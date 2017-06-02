Market Volatility Bulletin: Stocks Unfazed After Jobs Report Miss

CNBC: 10:00 EST

Bullish movement on the indexes has continued from yesterday into the overnight session, with ES futures posting session lows at 2428.75 immediately on Asian open. Highs currently stand at 2437.25. Dow (NYSEARCA:DIA) futures are trading higher overnight as well, Nasdaq (NASDAQ:QQQ) futures are higher by 0.30%.

Commodities however, are trading lower overnight, with gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) futures off nearly 0.50%. After yesterday's crude oil (NYSEARCA:USO) inventories delivered an even larger stockpile draw than expected, futures for July delivery have fallen from highs yesterday at $49.17 to overnight lows at $46.74.

After closing sub 10-handle during yesterday's action, spot VIX is marginally higher overnight, printing 9.92 just before the NFP jobs report. Scoreboard for the jobs situation to follow:

US Nonfarm Payroll: 138k vs 174k expected

Unemployment Rate: 4.3% vs 4.4% expected

Average Hourly Earnings: 0.2% as expected

ES futures lost ground after the news, falling off the highs to new lows at 2428.50, while gold shot up from 1264 to 1278.

CNBC: Thursday Close

After a lazy beginning to the Thursday session, US stock indexes finished the day strong, potentially pricing in expectations for a strong Friday jobs report. All S&P sectors traded higher yesterday, with financials (NYSEARCA:XLF), materials (NYSEARCA:XLB), and health care (NYSEARCA:XLV) all gaining over 1%.

Source: SectorSPDR

Fed Fund futures expectations for a June rate hike moved even higher after the strong jobs report hit news wires, jumping from around 88% before the news to near 94% after the number came out.

Source: CME FedWatch

Shout-Out

Today we give a quick shout-out to a recent CNBC piece, titled "Big Businesses Disapprove of Trump's Decision to Walk Away From Climate Deal." It is worth noting that while we do not use CNBC for serious research topics, we find they publish interesting articles from time to time.

The article notes that despite fulfilling a long-held campaign promise, many large businesses expressed disapproval of the President's latest international move. Company CEO's including Tesla's Elon Musk and Goldman Sach's Lloyd Blankfein called the move a "setback" for climate change efforts.

Energy giant Shell came out in support of the Paris Agreement, even as they pledged to continue work with the current administration on energy policy.

In a statement, former President Barack Obama hinted that current President Trump's move may have negative implications for American innovation.

"Simply put, the private sector already chose a low-carbon future. And for the nations that committed themselves to that future, the Paris Agreement opened the floodgates for businesses, scientists, and engineers to unleash high-tech, low-carbon investment and innovation on an unprecedented scale," Obama said.

Thoughts on Volatility

Despite beginning yesterday's session well inside the 10-handle, spot VIX dove down into single-digits during the afternoon stock rally. As of Friday morning, after a big jobs report miss, the VIX is roughly unchanged from yesterday's close.

Just before this morning's open, F1 (NYSEARCA:JUNE) VX futures are trading at 11.65, with F2 (July) VX futures changing hands at 12.55. The vol compression storyline we've seen hold so strong recently isn't just taking place in the spot and futures market. VIX ETPs are seeing the vol crush as well. Observe below the most recent week of exchange-traded product movement.

High to low, VXX has lost roughly 5% of its value over the last week, while any dips in XIV were immediately picked back up. The leveraged VIX products we follow lost significant ground as well, with the UVXY dropping nearly 9% over the past five trading sessions. One interesting note on the UVXY, which helps to demonstrate the reasoning behind why we don't advise holding these products longer than a few days: after being reverse split in January of this year, UVXY has dropped from above 30 to near 10 in under six months.

In addition to a small drop in spot VIX over that time period (the market has been mostly range-bound over the last six months), long VIX-ETP holders also have the issue of contango to deal with. A few of our recent bulletins have addressed how contango plays a role in traders' decision-making process. You can view these discussions here and here.

Organic at-the-money vol fell at the monthly and quarterly expiries. Weekly currently has a very large amount of "contango" in it, and so these Weekly "Last recorded session" figures need to be taken with a grain of salt (same date - Wed Jun 7 vol - is at 5.8; unchanged from yesterday).

