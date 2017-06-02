Why Broadcom Stock Is Heading To $270

Broadcom now belong in the category of Nvidia when discussing the best-performing stocks in the semiconductor industry.

The stock should build on the company’s momentum toward $270 per share, driven by the company’s rising profit margins.

Thanks to second-quarter beat on the top and bottom line, Broadcom shares are rising 4.5% higher in the after-hour session Thursday.

Save for Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), you would be hard-pressed to find semiconductor stock hotter than Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), which has skyrocketed 35% year to date and 54% over the past year. And if you're one of those investors who have waited for a better point, don't hold your breath.

Thanks to second quarter beat on the top and bottom line, Broadcom shares surged as much as 6.4% higher in the early trading session Friday to a new all-time high of $249.69 after the chip giant on Thursday crushed Wall Street's Q2 estimates on both the top and bottom lines. The stock should build on the company's momentum towards $270 per share, driven by the company's rising profit margins, which has helped it to beat Street's bottom line forecasts in fourteen straight quarters.

Consider, even at $270, AVGO stock, which would be priced at just 16 times fiscal 2018 estimates of $16 per share, which is three points below the S&P 500 index. And given the rate at which Broadcom's profit margin continues to climb - 47.2% of net revenue in Q2, vs. 29.5% a year ago - analysts will need to increase those estimates, meaning Broadcom stock should rise too.

Assuming Broadcom, which just beat Q2 estimates by 19 cents, can deliver $17.50 per share next year, AVGO stock can easily reach $270 to $280 in next 12 to 18 months. In other words, there is no stopping Broadcom, which just raised in third-quarter revenue guidance, from reaching its high analysts target of $270. Let's go through the numbers.

In the three months ended April, Broadcom reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $440 million, reversing a loss in the same period a year earlier. The company posted adjusted earnings of to $3.69 per share. Not only did that easily beat Street estimates of $3.50, it marked a year-over-year increase of 45%. The chipmaker posted revenue of $4.19 billion, which also surpassed Street forecasts.

"We delivered strong financial results for our second fiscal quarter with revenue, gross margin and EPS all above the top end of guidance," said CEO Hock Tan in a statement. "Anticipating that end markets will remain healthy, we expect third fiscal quarter revenue growth of approximately six percent sequentially, driven by solid growth from our wired segment and a seasonal second half ramp in our wireless segment."

Looking ahead, for the current quarter ending in August, Broadcom expects revenue in the range of $4.37 billion to $4.52 billion, above Street estimates of $4.23 billion. The confident guide likely has to do with the company's relationship with Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), to which it provides wireless components of iPhones. This explains why RBC Capital's Amit Daryanani maintained AVGO stock as a Top Pick, while raising the price target from $260 to $250.

All told, Broadcom now belong in the category of Nvidia when discussing the best-performing stocks in the semiconductor industry. Further, I expect both July quarter revenue/EPS results and October quarter revenue/EPS guidance to be above estimates. And while I'm modeling for only $270 per share, AVGO could reach $280 by year's end on the strength of the Apple's upcoming iPhone 8.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AVGO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.