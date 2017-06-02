The Chemist's CEF Report - May 2017: CEFs Getting Bubbly

Author's note: This article was released to members of the Cambridge Income Laboratory about 1 month ago. For the inaugural issue of The Chemist's CEF Report (September 2016), describing the background and rationale of the Report, please click here.

Methodology

A database of CEFs was obtained from CEFAnalyzer. All yields are quoted as the yield on price. All z-scores refer to the 1-year z-score, which I consider to be the most useful time duration for profiting from premium/discount reversion. The 1-year z-score is calculated as the difference between the current premium/discount and the 1-year average premium/discount, all divided by the standard deviation of said premium/discount. Positive z-scores indicate that the CEF's current premium/discount is higher than its historical average, while negative z-scores indicate that the current premium/discount is lower than the historical average. Incorporating the standard deviation into the z-score calculation enables comparison between CEFs that may have different magnitudes of absolute premia and discounts.

In the tables, "distance" refers to the distance between the current premium/discount of the fund and its 1-year historical premium/discount. "Coverage" refers to the ratio between a fund's earnings and its distribution, with coverage ratios greater than 1.00 indicating that the fund is earning more than it pays out in distributions.

Changes in March 2017 Report

1. Top 10 highest premia and top 10 highest discounts

(May interest arbitrage investors)

CEFs with the highest discounts are potential buy candidates, while CEFs with the highest premia are potential sell/short candidates. The following data show the 10 CEFs with the highest premia and 10 CEFs with the highest discounts. Yields, z-scores and leverage are shown for comparison.

Top 10 highest premia (equity):

CEF Premium/discount Yield z-score Distance Leverage Expense ratio Coverage (NYSE:PGP) 69.2% 9.5% -0.53 -11.3% 43.8% 3.4% 0.58 (NYSEMKT:CRF) 28.4% 16.4% 2.40 11.4% 0.1% 0.9% 0.04 (NYSEMKT:CLM) 25.5% 16.6% 2.29 9.6% 0.0% 1.3% 0.07 (NYSE:GUT) 22.7% 8.9% 1.03 3.4% 30.1% 1.3% 0.18 (NYSE:TYG) 12.5% 7.5% 2.38 8.4% 45.5% 4.2% -0.30 (NYSE:DNP) 10.4% 7.1% 1.04 1.9% 27.6% 1.9% 0.35 (NYSE:STK) 8.6% 8.3% 2.36 5.3% 0.0% 1.2% -0.03 (NYSE:ETV) 7.7% 8.6% 1.45 1.7% 0.8% 1.1% 0.09 (NYSEMKT:FEN) 6.6% 8.5% 2.08 5.8% 38.1% 2.6% 0.02 (NYSE:GOF) 6.5% 10.4% 2.53 3.7% 31.2% 2.4% 0.73

Top 10 highest discounts (equity):

CEF Premium/discount Yield z-score Distance Leverage Expense ratio Coverage (OTCPK:FXBY) -31.7% 0.5% 0.69 2.9% 15.5% 2.9% -0.15 (NYSE:DNI) -17.4% 4.9% -0.23 -0.2% 15.6% 1.6% 0.41 (NYSEMKT:RIF) -17.0% 6.2% 2.48 2.6% 28.2% 2.3% 0.52 (NYSE:BIF) -16.5% 4.3% 2.52 2.9% 4.2% 1.4% 0.21 (NYSE:GDL) -16.4% 6.5% 0.05 0.0% 39.5% 3.1% -0.56 (NYSEMKT:CET) -16.2% 4.0% 3.58 2.9% 0.0% 0.9% 0.19 (NYSE:ADX) -15.5% 7.0% 2.10 0.8% 2.1% 0.6% 0.19 (NYSE:GAM) -15.1% 1.4% 2.13 2.2% 16.4% 1.3% 0.61 (NYSE:CAF) -14.3% 4.7% 2.07 2.6% 0.1% 1.8% 0.10 (NYSE:USA) -13.8% 9.4% 2.27 1.7% 2.1% 1.1% 0.08

Top 10 highest premia (debt):

Top 10 highest discounts (debt):

