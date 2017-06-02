Tractor Supply Looks Tempting - But Not Tempting Enough

But I'm not sure TSCO is capable of much more growth than that - and there are a few key concerns that keep me on the sidelines.

I can see the bull case for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) after the steep decline of the past few months. While I abandoned the bull case around $65 last year, TSCO trades at a ~15% discount to those levels. Even though recent quarters have come in below historical performance and management's long-term targets, Tractor Supply still is outperforming most brick-and-mortar peers. And there are a number of potentially temporary headwinds, including winter weather that hit Q1 numbers. The long-term case here isn't destroyed - though I do believe it's changed from where it was in 2014-2015 - and yet TSCO is trading at a rather reasonable 16x multiple to the low end of 2017 EPS guidance.

I'm not sure the bull case quite works at current levels, however. There were some one-time factors at work in Q1 (and a disappointing 2016). But there also are long-term concerns here in terms of both comps and margins, and the idea that Tractor Supply is somehow specially protected from online competition is starting to look a bit optimistic.

There's been some evidence of late that niche retailers with a clear value proposition and market leadership have been the babies thrown out with the retail sector bathwater. Strong earnings, and big gains, at companies like Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) and lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) show that differentiated retailers still have a chance to not only survive, but grow. And while I think Tractor Supply is one of those differentiated retailers, and has the ability to grow, it's still priced that way.

Temporary Headwinds?

Tractor Supply tried to frame disappointing Q1 results as a result of difficult weather - and there's probably some truth to its claim. The issue for TSCO largely was in Northern regions, and in 'big-ticket' items; here in Wisconsin, winter activities never really got off the ground. (In fact, two ice fishing sheds fell into our lake after a quick thaw.) Spring seems like it's been delayed as well.

There's fundamental evidence as well for blaming the weather. Per the Q1 conference call, same-store sales were 600 bps weaker in the North than in the South, excluding continuing strength in Western U.S. stores. 'Big ticket' comps were down high-single digits, which CEO Greg Sandfort attributed in part to tough comparisons to early spring-driven purchases in March 2016. And TSCO management seemed to suggest that April - almost completed at the time of the call - was a reversion toward comp growth and more normalized performance.

The question of temporary headwinds isn't limited to just Q1, either. Oil and gas-producing regions have been a headwind of late (even though I believe investors should remember that shale activity was a tailwind earlier this decade). Deflation had a 50 bps impact in Q1, per the call, after a 40 bps effect for full year 2016, per the Q4 conference call. Weather has been uneven in past quarters as well. And farm income has been down nationally, while the U.S. consumer as a whole may not be quite as healthy as some macro data would suggest.

The concerns around TSCO's decelerating growth obviously aren't limited to Q1. But there's certainly an argument that at least some of the weakness in earnings going back to 1H 2016 is the result of largely temporary factors. And that's really the key argument here. If that's the case, TSCO legitimately is a $75 stock, assuming a 22-23x multiple to the midpoint of 2017 guidance. Bearing in mind that TSCO not that long ago was valued at 25x+ EPS, there's a quick case back to $100 if the company can get back to 3-5% comp growth and double-digit EPS increases. And with some easy comparisons on the way, those targets wouldn't be hard to hit - assuming the past ~5 quarters are mostly a case of short-term headwinds.

Three Concerns

There's three reasons I'm not buying that argument, however:

1. TSCO has seen a multi-year deceleration.

source: author from TSCO filings; 2017 assumes 2% comps, low end of full-year guidance

Maybe this chart smooths out somewhat considering the one-off impacts: help from energy early in the decade (which reversed in 2015-2016), deflation (particularly in seed), and even a bit of weather impact on a full-year basis (though TSCO historically was able to recapture lost sales).

But the trend still looks to be in a steady, if more modest, decline. That appears particularly true in older, legacy markets, given the company has had success in the western U.S. with the minor exception of a slow start in Utah.

The same is true on the bottom line. 2016 net income rose around 5% excluding the estimated impact of a 53rd week last year. The midpoint of guidance this year (again, excluding that extra-week impact) implies a ~4.7% increase. And 2017 guidance clearly is at risk.

The level of the comps matters, too. While +2% seems solid in the context of overall retail, it's still generally not enough to leverage SG&A. Even giving credit for new stores and the contribution of Petsense, and assuming 5-6% revenue growth with ~flat SG&A, EBIT probably grows 3-5% annually assuming a modest contraction in gross margin. Modest leverage probably supports net income growth in the mid-single-digit range reached in 2016/2017.

