GoPro: Fixing GoPro's Development And Product Release Problems

Future camera development at GoPro is going to depend on interoperability with other devices and software. GoPro will need to have the discipline to be compatible with these public standards.

The development process at GoPro needs to be replaced. Nick Woodman is both part of the solution and part of the problem at GoPro.

Nick Woodman may not have the skill set to manage product development but his passion for the GoPro action cameras has maintained GoPro’s public reputation.Hero5 product line.

A close look at GoPro problems from a developer’s perspective concludes that the primary cause is a broken but fixable software development process.

A recent Seeking Alpha article "GoPro: Time For Nick Woodman To Go" focused on Nick Woodman's execution failures on GoPro's initiatives following the high profile public launch of GoPro. The article concludes that Nick Woodman should be replaced.

I am a long term embedded systems developer and have been looking at details of the product failures. I believe that the complete removal of Nick Woodman may actually hurt GoPro's chances for recovery.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) stock has been declining exponentially since the fall of 2014, losing roughly half its value every nine to twelve months. The systemic failures and product delays are due to fixable problems with GoPro's development process. GoPro lacks the development discipline to deliver finished market-ready products. This is a problem that pressure from the investment community may actually be able to do something about.

The technical and public press have been defining what is wrong with GoPro products. My focus is much more limited to "why are delivered products from GoPro faulty?" There has been essentially no public comment on this aspect of GoPro's decline.

My perspective as an embedded systems developer and GoPro owner is to look at root causes of the failures rather than the specific details of each fault. The common cause is a development process that is missing structure and effectiveness.

What is development process?

Development process is the formal management of development. The components of development process include features and function, progress metrics to track time lines, and predicting completion dates. Development processes provide communication between company management and developers.

Progress metrics are functionally similar to the role of accounting in a company. They both serve the same purpose: To plan future operations by tracking operational progress of business plans and to provide a cohesive measure of achievement. Failure to use formalized progress metrics in development is very similar to a company operating without accounting.

Communication between management and developers is facilitated by progress metrics. Management may see a project that is currently a few days early on one of the development goals and two days late on another one. Developers looking at the same data will see that a specific software module is complete and a different module still does not meet required execution timing. A common database provides both groups meaningful information to perform their respective functions.

Development completion is determined as an independent measure by progress metrics. This simplistic-sounding goal is a lot harder than it seems, especially for a software-dominated project. Project metrics can independently evaluate project status against the requirements list.

Development protocols cover the whole development activity starting with product goals including market expectations, software design, software implementation, software testing, and validated release candidates. Each independently determines component completion. Without proper completion determination, a product will be released with compromised features - often essential features.

The investment community sees the operational failures at GoPro as the problem. This is an over-simplified point of view when the details are examined. The operational failures they see are actually missing product development processes.

Time pressure clouds clear thinking

The HERO5 Black appeared to have overwhelming emphasis on the timely release of a new product, in the false belief that skipping essential steps in the product development process will somehow help their time line (it won't). As a developer and veteran of many projects, the HERO5 Black appeared to me to be a running prototype of a product that was released with the expectation that bugs and code problems could be dealt with later.

It looked like a product that had missed a requirements review, had a rushed implementation phase, and lacked adequate software testing essential for the smooth release of a new product. GoPro had failed some of the most basic development protocols essential for any product.

Nick Woodman's leadership

Nick Woodman is GoPro's creative genius who excited both a customer base and an investment community with an innovative mounting system on a small, high performance video camera. I followed Nick Woodman's interviews at this year's CES as he tirelessly promoted the recently released HERO5 and explained away in simple terms the failure of the Karma drone. Nick Woodman, to his credit, has kept the public reputation of GoPro relatively intact.

The founders of innovative companies are often reclusive technical types or gregarious promoters. Neither do well pivoting to the broader responsibility of managing a company.

Company founders bring an essential product idea and very often don't cope with the development process that requires vision, focus and incremental baselines of progress. Creative people are continually improving, changing and revising ideas for their product. This behavior is at odds with the skill set needed by development management. Too often the same skill set that brought the innovation in the first place is interfering with orderly product development.

The investment community describes Nick Woodman as not always making product announcements in their - or his own - best interest. The same communities are quick to acknowledge Nick Woodman's product passion. There is a gap, not a complete failure, in Nick Woodman's skill set, interest and experience. Nick Woodman is both part of the problem and part of the solution for GoPro. The earlier article is likely to remain a voice of frustration rather than a blueprint for successful change.

Nick Woodman mentioned the HERO6 in a single sentence during the February GoPro earnings call ("GoPro (GPRO) Q4 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript"): "Yes, we can confirm there will be new cameras and other accessories released during the year and new camera namely being HERO6."