CEF Premium/discount Yield z-score Distance Leverage Expense ratio Coverage (NYSE:TEI) -11.9% 3.7% -0.92 -1.4% 0.8% 1.1% 1.77 (NYSEMKT:EMI) -11.6% 3.9% -0.97 -1.6% 37.5% 2.8% 1.14 (NYSE:GIM) -11.6% 4.2% -0.50 -0.7% 3.1% 0.7% 1.09 (NYSE:WIW) -11.5% 3.6% 0.05 0.1% 32.8% 1.5% 0.94 (NYSE:BWG) -11.4% 8.2% 2.92 2.8% 38.2% 2.6% 0.86 (NYSE:NXJ) -11.3% 5.1% -0.39 -0.8% 32.8% 1.8% 1.04 (NYSE:WIA) -11.1% 3.4% -0.06 -0.1% 32.2% 1.3% 0.77 (NYSEMKT:ECF) -11.0% 4.9% 2.30 2.6% 0.0% 1.1% 0.16 (NYSEMKT:EVP) -11.0% 4.3% -0.50 -0.9% 37.4% 2.6% 1.18 (NYSE:VPV) -11.0% 5.1% -0.70 -2.1% 39.0% 1.3% 1.11

2. Top 10 highest z-scores and top 10 lowest z-scores

(May interest arbitrage investors)

Similar to premia/discounts, CEFs with the lowest z-scores are potential buy candidates, while CEFs with the highest z-scores are potential sell/short candidates. The following data show the 10 CEFs with the highest z-scores and 10 CEFs with the lowest z-scores. Premium/discount, yields and leverage are shown for comparison.

Top 10 highest z-scores (equity):

CEF z-score Distance Premium/discount Yield Leverage Expense ratio Coverage (NYSE:ZTR) 4.24 6.6% -1.9% 11.0% 26.1% 1.6% 0.21 (NYSE:CHN) 3.96 4.6% -9.2% 2.7% 0.6% 1.5% 0.99 (NYSE:TY) 3.71 2.4% -12.6% 4.0% 2.6% 0.5% 0.97 CET 3.58 2.9% -16.2% 4.0% 0.0% 0.9% 0.19 (NYSE:GRR) 3.52 7.0% -7.7% 2.0% 0.5% 2.4% 0.32 (NYSE:BCX) 3.51 5.3% -9.8% 7.2% 1.1% 1.1% 0.23 (NYSE:DPG) 3.39 4.0% -9.6% 8.3% 27.0% 2.3% 0.48 (NYSE:KF) 3.30 3.1% -8.6% 1.6% 1.2% 1.2% 0.71 (NYSE:SGF) 3.26 5.8% -9.4% 0.2% 0.2% 1.5% 11.35 (NYSE:GDV) 3.25 3.9% -6.2% 6.1% 23.5% 1.4% 0.27

Top 10 lowest z-scores (equity):

CEF z-score Distance Premium/discount Yield Leverage Expense ratio Coverage (NYSEMKT:CEF) -1.77 -3.7% -9.1% 0.1% 0.0% 0.3% n/a0 (NYSE:HTY) -1.20 -7.3% 4.9% 9.5% 0.4% 1.3% 0.58 (NYSEARCA:PHYS) -1.12 -0.8% -0.5% 0.0% 0.0% 0.5% n/a (NYSEARCA:PSLV) -0.83 -0.5% -0.3% 0.0% 0.0% 0.4% n/a (NYSE:FGB) -0.60 -2.2% -0.9% 9.3% 22.0% 1.9% 0.94 (NYSE:KED) -0.60 -1.6% -4.3% 9.7% 40.6% 5.0% -0.21 (NYSE:BTO) -0.54 -0.9% 1.0% 4.2% 14.5% 2.0% 0.34 PGP -0.53 -11.3% 69.2% 9.5% 43.8% 3.4% 0.58 (NYSE:BME) -0.46 -1.4% 2.2% 6.8% 0.8% 1.1% 0.01 (NYSE:ETB) -0.46 -1.0% 5.2% 7.8% 0.6% 1.1% 0.15

Top 10 highest z-scores (debt):