To be sure, at $55, 5% growth is enough. Assuming 100% conversion of EPS to free cash flow (which is aggressive, at least at the moment), a decade of 5% growth with a 2% terminal rate would value the stock at $71. Even at 90% conversion (assuming capex begins to moderate going forward), TSCO still is worth $65.

But that implies business is stabilizing or will stabilizing - and I'm not sure that's quite the case, even on an underlying basis. Weather aside, Q1 still saw the end of a 35-quarter streak for Tractor Supply in driving higher transaction counts year-over-year. And there are two more concerns that from my perspective will pressure the business going forward, and could continue to compress margins and profit growth.

2. 'Big ticket' purchases are weakening.

These are TSCO's 'big ticket' same-store sales, from recent quarterly conference calls:

Q1 2017: negative high-single digits

Q4 2016: negative low-single digits

Q3 2016: -4.7%

Q2 2016: -8.5%

Q1 2016: up slightly but below chain average of 4.9%

Q4 2015: -6%

Q3 2015: negative low-single digits

Q2 2015: driver of +130 bps ticket increase

Q1 2015: no contribution to ticket (comps not detailed)

At a certain point, the concerns go beyond weather or seasonal demand. Two categories that appear from commentary to be notably struggling are gun safes and trailers. Both may have benefited from pent-up demand in the past - neither appears to have a catalyst for a near-term rebound.

This is a headwind to TSCO sales - but it also impacts margins. The core strength in Tractor Supply's "C.U.E." merchandise (consumable, usable, edible) provides some ballast to traffic and sales - but those products also have a lower gross margin. So the bull case that Tractor Supply will have an ever-present consumer base for those products has some truth - but those products don't support much, if anything, in the way of long-term bottom-line growth. It's the ancillary products, including 'big ticket', that drove the 3-5% comps and margin expansion that Tractor Supply was modeling just a year ago. Without that help, comps and margins come down. And a 16x multiple doesn't look nearly as attractive.

3. Omnichannel efforts will hurt margins.

Tractor Supply only now is rolling out more aggressive 'omnichannel' efforts, with management talking up the full rollout in May of Buy Online, Pick Up in Store.

There's obviously a real question as to whether those capabilities will attract incremental customers, as an analyst asked on the Q1 call. More broadly, there's a decent amount of investment in turns of both opex and capex going into the efforts. And what's been seen across the retail space is that omnichannel capabilities tend to hurt margins. Having the capabilities of being both an online and offline retailer is what customers are looking for - but it's also expensive to provide.

A new distribution center in northern New York is designed to support expansion in the Northeast - but also to support e-commerce fulfillment. Gross margin came down 60 bps in the quarter, with freight a driver along with higher markdowns. The higher freight expense came in part from e-commerce - which still is guided to only 1-2% of sales for the full year. The increase in that penetration is necessary, and could be a modest benefit toward revenue - but it also adds an extra layer of expense and pressures margins.

Valuation

Even at $55, TSCO still is pricing in some growth going forward. And while I do think the company can generate increased earnings over time, I'm skeptical that growth will be more than modest. On a full-year basis, both comps and earnings are decelerating. Pressure from both 'big ticket' and omnichannel seems likely going forward. Even assuming the company gets FY17 results into the current guidance range, it's difficult to see TSCO having huge upside without an acceleration - an acceleration that looks difficult at best.

Meanwhile, there's still the risk that management is underestimating the longer-term trend here, whether demographic (older and more rural/exurban customers) or competitive (the shift to online). This is still a company that's made negative pre-announcements in three of the last four quarters - and that's an issue that can't just be chalked up to weather alone.

The bull case that business isn't as bad as Q1 and 2016 results suggests has some validity - but it certainly seems like there's something going on. If that 'something' is just a pullback in 'big ticket' and overall margin pressure, TSCO probably has fallen a bit too far. If not, there's still a path to the low 40s for TSCO, assuming a full-year guidance reduction and a further compression in the EPS multiple to the 13-14x range.

At $55, I'm simply not confident enough in growth to take that bet. Below $50, it gets more interesting, as near that point TSCO is pricing in either a 2017 guidance cut and/or basically zero growth going forward. That seems too conservative. But, as bad as the recent chart looks for TSCO, the new, lower price still is pricing in growth. And I'm skeptical Tractor Supply can outperform even those lower expectations.

