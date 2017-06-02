Cooper Tire & Rubber: Understanding The Company's Chronic Underperformance

However, the company has been dirt cheap for a while now, and the recent sell-off shows that it can be punished just as much as high-flying momentum names.

I think Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) has likely been a long-term holding of many value investors, and one that has brought a lot of frustration. To many, it checks a lot of boxes that investors look for: the company has a long and storied history with a great management team, a strong market position, is perpetually cheap (4-5x EV/EBITDA), and generates quality underlying GAAP earnings with little to no funny business via non-GAAP adjustments. Overall global tire demand remains strong, and the company's strategic transformation is on track according to the big guys in the executive suite. So what are the underlying issues here, and why does this company seem to have such a hard time seeing some trading multiple expansion? I'll be a little harsh here, but I'm going to try and touch on the negative facets of the Cooper Tire story.

Strategic Transformation

Like most tire manufacturers, Cooper Tire is trying to shift up the value chain into higher margin products. The first step there means moving away from tires sold to original equipment ("OE") manufacturers and towards replacement tires. Historically, having your tire on an OE vehicle was a solid recipe for generating replacement revenue down the line; many consumers simply replace the tires on their vehicle with the same brand and model when a change is due. However, in return for that privilege, as well as to reap benefits from buying large volumes, OEs demanded rock bottom pricing Margins were, and are, very thin as a result in this side of the business.

Sadly, management does not break out sales mix between OE and replacement in any of its presentations or SEC filings. However, you can find signs of this reality within the company's current operations - just take a look at the International Tire segment. Cooper Tire has seen much stronger growth internationally (37.5% y/y in Q1 2017, or $39M increase in revenue), but still posted a $3M contraction in gross profit within the segment after that growth. This is because the company is partnering with OE Asian manufacturers to help build a presence; increased sales are a wash. Unfortunately, that situation is a burden that must shouldered by smaller market participants. Even domestically, I don't believe Cooper Tire has the size to be ignoring the OE market as much as it is. While it is the fifth largest U.S. manufacturer, the brands within its portfolio have very little name recognition with consumers in my opinion. This translates to the replacement market where that brand recognition matters, and if that piece of the puzzle is missing, it is forced to compete heavily on price or face consequences (see Q1 results discussion below as an example).

Likewise, Cooper Tires' continued shift into premium-branded products (performance tires, larger rim diameters), largely built upon new product launches, also to some extent relies on that brand recognition story. Eventually, consumer funds will flow to the most compelling product lines based on performance and results, and perception of value will follow. However, to me the company seems to be going about this the wrong way. Cooper Tire continues to invest heavily in technical capability, via the expansion of its Asian Technical Center, as well as significantly expanding its production facilities; capex guidance for 2017 of $235M at the midpoint is a significant expansion from prior year levels. These efforts, however, seem more directed at improving efficiency and yields rather than developing inventive or new products that would really catapult the company forward. Granularly, the research and development budget has remained relatively flat over the past several years ($55M annual average) at Cooper Tire. That is less than 2% of sales, and it means much larger competitors like Goodyear Tire (NYSE:GT) and Bridgestone (OTCPK:BRDCY), which see annual sales of 7-10 times that of Cooper Tire, are significantly outspending the company on product research as a percentage of revenue (2.5% and 2.9% of sales respectively). I don't see how the company can expect to win premium market share when it is getting outspent on both a nominal and percentage basis.

Q1 2017's Trainwreck

The market did not take kindly to Cooper Tire's Q1 results, sending the shares down double digits at times. Weakness continued post earnings release, and unfortunately Cooper Tire has seen more than 15% of its value cut at the same time as the market has been marginally up. During the quarter, American tire sales fell 8.3% to $532M, due to a 7.4% decline in volume. Gross margin fell 610 bps to 17.1%, helping drive a butchering of operating margins that were nearly cut in half. The company was pretty firm on pricing on the quarter, despite the fact that competitors were doing aggressive promotions during a period of rising raw material costs. Light vehicle tire sales volume was down 11.3% at Cooper Tire in the quarter, despite the fact that the Rubber Manufacturers Association ("RMA") reporting an increase of 1.4% in sales in that segment y/y overall. When volumes fall like this, it impacts the entire company as operating leverage contracts, and the fact that Cooper Tire reports on a last in first out basis ("LIFO"), the impact of higher raw materials only made things worse.

This all goes back to the strategic transformation. Q1 should make it clear that Cooper Tire is still a price taker, not a price setter. Tires are a tough market where most consumers don't have the expertise to spot differentiation, and if the competition wants to compete on price, Cooper Tire simply does not have the clout to sit on its hands and not react. While management does expect some improvement heading into Q2, and has noticed its competition lowering promotional activity, I was still surprised to see the company reaffirm its operating margin guidance of 9-10%, and I think the quarter shows how aspirational management's target of "consistently reporting above 10% operating margin" really is. Given Q2 expectations were tempered by management, I'd advise being very careful here lest investors get strung along for another dive come Q2 reporting.

If there was any bright spot to be taken from Q1, it was International segment results. While the company saw negative impact y/y when it came to pricing, operations did see significant benefits from manufacturing efficiencies and volume. International operations remain far away from moving the needle in any meaningful way - $2M in Q1 2017 operating profit versus $63M for the Americas business - but there are signs that Cooper Tire is starting to win market share in the ever-important Chinese market. The recent favorable ruling on truck and bus radial ("TBR"), which reversed preliminary tariffs that Cooper Tire had been paying on imported tires from their Chinese manufacturing facilities to America, was also a favorable development.

Cash Management And Its Impact on Valuation

Cooper Tire has had a rough time with working capital over the past several years, culminating in a $240M negative build over 2015/2016. Q1 2017 isn't off to a great start on solving that, with $144M in negative impact, largely inventory driven (as expected given weak Q1 volumes). Unfortunately, any improvement this year that could drive free cash flow improvement is likely to be offset by the large capex budget that I mentioned earlier. Given the $68M net cash position at Cooper Tire on the balance sheet, leverage is not an issue. If the free cash flow was there, I'm sure management would be buying back stock hand over fist. To me, that thin cash availability for shareholder returns is the primary hurdle that keeps Cooper Tire from trading up towards EV/EBITDA multiples of peers (5.5x, or 35% discount), or the broader auto parts supply subsector (most in the 6-8x EBITDA range).

I don't mind the business, and the valuation is alluring. But when a company has traded cheaply for years, there are underlying reasons why, and investors should not expect that to change without some sort of catalyst. I don't think the challenges are insurmountable, and there are positives to latch onto, like the balance sheet or growing relevancy of the company's overseas operations. The market will, in the meantime, continue to take a "show me" attitude, particularly into the rest of this year given guidance, and it will be interesting to watch and observe just how well that plays out.

