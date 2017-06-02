GDX: Can We Come Out Of Hiding Now?

To say the past quarter has been frustrating for those investing in the miners (NYSEARCA:GDX) would be a massive understatement. The price of gold has been stair stepping higher since the December lows, yet the miners peaked in February and have endured a slow bleed since. Long forgotten are the days when waking up to a strong gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) price meant an exciting day ahead for the portfolio. Instead, these days have been replaced by "well at least my miners will be a down a couple percent less today". Despite the disgusting divergence and declines investors have had to wade through, the bull market is still alive, albeit a little injured. The key supports that had to hold last month were defended by the bulls, and it's now up to them to bandage up the wounds and put some life back in the index.

(Source: TC2000.com)

For those that were excited by valuations at the December lows, they should be enamored by the ones we're currently privy to. Several mid-tier and intermediate producers have seen their production grow by 15-20% from 2016 levels, while their all-in sustaining cash costs have dropped by 5-10% in many cases. This translates to higher margins and more profitability, yet many of these companies' share prices are not reflecting these improvements.

Meanwhile in the junior space, quite a few explorers have made new discoveries, yet the market is turning a blind eye and not giving most of them the credit they deserve. Some of these companies are still up by a handsome margin from their lows put in at Christmas, but their market caps do not reflect the deposits they are currently sitting on. This is evidenced by the moves we are seeing in the junior space in names like Continental Gold (OTCQX:CGOOF), Mariana Resources (OTCPK:MRLDF), and Integra Gold (OTCQX:ICGQF) most recently. In my October article "Two Gold Juniors Ripe For Takeovers", I mentioned the two latter companies as names I expected to see taken over in 2017. Both of them were bought out in the past 30 trading days, and are the two largest acquisitions of the year thus far. Integra Gold was taken over for a 40% premium by El Dorado Gold (NYSE:EGO), while Mariana Resources was taken over for nearly an 80% premium by Sandstorm (NYSEMKT:SAND). The massive premiums paid for these projects is proof at just how undervalued some of these explorers are, and it's a clear example of "price is what you pay, value is what you get".

The action in many of these names as of recent has further instilled confidence that I am looking in the right area with the "best in breed" junior miners, as intermediate producers and majors are forced to acquire to replenish reserves and they are doing so at large premiums to the market. The longer we stay at this valuations the more M&A I expect we will see, and the companies with the best deposits in the most favorable jurisdictions continue to be prey for miners looking to bolster their company-wide ounces.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Given the fact that the GDX has been trend-less on the daily chart since early February, I have been avoiding the index and sticking to the strongest miners instead. My core investment strategy is built around a trend following approach, which means I want to be in the strongest stocks in a sector. This strategy has served me well thus far this year as I've been able to navigate this correction by holding what I deem to be the "best in breed" miners. However, I'd be lying if I said that even the best miners haven't been affected by the recent down-draft. While it's frustrating to see these individual miners take a hit despite their fundamentals getting better by the week, it's easier to stomach as most of them are still up handsomely for the year. This is the advantage to holding stocks in up-trends as when things get tough for the index they tend to hold up much better than the average stock.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Regardless of being positioned solely in individual stocks and having no part of the index here, I like to assess the health of the GDX on a weekly basis. Last month when the majority of writers were discussing downside targets near the December lows and an imminent breakdown, I released my article stating that there was key support at $20.80 that would likely be defended. This is where the 2016 uptrend line sat, and this was not a level I wanted to see breached. Apparently a few of the bulls got the memo, as the GDX turned on a dime at $20.89, within 0.4% of my key support shown below.

(Source: TC2000.com)

This was a positive development for the index, but it did not mean we were out of the woods completely. Unless the GDX was able to close the month of May above $21.77, we would still register a sell signal going into June. Fortunately, the bulls dug their hooves in earlier this week and gave us the monthly closed we needed. The Gold Miners Index printed its first green monthly candle since January, and for the time being we continue to mercilessly defend the 20-month.

At this point you're likely saying "that's all fine, but what can we expect going forward for the GDX?"