No online comments on the HERO6 can be characterized as anything more than wild speculation or wishful thinking coming from this single sentence. Specifically, I can find no other public comment on the HERO6 that can be traced back to GoPro.

Most of the media covered only the HERO6 part of Nick Woodman's comment. The other part of the sentence, mentioning cameras and accessories, could be far more important to GoPro's bottom line. These will potentially attract new customers to the GoPro core camera offerings. The GoPro Fusion, a 360-degree camera, was announced in April looking for Beta testers.

Where is GoPro going? What are the technical risks?

Cute little video cameras can no longer compete in an isolated world. Like the well-developed point and shoot cameras, standards on a number of levels are important. GoPro customers are becoming part of this need for component compatibility. In fact, many of GoPro's critics are starting to complain about this support requirement.

GoPro's future depends on them gaining control of their development process to create and release reliable products that meet their customers' expectations. GoPro must master their own technology and support innovation, enabling technology to attract new markets.

Changes in fixing the development process cannot wait. Development deficiencies accumulate over time, making the next project more difficult to complete. The same accumulation also makes product support increasingly more expensive because old faults remain unresolved.

The next generation action camera (360/180-degree surround dome image) records video footage centered on the principal participant. This makes it possible to participate in the image during playback. The business model for these cameras is development-intensive and will likely require cooperating innovative products. The solution is likely already here; we just currently don't recognize it as the solution.

Related technologies include interactive static display technology that is currently used in real-estate promotion, Google Earth and virtual reality gaming display technology. There will be no successful single-supplier vendor for this technology. The overlapping recreational application areas and social media needed for publication will not make this possible.

Virtual reality, 360 video and 360 panoramic stills are evolving camera technologies that are not yet mature in action cameras. GoPro's announcement of Fusion in April adds GoPro to the growing list of two-sensor approaches to this. GoPro is going to be forced to be active, potentially in a leadership position of emerging interactive file format standards and interactive supporting software.

The adoption of a recognized VR 360 video solution by the public would be a quantum leap in perceived function without a significant user cost increment. If that happens, it could reduce the demand for conventional video action cameras significantly in a very short period of time.

Key technical indicators

I would look for how GoPro fixes the development product process. As a product developer, I would measure how effectively the development process is being repaired by monitoring it over the next few months as an indicator of change. One of the leading technical indicators is how the accumulated software issues in the HERO5 are being handled in new software updates.

I will look for robust support for SD cards and three innovation-enabling technologies: USB, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. These are primarily communication and device handlers whose specifications and requirements are outside of the hands of GoPro. All are currently flawed in GoPro products. Their flaws cannot be explained away by GoPro saying, "This was our plan."

GoPro's implementation of these technologies will be high on my list to judge where GoPro is going. All of the enabling technologies are essential to new product developments and to the transition of the HERO5 Black to a competitive point and shoot product. GoPro will face a future customer base that combines their high tech toys in various ways that will publicly define them as individuals on social media.

What is going to happen at GoPro? There are several possible outcomes.

1. GoPro can fix their development process and get on track to produce stable and reliable products integrating into the action camera and point and shoot markets. From my point of view, Nick Woodman is an essential ingredient to maintain GoPro's public image as this transition takes place. The process may take a year to show results.

It would be hard to put a good development process into place. For one thing, it is unlikely that Nick Woodman alone can do it. He has had a few years and it is still an unsolved problem. It is also, in my opinion, unlikely that GoPro would survive without his promotion.

2. If GoPro fails to fix their development process, it is hard to see any development project that would not exacerbate the problem. The incomplete development will continue to accumulate in new products. GoPro will be marginalized by competitive offerings. This is the reason that I will track innovative support technology as a leading indicator of their future capability.

Competitors will come in two forms. They will create an innovation-friendly version of the GoPro camera with a combination of the GoPro camera capabilities and broad functional familiarity of the current crowd of digital and point and shoot cameras.

Alternatively, they will move away from the GoPro video camera and find imaging technologies to create interactive viewing solutions completely outside of GoPro's dominance.

3. The third possible outcome that is to combine GoPro's IP with an established development-capable company. I am a developer, not an investor, and this possibility is well outside my experience or expertise. Quite a few established camera companies have created action camera products that have not succeeded for the same reason that the Karma drone initially failed.

It is difficult to enter an established market without significant experience. Virtual reality companies have a similar problem with entering into the imaging markets. They generally have a lot of experience in dealing with image manipulation in computationally intensive real-time software. For these companies, buying GoPro's experience might be a good investment.

GoPro's future depends on getting the development fundamentals fixed.

Additional disclosure: I have a perspective on GoPro from an embedded systems developer point of view. I agree with the earlier article that GoPro's product introduction is flawed the problem I see is the development process is broken and could be fixed.