These numbers indicate that S&P options traders see no cause for alarm - either to the upside or the down. There's simply nothing to miss. Remember, we are talking straddle prices in column one: straddles are agnostic to whether a market moves up or down, just so long as it moves. These straddle prices are left for dead, regardless of maturity.

We have been waiting and wondering whether traders will have a chance to buy quarterly vol below 9.5. Looks like we may see it. Monthly at 7.5 is equally shocking.

It bears repeating that weekly vol can be all over the map. We don't find really high or really low values to be that surprising. But when monthly or quarterly get down in this range, this is stunning. Which of course is not to say that it cannot stay here or move lower; still, this is a very surprising market condition.

Tracking the Trade*(please read disclosures) - Trade Initiation:

Next week, we will begin a new trade to track. Earlier this week, we had a comment from a reader on a trade they wanted to see play out:

Normally, when we track a trade, we follow it for two weeks or so. Now there is nothing to say that we couldn't do two weeks for this trade as well. But what we've decided is that we will follow this trade (with a couple modifications along the way) over the next quarter or so.

Remember, Tracking the Trade is meant to be educational more than anything else. It could be interesting to see how a position like this plays out.

Strategy: Thesis (Set out May 31)

Pierr04 seems to like this trade predominantly on the basis of the possibility of its strong vega exposure. Naturally, with 50:1, there is the potential for a lot of positive delta also.

We'll follow up with the reader in private message to get a solid statement on Thesis.

Tactics

Below is how the trade's baseline profile looks on initiation.

Note the small bid/ask on the position. We'll have more to say this in the mechanics section.

For something like this, we'd scale in. The P&L looks very attractive: but rotting upside (theta decay) has us quite nervous.

So coming out the gate - we're cutting that theta down considerably. Here's how:

First, we're going to open with calendar spreads to the upside, not raw long calls. This changes the profile considerably. However, the way we see this trade, we have room for a fair bit of patience.

Next, we are opening with 30 of the 50 time spreads… we'll trade into another 10 in a week or so, and then another 10 after that.

Finally, because we now have some upside if the market falls, we could sell one unbalanced strangle to bring theta even lower.

Our take is that we want to avoid excessive rot on our upside calls. By turning them into time spreads, legging in, and even selling a strangle, we're making this spread more forgiving. We can gradually leg into something more aggressive.

Takeaway: the baseline trade is a low probability trade. While we may end up kicking ourselves, we'd rather push into this position slowly. Rotting upside calls are not exciting to us, and we want to do what we can to avoid this high-probability outcome, even if it means altering the out-the-gate P&L profile substantively.

We'll be sure to track the baseline trade as well as the modification side-by-side, so that readers can see how these stack up against each other.

Mechanics (Opening)

For a trade like this, we would likely begin with trading the strangle. This has a modest negative delta, and is very easy to get done ($.75 wide).

Next, we'd trade the 30 calendar spreads:

We'd likely try to get this in two chunks: the first at $1.15, the second at $1.10.

Finally, we'd sell the Sep Call:

Because of the strangle's negative delta, we'd try to be a bit more greedy on this. We'd likely try to get the fill at $72.25.

It would not be unreasonable to buy about 20 of the calendar spreads, then sell the call, and then sell the last 10 calendars.

Point: A trade such as this likely merits being broken up into smaller chunks rather than being placed as one order.

Closing Thoughts

The risk reversal clearly deserves a place in the tool kit of those who are looking to take a more nuanced approach to how they manage risk within their portfolios or trading accounts. We were happy to demonstrate a trade that worked out profitably, but that did so in a way that was more muted relative to just straight delta exposure.

Thank you for reading Market Volatility Bulletin, and we remind you that these trade ideas are really for educational purposes. They are not so much about making "sim money"; we seek to show you how trades can play out, and offer you the reader a framework for understanding how to work with options Greeks, spreads, and the like.

Just as importantly, Tracking-the-Trade shows you how to divide your ideas into Strategy, Tactics, and Mechanics. Investors spend way too much time in our opinion fixated on strategy, and not nearly enough on tactics or mechanics of how to carry out an idea. That in our mind is a valuable skill set that traders have and investors will need in the years ahead.

Have any questions or suggestions? Let us know! We appreciate that.

Please consider following us.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We actively trade the futures markets, potentially taking multiple positions on any given day, both long and short. It is our belief that the S&P 500 is meaningfully overvalued. As such, we typically carry a net short position using ES options and futures.