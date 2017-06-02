Today's Job Report Is A Disaster

Today's jobs report is an unmitigated disaster, and it has nothing to do with missing the consensus estimate. A pitiful 138,000 jobs were created in May, while the prior two months' estimates were revised lower. The already weak figure of 79,000 jobs for March was revised lower by 29,000 to just 50,000, and the estimate of 211,000 jobs for April was lowered to 174,000. This brings the average over the past three months to just 121,000 new jobs.

I have been writing about these downward revisions in my weekly economic analysis for more than a year, and they clearly indicate to me that the economy is gradually losing momentum. The Bureau of Labor Statistics is overestimating the number of new jobs created by the economy in its initial estimate due to its birth/death model.

This model estimates how many jobs are being created by businesses that are too new to be included in its survey results. The continual decline in the total number of jobs created in the second and third revisions, based on incoming data, tell me that there are far fewer new businesses being created. We have now seen downward revisions in every month of this year so far.

Those bullish on the economy are taking solace in the fact that the unemployment rate fell to a 16-year low of 4.3%. Give me a break! This is not a function of more people working, but more people supposedly leaving the workforce. The labor-force participation rate is falling once again, down from 62.9% to 62.7%. This is in no way good news.

Worse yet the quality of the jobs being created is abysmal, as part-time positions increased by 133,000 and full-time jobs fell by 367,000. The leading category of job creation in May's total was 38,000 new jobs in bars and restaurants. I can attest to this anecdotally, based on the fact that my 16-year-old daughter is one of the newly employed. She landed her first job at Noodles & Company waiting tables and working the cash register, where she will be making $8.25 an hour and probably working 15-20 hours a week.

The poor job quality is one reason that the rate of wage growth is slowing. The chart below is extremely unnerving, especially during a time when the Federal Reserve, glowing in self-adulation, is raising interest rates and tightening financial conditions.

As oil price comparisons on a year-over-year basis ease this summer, the rate of inflation will increase, leading to an absolute decline in real wages. That will pressure the rate of consumer-spending growth and the rate of economic growth - both of which lead to a slower rate of job growth. The only exception may be employment at bars and restaurants that serve alcohol, because I suspect a lot more Americans will be looking to drown their sorrows.