I am not in the prediction business and would prefer to leave all of the crystal ball calls to gurus who seem to know exactly why gold and the miners are moving, and exactly where they are going next. For this reason I am working with levels that tell me whether I should be:

a) very bullish

b) cautiously optimistic

c) neutral

d) bearish

Currently I'm cautiously optimistic on the GDX, but a close above the 200-day moving average, or an inside & up quarter on the GDX would change my mind dramatically (a quarterly bar close above $25.71).

As we can see from the below chart, the GDXJ closed as a semi-doji for the month of May and near perfectly defended its 2016 uptrend line. As long as we hold this uptrend line and do not see a weekly close below it, I am confident that we are in the 2nd to 3rd inning of a new bull market for gold stocks. There is nothing predictive about this statement. My analysis lies in the fact that while the trend is up and we are making higher monthly swing lows, I give the benefit of the doubt to the bulls.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Ideally what I would like to see in June is for the bulls to follow through and give us either a bullish candle that closes above the May highs ($23.67), or an inside that candle that trades within the upper portion of the May highs and lows ($21.80 - $23.67). The absolutely last thing that I want to see is a monthly close below the 20-month moving average at $21.77, or a monthly close below the May lows at $20.89. Either of these scenarios would make me less optimistic about my bullish thesis. So if the bulls are listening - their time to step up is now.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Zooming into a weekly chart we can see that we broke out above the 2016 downtrend line and continue to find support as we back-test this level. This is another bullish development for the GDX here, and it tells me that the bulls are trying to change the character of this index. Unfortunately any rallies are being capped by the overhead 200-day moving average that sits at $23.50 now so it's difficult for them to gain much traction.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Talking to many gold investors I get a sense of frustration and disdain for the gold miners and this is completely warranted, but should not lead to investors cashing out all their chips just yet. As long as the GDX continues to make higher monthly swing lows and defend its 2016 uptrend line, this violent pullback has been nothing but a correction in a new 18 month bull market. The gold stocks are known for correcting violently in bull markets which is what makes them so difficult to trade, and this one has been no different. As long as the GDX holds above $20.89 on a weekly close I see no reason to be bearish here, and I think one can actually be cautiously optimistic that we've seen the worst. I do not remember the last time since the 2015 lows that I saw valuations this attractive, and I'm likely not the only one that sees it. Majors and intermediate producers are not quibbling for pennies and are looking long term when they acquire assets, and at the time being they're happy to pay 30-50% above market on the best names to do so.

For the time being I am sitting with just over 30% exposure to gold stocks across my portfolios, and would be willing to move to 40-45% if I see individual names breaking out ahead of the index in a big way. Unfortunately due to my premium newsletter I typically don't share all of these names publicly anymore in real-time, but will do monthly updates as I see fit.

I continue to hold the miners that I feel are the best in breed, and am not taking profits on those that I am up from the December lows. My top 5 weighted miners in no particular order are:

Osisko Mining (OTC:OBNNF)

Marathon Gold (OTC:MGDPF)

Pure Gold Mining (LRNTF)

Kirkland Lake Gold (OTCQX:KLGDF)

Alio Gold (NYSEMKT:ALO)

The bulls have a near perfect setup in place from which to defend the index, and it's up to them to put up a fight here when it matters most. Seasonality is finally beginning to turn in the favor of the bulls and this should help as a tailwind if they decide to pick themselves up off the mat here and attempt to drive the bears back into hibernation. There are no certainties in a market and anything can happen which is why I remain flexible and am watching key technical levels to give me a better idea when I can change my stance to more bullish or more bearish. Having said that I've seen this movie before in the gold stocks and thus far there is no reason to write off this bull market just yet. Until a clear technical level is violated I am standing my ground and will let the charts tell me what my next move is, not my gut or financial headlines from CNBC, like some writers are so fixated in.

For full transparency I have shown one of my main accounts below so that readers can see my money is where my mouth is. Despite widespread fear in the sector I continue to hang on, and will not be exiting my individual miners unless their trends are invalidated or the story suddenly changes on them.

(Source: CIBC Investors Edge Account)

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD, ALO, OBNNF, KLGDF, MGDPF, LRTNF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: If you liked this article and found it useful, please feel free to follow me by clicking on my name next to my avatar at the top of this article. I also invite you to follow me at www.twitter.com/TaylorDart01 where I routinely share my entries, exits, and stops on new positions, as well as updating followers on sentiment data on markets I am following.