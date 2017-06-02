Himax: Don't Get Fooled Again

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) got a significant boost Thursday, jumping more than 10% in the session. Before investors get too excited, this is certainly a movie we've seen before. There doesn't appear to be any news of import out on HIMX today, which leads me to question whether this new, higher price is sustainable. Now, I've been a Himax bull for quite a while now, but in the time I've followed the stock, I've learned that skepticism is usually the best, and most profitable, approach when dealing with this stock.

HIMX data by YCharts

HIMX has become a poster child for volatility, and investors have watched shares climb double digits one day only to crash the following day or the following week. A great example of this trend was after the company's most recent earnings report. Himax reported earnings before the market open, and the stock was up as much as 15% during the day, but ended the session up just 7%. The next trading day, HIMX fell 7%, giving up all of its gains.

Why?

The answer could be any number of factors, but I'm of the opinion that the stock has simply been made into a trading vehicle with which investors toy around. The company has been plagued by inconsistent operating results, a rapid boom-bust cycle for the end markets of its driver products, and a delay in the AR/VR revenue expansion that was expected to give the stock a boost.

I wrote an article a couple of days after the most recent earnings report where the title asks "Is This Stock Even Worth It?" That article can be read here. In this piece, I analyzed Himax's first quarter earnings report and provided my takeaway for investors on how to profit off the stock. I concluded that investors should either buy and hold through volatility or trade the stock using three observations that I had made: 1) the market is usually slow to react to Himax's revenue rebounds after trough 2) if the stock gets a big boost, plan for a quick drop-off and 3) the market is usually prescient on when Himax's revenues will drop from peaks.

Bringing this back to Thursday's 10% jump, I am torn between points 1) and 2) as I think they can both be applied to the current scenario. On one hand, this could be a sustainable rally due to the expected pickup in operating performance in the second half of the 2017 fiscal year, but on the other hand this could be yet another big jump followed by a rapid, sharp decline as has happened with HIMX so many times before. I'll provide my trading actions Thursday to give some insight into how I view the current situation with the stock.

At the market open Thursday, I owned HIMX call options expiring September 2017 with a $7 strike. When I saw that the stock had jumped double-digits, I immediately made the decision that I was going to sell the options due to HIMX's volatility and tendency to quickly go lower after a big jump. I ended up selling the options close to the session high for about a 200% gain. I'm now considering buying short-term put options to play a potential drop and/or long-term call options (think a few months) to play a potential 2H 2017 turnaround.

For those that are holding shares and are not strictly buy-and-hold investors, it would be wise to be cautious and skeptical of this price increase. There is of course the potential for the stock to go on a sustained run higher based on the improving 2H 2017 prospects I've mentioned or on iPhone 8 3D sensing related news, but in my experience the more likely outcome is a price drop.

How one decides to act in this scenario will of course depend on one's own investing position and prior experience with the stock, but my message to all readers would be: don't get fooled again. This could very well be sustainable and it could be the beginning of an even bigger run-up in share price, but proceed with caution and remember how HIMX has traded in the past. I will likely provide an update on my trading strategy sometime next week, which will hinge on how the stock moves over the next few trading days.

Best of luck!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in HIMX THRU CALLS over the next 72 hours.

