Ally Financial: The Amazon Of Banks

While volatile in the past, revenue has begun to stabilize and shares trade at a discount to book value making Ally worth consideration.

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) is an unusual purchase for me. I usually abide by the historical rules of value investing established by Benjamin Graham: long history of dividend, low P/E ratio, consistent earnings, so on and so forth. Searching for value in the current market, though, has led me to stray from my normal rules and I also want to take on more risk for more reward since my time horizon is so long.

Ally first caught my eye as a customer instead of an investor. With my brick and mortar bank offering essentially zero yield, I began to search through the online banks. The premise was simple enough: Few physical locations means less overhead which leads to the ability to offer a higher rate. I ended up going with Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) online savings bank that they purchased from General Electric (NYSE:GE) due to a slightly higher yield, but I was still impressed with Ally's site and product offerings that include brokerage services, checking, savings, CD's, and loans.

The Negative

Ally as a stock has not fared well. It is now 3 1/2 years since its IPO and it is still below its initial price of $25.

The decline in price has been justified though. EPS has been negative 4 out of the last 7 years and volatile overall.

Other factors include the number of shares outstanding has increased by 60 million and the banking industry as a whole has been under increased pressure due to interest rate risks. While it seems counter intuitive that higher interest rates will hurt banks as their profit is made from interest on loans such as mortgages, expenses reflect market interest rates quicker than assets meaning smaller profits. According to a model created by the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland in 2014, interest rates risk is close to the pre-crisis levels seen in 2007.

Note for this model,

" It is important to stress that we focus on changes in this number over time. These changes should be informative even though the model measures interest rate sensitivity very crudely. An increase in this measure approximates an increase in interest rate risk."

The Good

While EPS has been volatile, operating margins and revenue have begun to stabilize in recent years. Since 2013, revenue has averaged increasing by ~8% a year while operating margin has improved from 8.4% in 2013 to the 26-29% range each of the last 3 years.

The strength of Ally is in its lack of physical locations. While that means more advertising and higher rates are needed to attract customers, they save on an expense that is quickly rising: employees. With the demand for increase wages and health insurance on the rise, Ally's presence as an online only bank greatly reduces the number of employees needed. Ally's revenue per employee far exceeds its peers.

In addition to being named"Best Internet Bank" and "Best for Millennials" by Kiplinger's Personal Finance Magazine, Ally's metrics are also favorable right now. With a P/E of only 8 and a book value that exceeds current share price ($18-19 vs. 28.92 book value), Ally is trading at a nice discount.

Conclusion

Bank stocks have had a tough run lately. Uncertainty surrounding interest rates, low trading volume, and other political factors have been weighing heavily on investors. With a P/E of only 8 and a discount to book value, I decided to pull the trigger on Ally at the $19 range. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has made it difficult for brick and mortar stores in recent years and I'm hoping Ally will have the same effect on traditional banks as the younger generation is more comfortable doing everything online.

