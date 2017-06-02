Tesla Will Be Profitable In 2018

Tesla's revenue and gross profit will experience extreme growth over the next few quarters due to the Model 3, PowerWall and PowerPack ramp up... And the solar roof.

Elon Musk previously guided that Tesla will be profitable by 2020, but since then has accelerated production plans, which accelerates the profitability timeline.

As Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) market valuation grew over the last several years, Tesla bears and skeptics have made the case that Tesla is overvalued based on their inability to produce profits for shareholders. Even Elon Musk said in January 2015 that Tesla wouldn't be profitable until 2020. Therefore Tesla investors have to wait 2.5 years to see any sort of profit, and it is easy to conclude that Tesla must be a poor investment. However, this reasoning is outdated.

In May 2016, Tesla's management announced an acceleration of their 500,000 annual vehicle delivery target to 2018 from 2020, driven by Model 3 growth. In October 2016, Tesla announced the Solar Roof before acquiring SolarCity in November. And in January of 2017, Tesla started producing battery cells for their PowerWall and PowerPack products from their Gigafactory in Nevada. Clearly, a lot has changed since Musk's prediction of no profits until 2020. In fact, these developments suggest that Tesla will likely be profitable in 2018. To see how, we must examine revenues, gross profits, and operating expenses.

Revenues

According to Yahoo Finance, analysts are expecting between $10.19 billion and $12.64 billion in revenues in 2017, and between $14.76 billion and $26.28 billion in revenues in 2018. As other SeekingAlpha contributors pointed out, these estimates are extremely low. Instead, let's look at Tesla's Model S/X, Model 3, and energy programs separately to come up with a reasonable estimate.

Assuming 350,000 Model 3 vehicles are sold at an average price of $45,000 and 90,000 Model S and Model X vehicles are sold at an average price of $100,000, Tesla's automotive revenues would total $24.75 billion in 2018. Tesla's energy generation and storage business had an annualized run rate of $850 million in Q1 2017, and a conservative estimate for 2018 energy revenue is $1.7 billion, double the current 2017 run rate. Adding Tesla's automotive and energy revenue together gets us to a total of $26.45 billion. So in sum, the conservative assumptions of 440,000 cars delivered in 2018 (versus Tesla's guidance of 500,000) and twice the current run rate for Tesla energy in 2018 (meaning very slow ramp up of Tesla's Solar Roof, PowerWall, and PowerPack) result in a revenue estimate that is higher than the highest analyst estimate for 2018!

Gross Profits

Now that we have an estimate of Tesla's top line in 2018, let's move down the income statement. Again, we will use the same methodology of breaking the estimate into 3 parts: Model S/X gross margin, Model 3 gross margin, and Tesla energy gross margin.

During the Q1 2017 earnings call, Elon Musk mentioned that Model S/X gross margin should approach 30% by the end of the 2017:

Yeah, and internal costs and so forth to sort of get to the automotive gross margin of the S and X to the 30% level we've been aspiring to for a while.

It's easy to see Tesla getting gross margin to that level as they start producing battery cells and packs for the Model S/X in the Gigafactory, which lowers costs. Moreover, this gross margin has been a long term goal for the S/X program, which is apparently hitting "the top of the S-curve" according to Musk. So let us take this prediction at face value and say that Tesla's gross margin on the S/X is 30%, or a gross profit of $3 billion based on the revenue estimates above.

For the upcoming Model 3, estimates of gross margin vary widely. Elon Musk believes Model 3 margin can be 25%. In a recent report that details cost estimates for Tesla's Model 3 and the Chevrolet's Bolt, UBS predicts a gross margin of 13.4% based on an average selling price of $42,000 (contribution margin minus depreciation and amortization):

It is worth noting that UBS is the second most bearish analyst firm on Tesla with a price target of $160. Since the Model 3 hasn't even launched yet, the most reasonable approach for estimating its gross margin is picking a number between the bearish estimate of 13.4% and the bullish estimate of 25%, but erring on the side of caution. Therefore, let us assume a Model 3 gross margin of 15% or about $2.36 billion, based on the above revenue estimates.

Finally, estimating Tesla's energy margins is harder still, as Tesla hasn't offered clear long term guidance, nor are there publicly available estimates from analysts. In Q1 2017, Tesla's energy margins were 29.1%. Let us conservatively assume that Tesla's Solar Roof, PowerWall, and PowerPack ramp up will bring down these margins to 20%, resulting in gross profits of $340 million based on the above revenue estimates.

Adding these components up, we get an estimate of $5.7 billion in gross profits in 2018 based on revenue of $26.45 billion, or a gross margin of 21.6%.

Operating Expenses

In order to get an estimate of Tesla's profitability in 2018, we must move even further down the income statement to operating expenses and come up with an estimate. Tesla defines operating expenses as research and development (R&D) costs and selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) costs. In order to estimate the growth of Tesla's operating expenses, we can look to the past. From the Q4 2014 to Q4 2016, Tesla increased its operating expenses from $336.535 million to $616.976 million (Q4 2016 excludes increases from SolarCity as they were limited to only part of the quarter). This is an increase of about 8% per quarter.

If we assume that Tesla's operating expenses (including solar related ones) continue to grow at 8% from Q1 2017's total of $925.495 million, then 2018 total operating expenses would be $5.67 billion. Now this assumption of sustained 8% growth is very high since Tesla guided for flat operating expenses in Q2 2017, and research and development costs should decline once Model 3 launches. Moreover, Tesla is supposedly trying to increase their operating leverage, so it would make sense for operating expense growth to continue to slow.

Conclusion

Putting the conservatively low estimate of gross profits together with the conservatively high estimate of operating expenses results in tiny operating profit of $30 million in 2018. If you take Tesla's guidance for 500,000 vehicles in 2018 or Elon Musk's 25% gross margin target for the Model 3 at face value, the operating profit quickly grows into the billions. Add in higher energy revenues and gross profits as well as lower operating expenses, and it's easy to get carried away with the bull case for billions in operating profits. It is likely that, over the next few months, analysts will increase expectations for revenues and profits as Tesla's explosive revenue growth draws closer and seems more achievable. As they do so, price targets will rise.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.