CEF z-score Distance Premium/discount Yield Leverage Expense ratio Coverage DMO 3.04 9.0% 19.4% 11.2% 32.3% 2.6% 0.52 (NYSE:FHY) 2.94 5.0% -7.0% 8.1% 27.5% 2.4% 1.01 BWG 2.92 2.8% -11.4% 8.2% 38.2% 2.6% 0.86 (NYSE:JMM) 2.82 2.7% -6.1% 5.7% 18.7% 1.7% 0.91 (NYSE:MSD) 2.62 2.9% -10.7% 6.1% 3.2% 1.2% 1.04 (NYSE:ACP) 2.53 4.8% -6.9% 10.1% 30.8% 3.1% 1.01 (NYSE:PFL) 2.43 4.1% 2.6% 9.3% 24.9% 1.3% 0.80 (NYSE:KIO) 2.38 4.3% -5.0% 8.6% 27.8% 2.7% 1.07 (NYSE:ARDC) 2.37 3.9% -9.1% 7.6% 30.1% 3.0% 1.01 (NYSE:IVH) 2.33 4.4% -4.3% 9.2% 0.0% 2.1% 1.09

Top 10 lowest z-scores (debt):

CEF z-score Distance Premium/discount Yield Leverage Expense ratio Coverage PHK -1.75 -14.5% 27.9% 11.1% 30.1% 1.3% 0.70 (NYSE:PMF) -1.67 -11.1% 5.9% 5.3% 41.9% 1.3% 1.26 (NYSE:PNI) -1.54 -7.8% 6.5% 5.2% 45.0% 1.4% 1.18 (NYSE:BFZ) -1.42 -4.5% -5.3% 5.0% 42.3% 2.1% 1.03 (NYSE:PHT) -1.36 -5.5% -7.5% 7.8% 29.2% 1.7% 1.30 (NYSE:JHY) -1.35 -4.9% 2.2% 6.6% 24.8% 1.5% 1.09 (NYSEMKT:NBH) -1.31 -3.2% -2.6% 5.4% 37.5% 2.0% 0.95 (NYSE:JHA) -1.28 -1.4% -0.1% 5.8% 24.3% 1.3% 1.03 (NYSEMKT:EIO) -1.25 -4.8% -6.6% 4.6% 33.8% 1.8% 1.00 (NYSEMKT:NBW) -1.21 -4.9% -4.9% 4.3% 40.6% 2.4% 1.02

3. Top 10 highest yielding CEFs

(May interest buy-and-hold income investors)

Some readers are mostly interested in obtaining income from their CEFs, so the following data presents the top 10 highest yielding CEFs. I've also included the premium/discount and z-score data for reference. Before going out and buying all 10 funds from the list, some words of caution: [i] higher yields generally indicate higher risk, [ii] some of these funds trade at a premium, meaning you will be buying them at a price higher than the intrinsic value of the assets (which is why I've included the premium/discount and z-score data for consideration), and [iii] beware of funds paying out high yields from return of capital in a destructive manner.

Top 10 highest yield (equity):

CEF Yield Premium/discount z-score Distance Leverage Expense ratio Coverage CLM 16.6% 25.5% 2.29 9.6% 0.0% 1.3% 0.07 CRF 16.4% 28.4% 2.40 11.4% 0.1% 0.9% 0.04 (NYSE:GPM) 11.6% -4.4% 0.94 1.7% 31.6% 2.2% 0.07 (NYSE:NDP) 11.2% 3.4% 1.71 7.6% 22.8% 2.1% -0.07 (NYSE:DSE) 11.2% 2.5% 0.22 0.9% 28.9% 2.5% -0.12 (NYSE:FMO) 11.0% 3.3% 0.71 3.8% 37.3% 2.3% -0.08 ZTR 11.0% -1.9% 4.24 6.6% 26.1% 1.6% 0.21 (NYSE:KYN) 10.6% 0.7% -0.14 -0.3% 44.1% 5.5% -0.29 (NYSEMKT:GGN) 10.5% 2.9% 0.58 2.5% 16.4% 1.2% 0.04 GOF 10.4% 6.5% 2.53 3.7% 31.2% 2.4% 0.73

