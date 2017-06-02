Paris Accord Decision Provides Little Relief For Fossil Fuels

President Trump stuck to expectations yesterday with his decision to pull the United States out of the Paris Accord. He campaigned frequently in coal country, has frequently shown skepticism toward climate change, and seems uneasy about multinational agreements in general. So his decision isn't surprising.

What might be surprising, however, is the market's reaction. So far, at least, we've gotten a result much different than first-level thinking would have suggested.

The first instinct would be that fossil fuel producers would rally, while clean energy companies would fall. And yet, that's not the reaction we've gotten at all. The most obvious winner would have appeared to have been coal (KOL). Yet that ETF rose by just 0.5% on Thursday; hardly much of a celebration of Trump's commitment to helping that industry.

In yesterday's trading, oil and natural gas were fairly weak as well. And both are set for ugly days today if current pre-market prices hold up:

On the flip side, you'd have expected clean energy alternatives to sink on Thursday based on the news. Looser climate restrictions are bad news for the likes of solar and nuclear, right? However, on Thursday, shares of dominant uranium mining firm Cameco (CCJ) rallied more than 2%, and the solar ETF (TAN) rose on the day.

What's Going On?

This is a classic example of the market engaging in second-level thinking, as is described here:

First level thinking says, “It’s a good company; let’s buy the stock.” Second level thinking says, “It’s a good company, but everyone thinks it’s a great company, and it’s not. So the stock’s overrated and overpriced; let’s sell.”

Yes, the first-level reaction, we'll use more oil and probably use fewer alternative energy sources as a result of Trump's move, is likely correct. And yet, that doesn't mean prices will necessarily follow from that.

For one thing, many fossil fuel producers supported the Paris Accord. That alone should tip you off that there's more here than meets the eye. Exxon Mobil (XOM), ConocoPhillips (COP), and BP (BP) were among the big oil companies that supported the agreement.

Even within the coal industry, the seemingly biggest winner from leaving, some companies didn't agree. The CEO of Cloud Peak Energy (CLD), for example, urged Trump to stay in the climate deal. Cloud Peak's CEO, Colin Marshall, wrote that:

By remaining in the Paris Agreement, albeit with a much different pledge on emissions, you can help shape a more rational international approach to climate policy[.]

For energy companies, Paris was far from a unilaterally bad thing. It allowed companies to appear to care about the environment with a simple and largely empty gesture (the agreement was more rhetoric than substance after all). Additionally, the threat of regulation arguably helped keep new competitors from entering the fossil fuel extraction industries, keeping prices higher for existing players.

That reason appears to be precisely the cause of today's decline in the price of crude oil. Rosneft boss Igor Sechin warned today that rising US shale production may cancel out OPEC's cuts by mid-2018. And with the US looking less likely to restrict carbon emissions, that opens the playing field even wider for new producers to expand production, thus driving down prices.

As I noted in Is Oil Going To Break $40 Again? US shale production has already rebounded almost fully from the initial price shock, and is now set to hit new records. And with it, thanks to the elimination of the crude export ban, US oil exports are soaring to new records as well, going from virtually nothing to almost 1.5 million barrels a day in recent years:

Trading Takeaway

This episode is another reminder in why it is so difficult to trade based on political developments. Even if you predicted correctly that Trump would leave the accord, the initial reaction - buy coal, oil, and natural gas related futures or stocks - would have led to losses.

Ultimately, it is supply and demand that sets the price of a commodity, not political fluctuations. Yes, a looser regulatory environment is good news for the fossil fuel industry. But if that more lax environmental outlook also leads to the more production of said fossil fuels, it will largely negate the benefit in terms of pricing.

Climate deal or no climate deal, fracking remains the major transformative event for American energy markets, and any political bumps to energy prices will likely be short-lived.

More generally, always be cautious when a trade seems obvious based on widely-reported information. Had Trump surprised the market by staying in the accord, it would have had a major impact on energy stocks. But since he did what was largely expected, the seemingly obvious trades, going long oil or short alternative energy, simply didn't work.

