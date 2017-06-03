Dividend Stock Yields 12.2%, Fast Growth, Cheap Valuation

This research report was jointly produced with High Dividend Opportunities co-author Philip Mause.

Arc Logistics Partners, L.P. (NYSE:ARCX), is an MLP which operates crude oil, refined products, and other terminal facilities. ARCX closed recently at $14.4 and pays a 44 cent per quarter distribution for an annual yield of 12.2%. ARCX - as an MLP - issues a K-1 creating the typical MLP tax issues.

The Business - ARCX is in a simple but very attractive business. It operates 21 terminals with tank storage for crude oil, refined products, methanol, ethanol and other products. It has no exposure to oil pricing and is paid on a volumetric basis. 84% of its revenue is under take or pay contracts and its largest customers are Exxon and Chevron. As described in more detail below, it is able to expand without enormous capital requirements - in some cases, by simply building a new tank on its property. ARCX can expand by simply building tanks one at a time on its existing tank farms rather than by having to acquire entire new facilities; Its capital requirements to expand are comparatively lower than those of an MLP which would have to acquire an entire new tank farm, pipeline or natural gas processing plant for example. Also its assets are strategically located and provide a necessary service for the industry.

Explosive Growth - ARCX has been enjoying explosive growth. The growth was achieve through a number of acquisitions, joint ventures with the seller, and in some cases, they leased the facilities and now operate them to reduce capex. Since 2012, its revenue has grown fourfold from $22.9 million a year to more than 4 times that amount in 2016. Just in the past year, its revenue grew by 31% from $81.8 million in 2015 to $105.4 million in 2016. Storage capacity has more than doubled in the past 4 years. Last year, ARCX added 4 terminals in Pennsylvania and built a new 100,000 barrel tank on one of its existing terminals. ARCX is committed to a growth trajectory and, as noted above, is well positioned to grow incrementally and organically by using its strategically located land to add new storage facilities in response to demand.

Financial Performance - Despite this expansion, in the last year share count grew by only about 1% and debt grew by roughly 10%. With a share count of 19.5 million, ARCX generated DCF of $2.06 a share providing 117% coverage of its distribution. Net debt is $244 million which is a reasonable 4.3 times adjusted EBITDA of $56.7 million. With a very stable business which is not oil price sensitive, ARCX is trading at a very cheap price/DCF ratio of 7 times, which is dirt cheap compared to its peers, most of which are trading at above 10 times DCF.

IDR's kick in at distribution levels above 44.56 cents per quarter which means that buyers at the current price get nearly a 13% yield before having to share profits with management. In typical private equity or real estate limited partnership deals, the passive investor's "preferred return" is usually about 7% after which a mechanism like the IDR kicks in and further profits have to be shared with management.

ARCX's current price provides an enormously attractive "preferred return" to investors. ARCX's sponsor's interests are aligned with common unitholders due not only to the IDR structure but also to the fact that the sponsor owns 27% of the common units.

The Litigation Problem - Not surprisingly, ARCX's depressed price comes with a risk. ARCX has a 10.3% limited liability company interest in Gulf LNG Holdings LLC ((NASDAQ:GULF)). Gulf owns an LNG terminal which was designed to facilitate the import of LNG into the United States and regasify the LNG so that it could be injected into the pipeline system. Gulf has two long term take or pay customers. Needless to say, changes in the natural gas market have created a situation in which natural gas prices in the United States are too low to make LNG imports attractive. Indeed, the majority owner and operator of Gulf, Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI), has applied to FERC for authorization to operate the facility as a liquefaction export facility. One of the two customers - the Italian oil company Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) - has initiated an arbitration proceeding to get out of its contract. The hearing was held in January and a decision is expected this summer.

ARCX derives roughly $9.5 million a year in net revenue from Gulf. The disclosure concerning the litigation has been limited and leaves many open questions.

Possible outcome of the litigation -

ENI's claims would seem to be weak due to the fact that its commitment to take service on a long term basis from Gulf implied the assumption of risk that - over that long term - natural gas prices would change and the economics of importing LNG into the United States might become less attractive. For that reason, there is some hope that Gulf will simply prevail in the arbitration. Even if Gulf is unsuccessful and ENI is relieved of its obligations under the contract, it is possible to assess the financial implications on ARCX. Gulf is a limited liability company and that may suggest that ARCX's exposure here is limited to a cessation of the stream of payments it has been receiving as a minority owner of Gulf. If that is the case, then there is a very good argument that much of the risk of losing the arbitration is already priced in. If ARCX no longer receives the $9.5 million a year from Gulf, its DCF would decline from $40.1 million to $30.6 million or $1.57 per unit. At the current price, ARCX would still be selling at roughly 9 times DCF - a very reasonable price for a company with a very stable, non-price sensitive, take-or-pay stream of revenue. The dividend would likely be cut but ARCX could pay as much as $1.35 per unit (for a yield of 9.4%) and still have coverage comparable to current coverage. With continued growth, the stock would likely trade up over time. The one fly in the ointment in case the arbitration is lost; The debt ratio will increase. In this case, EBITDA would be reduced by $9.5 million and it is conceivable that the company might have to take some action to reduce leverage. However, even with the reduction in EDITDA, the debt/EBITDA ratio would still be 5.1 which is not unreasonable - especially for a company like ARCX with a stable revenue stream. Finally, investors should note that there could be a change in the long term use of the Gulf facility. It appears that KMI has some plans to convert the facility into an LNG export facility, rather than an import facility. This would require some capital investment because an LNG import facility is set up to gasify liquid methane while an LNG export facility has to be set up to liquify gaseous methane. Still, this would make a lot of sense as demand for LNG export facilities is becoming strong and Gulf would have certain advantages - location, dockage, channel depth, and pipeline hookups - which would make its use for LNG exports comparatively attractive. We really don't know exactly what KMI is planning, but if the facility is transformed to export LNG , it could generate a new source of revenue for ARCX. Note: The impact of the increased profitability of ARCX is difficult to quantify in this case because of lack of available data.

On the other hand, if ARCX wins the litigation, which we believe it is a likely scenario, the share price should trade much higher, given the stability of its business model. The stock should trade up to 10 times DCF or roughly 30% higher from here.

Other risk factors - Other risk factors include "counterparty risk", and the impact of non-renewal of ARCX's contract upon their termination. However given the quality of ARCX's client base (mostly the largest integrated oil companies), and the strategic location of the company's assets, we view that these risks are low.

Analysts' Price Target -As of May 23, 2017, there are 4 banks and analysts who cover the stock with a consensus rating of "overweight" on the stock, and an average consensus price target of $15.6, suggesting a ~ 8.3% potential upside from the current price (source: wsj.com).

Bottom Line - ARCX is a growth oriented MLP with a very attractive business trading at a dirt cheap valuation - especially considering the stability of its revenue. On the other hand, there is a litigation risk that could result in a reduction in ARCX profitability. Still, we believe that a very bad possible outcome seems to be priced in already. Investors willing to expose themselves to some risk should take a position here and await litigation news. If Gulf is successful against ENI, ARCX should trade up sharply. If ENI wins, ARCX could trade down and, if the only damage to ARCX is a cessation of payments, investors should consider buying in if there is (as there is likely to be) a market overreaction to the litigation result. The bottom line here is that a company with a solid and highly profitable business model, and one identifiable external risk is preferable to a company whose core business strategy is weak. ARCX should be able to emerge from the shadow of the litigation problem, continue growing and provide sound long term returns to investors.