Top 10 highest yield (debt):

CEF Yield Premium/discount z-score Distance Leverage Expense ratio Coverage (NASDAQ:OXLC) 14.5% 8.9% 0.80 4.7% 37.5% 17.9% 0.28 (NYSE:EDF) 13.1% 10.4% 1.73 7.2% 32.5% 2.2% 0.66 ECC 12.0% 17.2% 1.38 11.3% 35.7% 10.2% 0.79 (NYSE:VGI) 11.4% -5.3% 1.72 3.3% 27.1% 2.2% 0.50 (NYSE:EDI) 11.4% 4.2% 1.82 8.3% 33.2% 2.5% 0.69 (NYSE:NCZ) 11.2% 1.3% 1.47 4.0% 37.9% 0.8% 0.96 DMO 11.2% 19.4% 3.04 9.0% 32.3% 2.6% 0.52 (NYSE:NCV) 11.2% 3.0% 1.50 4.1% 37.5% 0.8% 0.93 PHK 11.1% 27.9% -1.75 -14.5% 30.1% 1.3% 0.70 (NYSEMKT:FTF) 10.9% -7.1% 1.08 1.0% 20.4% 1.1% 0.45

4. Top 10 best combination of yield and discount

(May interest buy-and-hold income investors)

For possible buy candidates, it is probably a good idea to consider both yield and discount. Buying a CEF with both a high yield and discount not only gives you the opportunity to capitalize from discount contraction, but you also get "free" alpha every time the distribution is paid out. This is because paying out a distribution is effectively the same as liquidating the fund at NAV and returning the capital to the unitholders. I considered several ways to rank CEFs by a composite metric of both yield and discount. The simplest would be yield + discount, however I disregarded this because yields and discounts may have different ranges of absolute values and a sum would be biased towards the larger set of values. I finally settled on the multiplicative product, yield x discount. This is because I consider a CEF with 7% yield and 7% discount to be more desirable than a fund with 2% yield and 12% discount, or 12% yield and 2% discount, even though each pair of quantities sum to 14%. Multiplying yield and discount together biases towards funds with both high yield and discount. Since discount is negative and yield is positive, the more negative the "D x Y" metric, the better.

Top 10 best D x Y (equity):

CEF D x Y Premium/discount Yield z-score Distance Leverage Expense ratio Coverage USA -1.30 -13.8% 9.4% 2.27 1.7% 2.1% 1.1% 0.08 ADX -1.08 -15.5% 7.0% 2.10 0.8% 2.1% 0.6% 0.19 (NYSE:AWP) -1.08 -11.0% 9.9% 2.98 5.2% 2.7% 1.3% 0.29 GDL -1.06 -16.4% 6.5% 0.05 0.0% 39.5% 3.1% -0.56 RIF -1.05 -17.0% 6.2% 2.48 2.6% 28.2% 2.3% 0.52 (NYSE:TDF) -1.02 -11.3% 9.0% 1.78 2.2% 0.0% 1.4% 0.16 (NYSEMKT:CH) -0.99 -12.5% 7.9% 1.13 1.8% 0.3% 2.1% 0.08 (NYSE:IGR) -0.92 -11.8% 7.8% 1.83 2.1% 8.1% 1.2% 0.43 (NYSE:JOF) -0.91 -10.7% 8.5% 2.14 2.4% 0.0% 1.1% 0.12 (NYSE:ZF) -0.89 -10.2% 8.8% 0.65 0.8% 26.5% 1.9% 0.20

Top 10 best D x Y (debt):

