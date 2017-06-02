Biotech Forum Daily Digest: Will Tesaro Get Bids? Spotlight On Zogenix

All the other notable news, events and analyst ratings from across the sector and a Spotlight feature on small biopharma Zogenix is below.

It has been a topsy turvy week for the biotech sector. Losses on Tuesday and Wednesday were recouped in a big rally on Thursday.

Law is made by the winner to preserve victory over the loser.

―Toba Beta

It has been a topsy turvy week so far in BiotechLand. The sector was weak both Tuesday and Wednesday, and many small caps had substantial selloffs on no company specific events. Skies turned sunny in trading Thursday as the sector surged almost two percent on the day. It will be interesting what Friday will bring to what has been a volatile if holiday shortened week.

There has been an absolute dearth of M&A activity in the biotech space for some four months and counting. Mid-cap oncology concern Tesaro (NASDAQ:TSRO) wants to change that. The company has reportedly reached out to prospective bidders in what could be just under a $10 billion deal.

Unfortunately, there is plenty of competition in Tesaro's core space and the price tag is high given the huge run the stock has had over the past year. It will be interesting to see if a buyer emerges for Tesaro and whether the deal will ignite some more deal activity across the sector.

Small cap Xbiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) jumped over 25% late in trading on Thursday. The company announced positive data from a European Phase 3 study evaluating MABp1 for the treatment of patients with symptomatic refractory metastatic colorectal cancer. The company will be doing a full presentation of study results as the big ASCO conference in Chicago Saturday.

Musical chairs continues in the management ranks over at Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN), best known for its blockbuster Soliris. A new head of R&D is in place who previously worked at Baxalta. This was a rare disease concern that was purchased by Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG) for over $30 billion early in 2016. It is also where the new CEO at Alexion hails from. Outside of Soliris, the company has had little success developing its pipeline. At Baxalta, several deals under these two leaders were made to bolster its pipeline before it was itself acquired by Shire. Some speculation this will be the same gameplan at Alexion.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEMKT:INO) has received from positive plaudits from the analyst community over the past 48 hours after announcing it is readying a clinical trial assessing the combination of INO-5401, a T cell-activating immunotherapy, and Tecentriq (atezolizumab) in patients with advanced urothelial carcinoma (bladder cancer). Aegis Capital, Maxim Group and H.C. Wainwright have all reiterated Buy ratings over the past two days and offerred up price targets ranging from $12 to $14 on this vaccine concern.

Acceleron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XLRN), which I profiled 10 days ago, sees its first analyst action in some two weeks thanks to progress in its pipeline. Oppenheimer reissues its Buy rating and $40 price target. Its analyst had this to say on the company's prospects "Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Celgene announced today that they have completed target enrollment in the MEDALIST and BELIEVE phase III studies of Luspatercept in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia. The companies reiterated that they expect to report top line results from the clinical trials in mid-2018. While these studies enrolled more quickly than we had estimated, the companies are still guiding to top line results in mid-2018, which is consistent with our expectations."

Finally, California based medical device maker The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) is feeling the positive vibe from analysts late in the week after its quarterly results beat the top and bottom line consensus on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus, BMO Capital and Piper Jaffray have reissued Buy ratings after these quarterly numbers albeit with modest price targets ranging from $231 to $255.

Note: New analyst ratings are a great place to begin your due diligence, but nothing substitutes for deeper individual research in this very volatile sector of the market. Many of the small-cap names highlighted in "Analyst Insight" will eventually appear in the "Spotlight" section, where we do deeper dives on this type of promising but speculative small-cap concerns.

In today's Spotlight feature, we are going to revisit Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) as I last touched on this name in early October as it sold its ts Zohydro ER (extended-release hydrocodone) franchise to Pernix Therapeutics (NYSEMKT:PTX) for $100 million plus milestones of up to $283.5 million. The stock is up some 30% since that time, but is overdue for an updated view.

Company Overview:

Zogenix is a small San Francisco are based late-stage biopharmaceutical concern that is focused on development of treatments for afflictions of the Central Nervous System. The company has a market capitalization of just north of $300 million and its stock price is right at $13.00 a share.

Pipeline:

The company has a couple of primary compounds in development. The first has several upcoming potential catalysts.

ZX008-

This compound is This is a low-dose fenfluramine liquid solution for the treatment of Dravet syndrome that has received Orphan drug designation in the U.S. and Europe. Dravet's affects up to 30,000 individuals in the United States alone. The last patient of 119 was randomized in a key Phase 3 trial late this April. The first set of data from the first trial should be available from this study in the third quarter of this year with results from another study out in the first quarter of 2018.

Most of the people that are afflicted with this rare disease are treated by pediatric epilepsy specialists practicing in approximately 75 specialty treatment centers in the US, with a similar number of centers in Europe. This means the company would a very small salesforce for ZX008 if/when it is approved. Zogenix will also initiate a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of Lennox-Gastaut syndrome sometime in the second half of this year. This study will not begin until results from the first trial for Dravet's is released.

Relday:

This is a proprietary, once-monthly subcutaneous investigational formulation of risperidone for treating schizophrenia. The company has been trying without success to date to find a developmental partner before advancing this compound to late stage trials.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

The company ended this first quarter with some $80 million in cash on hand and is burning approximately $20 million in cash per quarter at the current time. Management has said they have no plans to raise additional capital until results from the first trial for Dravet's are released. If positive, I would expect Zogenix will use that opportunity to raise additional financing.

Analyst opinion is positive but sparse. However, only one analyst firm has chimed in on Zogenix that I can find so far in 2017. A four-star analyst (TipRanks) at Aegis Capital reiterated a Buy rating and $28.00 a share price target on May 25th. He noted ""We believe ZX008 has potential to demonstrate better efficacy in DS patients vs. GW Pharma's (NASDAQ:GWPH) cannabinoid which reported positive phase III readouts in 2016."

Outlook:

I still like the risk/reward profile of Zogenix even after a 30% rise since I last highlighted this concern. The company does not have the "shots on goal" I usually like to see in a "Tier 4" biotech concern. However, Zogenix does hav potential upcoming catalysts, is aiming at a lucrative market, is well-funded and has analyst support. I am not adding to my small stake at this time but if trial results are positive for Dravet's in the third quarter, I may add a few shares after the company does a funding raise. Insiders also have not sold a share in three years while making sporadic purchases over that time frame. A nice vote of confidence to highlight as we conclude our revisitation of investment case on Zogenix.

If those who are sent to draw water begin by drinking themselves, the army is suffering from thirst. [One may know the condition of a whole army from the behavior of a single man.]

―Sun Tzu, The Art of War

Thank you and happy hunting.

