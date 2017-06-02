Today's Jobs Report Is Important, But Not For The Reasons You're Given

Ignore these trends at your peril. They're good for bonds and bad for stocks.

The trend in real wages is even more important: slowing, now near zero.

The May jobs report is big news. Aren't they all! They are spectacular, sign of the coming boom, justifying stocks' fantastic valuations! Or they are disappointing, crashing, harbingers of doom! Almost every month we get a clickbait festival in response to these dry numbers. Yet for five years the real story has been exactly the opposite of the exciting news: stability.

This is year-over-year (YoY) percent growth, not seasonally adjusted (NYSE:NSA). Click to enlarge graphs.

Look at the full record going back to WWII. This is the longest flat spell, although a little slow. We've averaged annual job gains of 1.8% for almost 6 years vs. the 2.5% pace of the four year tech boom.

That is the hidden good news. The hidden bad news, lost in the bouts of euphoria and despair, is the trend. The trend is everything. The tend is slowing growth. Growth (%YoY NSA) peaked in February 2015, and has slid for 13 months.

That's a yellow light, a warning sign -- not a sell signal. True trading signals are rare.

What did economists predict? That's a trick question! They have not a clue what the number will be. The question itself is a waste of time.

The 90% confidence level for the headline number is 120,000, so the May gain of 138,00 is probably between 18,000 and 258,000. After two revisions we will have a better estimate.

Always check our work!

Economic statistics are complex and slippery numbers. We should always try to check conclusions with other data. For employment activity there is another measure, probably better than counting "jobs". A job can be part-time or full-time. Total hours worked tells us what we want to know. It's more or less the same picture. A big peak in February 2015, slowing growth since then.

The other important trend: wages.

Most workers have jobs. The key factor driving the economy during a boom is not the number of jobs, but growth in wages. Real wages, after inflation. That has been the big disappointment during this expansion. The bulls great hope was that the strong 2% growth during 2015 would continue. Instead it crashed.

This shows YoY change in average hourly earnings of production and nonsupervisory (85% of all nonfarm workers) minus the CPI (NYSEMKT:SA). It's through April. May's number won't change the trend.

There are other ways to measure this. They all tell the same tale.

This is not a trading signal. But it is useful for assessing valuations. High valuations are supported by prospects for strong economic growth. High valuations and slowing growth are a warning.

The bottom line.

Most valuations are either at the high end of their historical ranges or at record levels. Most economic measures show slow and slowing growth. The Fed appears determined to raise rates, based on their consistently too-high economic forecasts.

Which of these does not belong with the other two? It is a trick question. None of these belongs with the other two.

"Why" is a question for historians. We can only guess, probably wrongly. While the reasons are lost in the fog of now, the bottom line is clear: investors are in the grip of a consensual hallucination. The evidence surrounds us. See the slow economic growth, the insane valuations of unprofitable unicorns, the mad growth of private sector debt, and scores of other oddities.

This will not end well. The bear market will come "like a thief in the night", unexpectedly and without warning. We can only guess at the results, but I expect it to force a restructuring of our markets -- with losses that might shape the next decade or two of US history.

Be careful.

See these Seeking Alpha posts for more information.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.