CEF D x Y Premium/discount Yield z-score Distance Leverage Expense ratio Coverage (NYSE:EXD) -1.09 -10.6% 10.3% -0.03 0.0% 0.9% 1.4% 0.07 BWG -0.93 -11.4% 8.2% 2.92 2.8% 38.2% 2.6% 0.86 (NYSE:RA) -0.89 -8.7% 10.2% 0.00 0.0% 0.0% 2.2% 0.75 (NYSE:EDD) -0.89 -10.3% 8.6% 1.09 1.6% 33.4% 1.8% 1.15 (NYSE:EMD) -0.83 -10.9% 7.6% 0.80 1.2% 22.3% 1.6% 0.69 (NYSE:EHI) -0.78 -9.0% 8.8% 0.27 1.6% 25.5% 1.8% 0.79 (NYSE:JGH) -0.77 -9.0% 8.6% 1.43 2.0% 28.7% 2.0% 1.02 FTF -0.77 -7.1% 10.9% 1.08 1.0% 20.4% 1.1% 0.45 (NYSE:NHF) -0.77 -7.5% 10.3% 2.04 3.5% 25.9% 3.1% 1.70 (NYSEMKT:FAX) -0.76 -9.0% 8.4% 1.65 2.3% 29.0% 2.2% 0.58

5. Top 10 best combination of yield, discount and z-score

(May interest buy-and-hold income investors + arbitrage investors)

This is my favorite metric because it takes into account all three factors that I always consider when buying or selling CEFs: yield, discount and z-score. The composite metric simply multiplies the three quantities together. A screen is applied to only include CEFs with a negative 1-year z-score. As both discount and z-score are negative while yield is positive, the more positive the "D x Y x Z" metric, the better.

Top 10 best D x Y x Z (equity):

CEF D x Y x Z Premium/discount Yield z-score Distance Leverage Expense ratio Coverage KED 0.25 -4.3% 9.7% -0.60 -1.6% 40.6% 5.0% -0.21 DNI 0.20 -17.4% 4.9% -0.23 -0.2% 15.6% 1.6% 0.41 (NYSE:SOR) 0.15 -10.7% 3.7% -0.38 -1.0% 0.1% 0.9% 0.29 (NASDAQ:CUBA) 0.08 -12.2% 1.9% -0.36 -2.4% 0.4% 4.3% -1.38 FGB 0.05 -0.9% 9.3% -0.60 -2.2% 22.0% 1.9% 0.94 (NYSE:SRF) 0.03 -13.0% 5.2% -0.05 -0.2% 7.2% 3.1% -0.28 CEF 0.01 -9.1% 0.1% -1.77 -3.7% 0.0% 0.0% 0.00 (NYSE:ASA) 0.01 -12.0% 0.4% -0.29 -0.7% 0.3% 1.3% -2.47

Note: only 8 funds available here! See commentary below.

Top 10 best D x Y x Z (debt):

CEF D x Y x Z Premium/discount Yield z-score Distance Leverage Expense ratio Coverage PHT 0.80 -7.5% 7.84% -1.36 -5.5% 0.0% 0.0% 0.00 (NYSE:NTC) 0.49 -10.8% 4.7% -0.97 -1.8% 38.9% 2.0% 0.98 (NYSEMKT:NBO) 0.47 -10.1% 4.2% -1.12 -3.7% 39.7% 2.4% 1.09 (NYSE:NQP) 0.46 -10.9% 5.3% -0.79 -1.6% 38.9% 1.9% 1.02 (NYSE:AKP) 0.44 -10.0% 4.2% -1.06 -2.7% 36.7% 1.5% 1.14 EMI 0.44 -11.6% 3.9% -0.97 -1.6% 37.5% 2.8% 1.14 (NYSEMKT:EVY) 0.44 -9.2% 4.6% -1.03 -4.0% 39.3% 2.4% 1.11 (NYSEMKT:CCA) 0.43 -7.5% 4.9% -1.18 -5.8% 42.2% 2.8% 1.10 TEI 0.41 -11.9% 3.7% -0.92 -1.4% 0.8% 1.1% 1.77 (NYSE:MHI) 0.40 -7.8% 4.9% -1.06 -5.3% 25.2% 1.0% 1.29

6. Summary statistics

The average premium/discount of all the CEFs in the database is -3.86%, a substantial increase from -5.13% in the previous month. The following boxplot shows lower quartile, median and upper quartile data (the mean is indicated as the "x").

The average distribution yield of all the CEFs in the database is 6.35%, a slight decrease from 6.50% in the month prior.

The average z-score of all the CEFs in the database is +0.87, a significant jump from +0.33 a month ago.

