT.

Does that mean investors should be buying either the debt or equity of WIN at their depressed prices…? Let's start with a look at WIN's loans, bonds and CDS. The WIN 1st Lien L+400 Tranche B6 Term Loans due 2021 rated B1/BB by Moody's/S&P are priced at $101.375, providing a fixed income equivalent yield of 5.34%. That's actually cheap within the bank debt universe. For example, the FTR 1st Lien Delayed Draw Series A Term Loans due 2021 are priced at $98.50. That's giving bank debt buyers just a 4.61% fixed income equivalent yield on an operationally riskier credit, even though it's not reflected in the rating. The unsecured WIN 7¾ Senior Notes due 2020, the most widely traded of WIN's bonds, are cheap to similarly rated telco comps. Priced at $97.25 they yield 8.52%, implying a Z-spread of +675 basis points. By comparison, GNCMA 6⅞ Senior Notes due 2025 rated B3/BB- (on Watch Negative at S&P) last printed at $108.625 where they yield 4.75% (that's a Z-spread of +312 basis points). Generally, the average Z-spread on comparable telco bonds is +272 basis points. The outlier, of course is FTR. The FTR 7⅝ Senior Notes due 2024 rated B2/B+ last traded on May 24th at $84.00 where they yield 8.90% (a Z-spread of +907 basis points). Last, the WIN 5 Year CDS also looks cheap to comps within the telco space, save FTR 5 Year CDS. WIN 5 Year CDS at +744 basis points is priced well north of CTL 5 Year CDS (+264 basis points). Even when you include the FTR 5 Year CDS (+909 basis points), the average for the telco comps only goes up to +395 basis points.

How about the WIN equity…? After all, WIN common stock is bouncing around near its 5-year low of $4.25 per share. The Company's preserved its ability to pay $114 million annual dividends, providing equity investors with a 13.5% dividend yield over the last 12 months. Is that enough...?

The Valuation Comparison table below compares the revenue and adjusted EBITDA multiples the market is placing on WIN, certain comparable wireline companies, and the broader North American wireline index. Per the table, despite the low price, WIN's equity is priced at only a mild valuation discount based on next year's consensus estimates for revenue and adjusted EBITDA:

Investors in WIN face a bit of a conundrum. The Company appears to be on the mend operationally, bolstered by acquisitions designed to raise revenue and profitability. But only one of those acquisitions has closed so far and it's a bit too early to tell whether they will provide the expected margin and cash flow improvements needed to limit the amount of debt to be refinanced in 2020.

The WIN secured loans, unsecured notes and CDS look cheap relative to credit comps. The WIN common, on the other hand, doesn't look particularly cheap based on its peer group valuation multiples - which is why it offers such a high dividend yield. However, the choice isn't as simple as whether to earn 8.52% in bonds over the next 3 years or wait to find out at the end of each intervening quarter whether that 13.50% dividend yield is still safe. Part of the answer depends on your risk tolerance. The other part depends on when a refi might occur.

For me, the extra 500 basis points is less attractive than the potential refinancing opportunity. The WIN 7¾ Senior Notes become callable at $103.875 next month. Management has every incentive to refinance these notes with a new senior note issue maturing after the Tranche B6 Term Loans mature in 2021 and to do it sometime before July 2020. It would be terrific for the senior note holders if the refi occurred in July, but it's not likely to take place at that price given the call premium. A more likely schedule for that event is when the call price drops to $101.292 in October 2018. At that point the yield to call becomes 10.00% exactly (again, using the last trade price of $97.25). With the high yield market at near all time low yields, it's doubtful management will want to wait all the way until the call price drops to par in October 2019.

