Here's The Only Question Worth Asking After The Jobs Report

That said, when it comes to stocks, there's only one question worth asking.

The subsequent price action in the dollar and Treasurys conveys more trepidation about the prospects for the administration's policy agenda.

At least once a week, I like to remind folks that this very simple chart is worth considering:

Say what you will about historical relationships, there is no question that post-election, the reflation narrative was in charge, which explains the steeper curve, the stronger dollar, and rising stocks (NYSEARCA:SPY).

At this point, Treasurys (NYSEARCA:TLT) and the dollar (NYSEARCA:UUP) are signaling that they think the Trump agenda is DOA.

That's not a political statement. It's just what that chart shows.

As noted earlier this week, spec positioning in Treasurys tells a similar story, especially in the 10Y:

(Deutsche Bank)

You can of course argue that this reflects a misguided view of the prospects for tax reform and fiscal stimulus, but what you can't do is pretend like those charts say anything other than what they say. And again, what they're saying is that the reflationary mood that permeated markets post-election has faded.

Underscoring all of the above is what happened to yields and the dollar after the May jobs report missed:

(Bloomberg)

Just this morning, SocGen was out cutting their year-end target for 10Y yields. The reason: the potential for political turmoil to derail or even kill the administration's policy agenda. Here's some color from the note:

The frustration over the past six months has mainly come from the US, and the political fog there may not dissipate quickly. A lengthy investigation into Trump's Russian links could still derail the policy agenda, with deregulation and other controversial fiscal items potential casualties. Graph 3 suggests that Trump's approval rating has influenced the direction of Treasury yields, if only through sentiment about his capacity to deliver on fiscal and regulatory changes. The 'Trump trades' have been unwound somewhat: bond yields and the US dollar have pulled back, while in equities the construction and engineering sector has performed poorly on disenchantment about infrastructure spending (Graph 4).

So what's the saving grace for equities or, put differently, how can the disconnect evident in the first chart shown above persist?

Well, here's what SocGen has to say about that:

Equities have been very resilient to the forces behind the unwinding of the Trump trade. That is because doubts about Trump's effectiveness and soft inflation readings have reinforced the goldilocks scenario, leading investors to expect a very slow removal of global monetary policy accommodation.

The takeaway: if you're long US stocks, you need the data to come in just bad enough to keep central banks from pulling back too quickly, but simultaneously, you need things to hold up enough for markets to avoid a volatility spike that could trigger ETP rebalancing and concurrent deleveraging from systematic strats.

So the only question worth asking after Friday morning's dismal jobs data is this: does it perpetuate the Goldilocks scenario described above by SocGen by making central banks rethink the pace of normalization or not?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.