Commentary

In last month's commentary ("The Chemist's CEF Report - April 2017: All Is Calm In CEFland"), we noted that CEFs as a class were rather quiet as evidenced by miniscule changes in average premium/discount, yield and 1-year z-score. This is no longer the case this month!

CEFs appear to be getting rather bubbly. The average premium/discount has contracted to -3.86% (up from -5.13% last month), which is the narrowest since when I first started this series of reports last September. The average yield has fallen to 6.35% (down from 6.50%), again the lowest on record, while the average z-score has jumped up to +0.87 (from +0.33), similarly the highest on record.

In the broader universe, April saw U.S. markets recapture some of their mojo (SPY: +1.17%%), although international equities continued to lead (ACWX [global ex-U.S.]: +2.08%). Junk bonds saw decent returns (JNK: +1.06%), while U.S. corporates (LQD: +0.74%) and treasuries (TLT: +0.56%) also posted mild gains.

According to ADS Analytics ("CEFs And Goldilocks: Is It Different This Time?") periods where both stocks and bonds gain (a historically uncommon occurrence, as one would expect based on a risk-on/risk-off paradigm, but one which has become more frequent in 2017) are highly conducive to CEF premium/discount values. Case in point: the Yieldshares High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY), a basket of CEFs, exploded higher by +3.37% this month!

SPY Total Return Price data by YCharts

Further evidence that CEFs are getting slightly overvalued are that there are zero funds with less than -2 z-score, the first time that this has occurred since I started this series last September. The situation for equity CEFs is particularly striking: there are only three funds with less than -1 z-score! (and CEF and PHYS probably don't even count as equity funds, even though I've grouped them there for the sake of analysis). In fact, only 8 equity funds were available for the Top 10 "D x Y x Z" category, due to the fact that there were only 8 equity funds that both had a negative z-score and were trading at a discount.

CEF expert Douglas Albo shared much the same sentiment ("Equity CEFs: Peak Valuation?"), noting that there were at least 48 equity CEFs whose market returns YTD outperformed NAV returns by at least 5%. To me, that's a warning sign to hold off on new purchases, and possibly also to trim or reduce holdings. Yet, CEFs may very well go higher. One area where I disagree slightly with Mr. Albo is that I do not think that we are yet at "peak valuation" - an average 1-year z-score of +0.87 does not scream euphoria to me, not just yet. Separating into equity and debt classes, the average 1-year z-score for equity CEFs is +1.60 and the average for debt CEFs is +0.39, so equity CEFs are definitely more bubbly than debt CEFs right now.

I intend to give a list of my top 3 CEF picks each month, which is based on my consideration of the data as well as my qualitative judgment. Note that me designating a fund as a top pick does not mean I am encouraging subscribers to buy the fund, nor am I necessarily going to include the fund in the Cambridge Income Laboratory Portfolio. Moreover, note that some of the picks may have a narrow mandate (e.g. utilities stocks or MLPs), and therefore each investor should consider their own investment objective and risk tolerance before deciding to invest money into any of the picks. Furthermore, note that these are intended to be short/medium-term picks (to take advantage of mean reversion) rather than long-term holds.

For May 2017, my top 3 picks are:

Pioneer High Income Trust [PHT] : 7.8% yield, -7.5% discount, -1.36 z-score, -5.5% distance, 29.2% leverage, 1.7% expense ratio.

: 7.8% yield, -7.5% discount, -1.36 z-score, -5.5% distance, 29.2% leverage, 1.7% expense ratio. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund [FGB] : 9.3% yield, -0.9% discount, -0.60 z-score, -2.2% distance, 22% leverage, 1.9% expense ratio.

: 9.3% yield, -0.9% discount, -0.60 z-score, -2.2% distance, 22% leverage, 1.9% expense ratio. Neuberger Berman New York Intermediate Municipal Fund [NBO]: 4.2% yield, -10.1% discount, -1.12 z-score, -3.7% distance, 39.7% leverage, 2.4% expense ratio.

For past performance of picks, see "The Chemist's CEF Report Picks Continue To Outperform Over Benchmarks." Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

