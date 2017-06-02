John Deere Adding German Expertise With Wirtgen

I like the deal given the strategic and financial benefits, both being sizable.

John Deere (DE) announced a surprising and rather sizable deal as it purchased German-based Wirtgen Group. The strategic and financial rationale behind the deal makes sense, as the transaction could create a lot of value in the coming years. Investors agree as shares hit a fresh all-time high on the back of the announcement of the deal.

I like Deere, as it has consistently executed well and bought back stock, even as the agricultural markets have been weak in recent years. Cutting costs, continuing to invest in innovations and a drive towards operational excellence is paying off as Deere´s agricultural end-markets are showing real signs of a bottom and even a recovery.

As Deere is very lean, has made a very compelling deal and trades at a market multiple, shares are not very expensive. On the other hand, I would not join the momentum craze as well after shares have gained more than 50% over the past year.

Deere is a quality play and the Wirtgen Group deal makes sense, which makes me a buyer on substantial dips.

Buying German Expertise

Deere has agreed to acquire family-owned Wirtgen Group, a key player in the market for road construction equipment. With the deal, Deere will add 5 premium brands to its construction equipment business, without having direct product overlap. Wirtgen is active in over a 100 countries and employs about 8,000 workers, as its products are sold through its own network of dealers as well as independent dealers.

Wirtgen owns three road brands which combined make up 84% of total sales. This includes the company´s name brand, Vogele and Hamm. These brands produce milling machines, concrete paving machines, compactors and asphalt paving machines. The company has a smaller mineral technologies business as well. This segment is responsible for the remainder of sales, generated by production of asphalt plants and crushers. The overall business is well-diversified and has substantial operations in Europe, North America and the wider Asian region.

Deere will pay EUR 4.6 billion for the company, equivalent to $5.2 billion based on current exchange rates. Based on the sales number of EUR 2.6 billion in 2016, Wirtgen is valued at nearly 1.7 times sales. The deal presentation reveals that a 9.5 times EBITDA multiple has been paid, suggesting that EBITDA is seen around $550 million. After taking into account synergies, which are seen at $100 million by 2022, that multiple drops to 8 times. The company is very profitable already, posting EBITDA margins of nearly 20% of sales at this moment, substantially higher than Deere´s margins.

The deal allows Deere to benefit from a (global) increase/recovery in construction and transportation markets, which are less cyclical than the overall construction industry, and certainty the agricultural industry. The deal makes sense as it adds growth potential while it increases exposure to a less cyclical industry. The strong brands and sizable financial benefits only add to the appeal.

Committed To ¨Those Linked To The Land¨

The paragraph header is the ¨purpose¨ of Deere which drives its strategy. Deere is best known from its global agricultural equipment business which is very well run. The company aims to outpace overall industry growth, and deliver on 12% margins throughout the cycle.

The company has been executing well in its core business, as earnings have held up relatively well, even as sales fell some 30% from peak levels in 2014. Even as Deere has managed the downturn relatively well, the reliance on agriculture & transportation has been painful, as the smaller construction and forestry business could not offset weakness in the core. With the purchase of Wirtgen, the business will see a significant shift in the mix. Agricultural end-markets will not make up 70% of total sales instead of 80% ahead of the deal.

Deere itself is seeing a bottom and consequently a recovery of its end markets. Sales are seen at roughly $29 billion this year, down from a peak of $38 billion in 2014. Of course, Wirtgen will accelerate the recovery in sales and will make it easier for Deere to return to record sales in the coming years.

On average Deere has traded around 2 times sales over the past decade based on its enterprise valuation. This valuation is calculated by taken into account the net financial assets and liabilities of the sizable financing business of Deere into account as well. Deere´s valuation has currently risen towards 3 times sales amidst the big run higher in the shares over the past year, while sales are still relatively low. As shares have on average traded around 12-15 times EBITDA over the past decade, the purchase of Wirtgen at high single digits multiples looks rather nice.

Deere´s depreciation charges amount to roughly 3-5% of sales on average in recent years. If we use a 5% depreciation expense for Wirtgen on a EUR 2.6 billion sales base, it posts depreciation charges of roughly $150 million at a maximum. With stand-alone EBITDA coming in at $550 million, that suggests that the business could contribute some $400 million in EBIT.

With a $5.2 billion deal value, and a 4% cost of debt, additional interest expenses are seen at $210 million. That yields a pre-tax earnings contribution of $190 million, or close to $125 million after-tax, equivalent to nearly $0.40 per share. Earnings per share accretion might jump to $0.60 per share in the coming years as Deere reaps the full benefits of a projected $100 million in synergies.

Final Thoughts

The deal which Deere has made looks very decent, and takes place at multiples which mark a substantial discount versus its own valuation. I must say that Deere´s own valuation has jumped significantly over the past year, after shares have risen more than 50% over the past twelve months.

One can hardly call shares very cheap, even after a very strong second quarter, as Deere raised the full year earnings guidance by half a billion to $2 billion. While the raise in the guidance is impressive, earnings are still down from their historical peak of $3-$3.5 billion. I must say that current profitability is still very strong as sales are still down nearly $10 billion from its peak, at least for the core business, as Deere has continued to better run its operations, while it continued to buy back stock.

I like the latest deal as it is executed at relatively favorable multiples, and the strategic rationale makes sense. Besides reducing the reliance on agricultural markets, Deere offers a more complete set of solutions in the construction markets. The cheap multiples and $100 million in synergies probably show that some $2 billion in shareholder value is being created on the back of this deal.

Incremental earnings from synergies amount to $65-70 million after-tax, which multiplied by reasonable multiple warrants a billion dollar in value being created. The other part comes from the multiple arbitrage, as Deere is acquiring the German´s on the cheap.

If those assumptions are correct, Deere has just created $6-7 per share in shareholder value, as the market seems to like the deal as well, pushing shares up to fresh high. With earnings power of roughly $7 per share, the valuation has risen to market multiples again, which seems reasonable for this very well led company. Of course, with Deere as well as other OEMs, there is always the discussion about the risks and appropriateness of running a huge financing business in-house.

I am in no hurry to rush into the momentum craze, but do like Deere as a long term investment. Having sold out of my long position, I will become a buyer on serious dips again.

