Why Trump's Withdrawal From The Paris Accord Actually Helped Stocks

The current deal asks a lot of many American firms, disadvantaging them vs. some foreign competitors in nations like China and India, so as to not disrupt their burgeoning economies.

I was wrong when I wrote that leaving the Paris Accord could disrupt U.S. equities. I was wrong because President Trump is strong. Displaying strong leadership qualities and delivering probably the most powerful speech of his life, considering the result for stocks, the President presented a strong case for a renegotiation of the climate change agreement, not a climate change denier argument.

Calling out environmental hypocrites in China and India, and potentially forcing them to do their fair share, or else we do less, will force the world to actually pressure the slackers; that's because we matter. This could prove better for the environment in the end, because it sheds light on the actual efforts and lack of efforts of earth dwellers from here to Timbuktu. Look for U.S. energy (XOM, CVX, BTU), industrials (MT, USG) and other firms like automakers (F, GM) to benefit from lower environmental relative costs, easier regulator hurdles and more profitable revenues. Look for alternative energy (read solar) companies (FSLR, TSLA) and the price of oil (USO) to bear a heavier weight against it.

The Other Side of the Argument

Obviously, we have to safeguard our world; I hope readers understand I am a believer in climate change and very concerned about it. Still, there are two ways to look at America's participation in the world's effort to stop climate change. You can take the view of those pulling their hair out today and say America leads best by example and the rest will follow. We must do more, since we are currently the world's worst polluter; and we pretend we don't notice China and India building hundreds of coal fueled power plants because their economies are growing so quickly and while noting they currently rank short of us in terms of pollution. I can see why we would pursue this route in today's world, but I also understand why Athens (gentlemen leaders) and Rome (civil society) fell to barbarians in their day.

Or you can take the view of Donald J. Trump, and say, well, if we are being asked to hinder our economy in the short-term for the betterment of the economy and the world climate long-term (a good thing), then so must others. Let me say that again, so must others! The Paris Climate Accord is a loose binding agreement through which nations determine on their own what they can manage without disrupting their economic growth and hopes.

So, I ask, do we really want to stop global warming and safeguard the earth, or do we want to look like we are, and lie to our citizens, telling them in a photo-opp we signed onto something that sounds right but does little while killing jobs near term, and, oh by the way, it holds others to next to nothing? The real work in saving our earth will be harder than the Paris deal calls for, but harder for all nations, including the world's worst current polluters and those who would be 10 years from now. We want to see a positive net effect, not a negligible one.

See Rand Paul's argument in the video below (I'm a fan, but he is notably from Kentucky, a coal state):

"Make America Strong Again," is all about not making bad deals, and make no mistake about it, Donald J. Trump won't; though there remains some question about side effects. His hard-nosed way of dealing rubs people the wrong way, yes, but it will get America its best chance at everything (at least in the short-term) and it will force our partners to do their fair share.

The President deserves some kudos here. Framing this as a tangible effort at a better and more fair deal might actually get one in the end, and in the end, do more for the earth and our civilization than Paris did. Sometimes, as Trump has shown, you have to push people to get their attention.

Investors liked the speech and the action, by the way, after his strongly worded speech that was probably the best he ever delivered, considering its result in securities markets. It was well-written and sold his argument not as an ignorant denier of global warming, but as a leader making a hard decision against broad popular opinion and political correctness for the betterment of American firms, and maybe the world in the end (we hope a new deal happens that gets China in line). The S&P 500 (SPY), Dow Jones (DIA), Nasdaq (QQQ), Vanguard Total Stock Market (VTI), and iShares Russell 2000 (IWM) all broke higher as the President concluded his speech. The SPDR S&P 500 marked a record close, rising 0.8% on the day.

The U.S. dollar (UUP) held up because of what many think will be an aid to the American economy. That is up for debate, and whether we are talking short-term or long-term matters. Since global investors might not agree about the future of America, the dollar's direction is still up for debate. For yesterday anyway, gold (GLD) also held because the dollar did, but gold is looking lower in early trading Friday on U.S. confidence and equity strength. Oil is still figuring out how to weigh this; will it help U.S. producers or will it further flood a saturated supply situation globally. I'll have more to say on this topic later today.

As far as corporate impact, I expect cost and margin gains for energy providers like Exxon Mobil, and especially for coal providers like Peabody Energy, industrial goods and basic materials providers like ArcelorMittal and USG, and for automakers like Ford and GM. On the other side of the table, alternative energy providers like First Solar and companies using alternative energy like Tesla should be paying a price. The price of oil may also bear a cost, given this could lower the breakpoint of operations for many exploration and production firms. There are just a couple problems. Many of these American companies are well into their strategic transitions into responsible environmental operations and product design. This will still benefit some of these industries, but for the short term. Over the long term, it is clear where the world is heading, and that is in a more responsible direction.

Will there be economic repercussions and what will be the net effect really? Will the world boycott American goods because of this? Will jobs that would have been created in alternative energy and environmental protection now be lost to save jobs that pollute the environment? Will sea rise lead to more than the $3 trillion Trump says our economy would have lost in GDP because of Paris?

Protests are burgeoning across the globe as the world's "bad guy" will be made to look even worse by what seems like an easy call. It's because we all think doing things to make the climate better is a no-brainer. Yes, it is, but that does not mean we make hair-brained deals that compromise our companies' competitive position while others cheat. America leads by example, yes, and it demands the rest of the world's slackers do the same.

Make America strong again! This is basically your workshop accompaniment to your book purchase of The Art of the Deal by Donald J. Trump. Watch and learn how America's leader gets things done in a manner that favors America. It is hard to watch sometimes, but it will get results in the end because others are weak and lazy where our guy is strong and busy.

If this is framed as it will play out, an effort to get a fair deal and not just get America out of the effort to stop climate change, then kudos. If it is a short-sighted political move to save his base for reelection in four years, then shame. The response from abroad so far does not show a world bending to our demands, but maybe in so doing, it exposes the lie in China and India.

In a possible follow up report, I could further explain possible negative repercussions, economic questions (this is your market explanation and forecast) and why I think they will not play out. For more of my work on markets, I welcome readers to follow my column here at Seeking Alpha.

