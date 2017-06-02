The New Expensive Lonestar Resources

The company is still highly leveraged from the viewpoint of the common and the preferred dividend could eliminate the conversion premium over time.

The well improvements shown are great but will have to continue for this acquisition to succeed as planned.

Recently, Lonestar Resources (LONE) announced an accretive acquisition.

Source: Lonestar Acquisition Announcement Presentation, May, 2017.

On the plus side, the acquisition has been made with a combination of common and preferred stock but only a small amount of debt. As shown in the second slide the EBITDA ratio is coming down plus some second lien notes are going away. The acquisition will add to current production immediately and there is plenty of potential production at a reasonable expense.

The downside is the $80 million of preferred makes the deal more expensive than it might seem. First that preferred will add more than $7 million of preferred dividends not shown in the above presentations at all. If management decides, for up to three years to pay the dividend in-kind, then that preferred dividend could climb to potentially $9 million a year.

Those preferred dividends are paid in after tax dollars. So a roughly 9% dividend is equivalent to an interest rate of not quite 13% because interest is paid before taxes. So this is expensive money. If things go wrong and profits and cash flow do not sufficiently expand then the preferred stock not only expands but can be converted to debt. Although for common shareholders, preferred stock might as well be debt because it has a higher claim to the assets.

The slide above shows EBITDAX increasing by $20 million. But that is not the same as cash flow from operations. What is really missing here is the range of commodity prices over which the transaction will be successful. Cash flow needs to increase enough to revalue the common and force conversion of the preferred.

Source: Lonestar Acquisition Announcement Presentation, May, 2017.

The slide above gives some idea of the production improvement shown in the area. The seller knows this and some of that improvement, in fact maybe all of it, should be part of the selling price. There has to be enough future improvement to enable the transaction goals to succeed even with commodity price fluctuations. Management has not been clear about whether this is really the case. The sales pitch is "look how great the improvement has been" combined with "shareholders will see great improvement along the same lines in the future to make this a fantastic deal". Shareholders can fill in their own highly imaginative numbers and applaud management's great deal.

If this does not succeed, then shareholders may lose whatever stake they have left in the company. The company is now very similar to a number company that I follow, Wheeler Real Estate (WHLR). Though the company is in a different industry, the common unit holders are fully levered even though the debt ratios are now conservative because of the preferred stock. Future options really decrease when the company levers the common that much.

Earthstone Energy (ESTE) just made a game changing acquisition by issuing a lot of common shares. Here there is far less risk because the common shareholders diluted immediately. The balance sheet contains modest debt and no preferred. Should the acquisition not work out,the company is in a position to make another acquisition that may work out. It can also withstand commodity price decreases much better. There is probably a wider commodity price range over which the acquisition will succeed.

The Lonestar preferred shares do convert at a premium to the latest price, but the preferred dividends could eliminate much of that premium advantage over time. Clearly the name of the game is for operations to improve the cash flow enough to raise the common to the point that conversion can be forced. This game has been played before with mixed results. In the long run, the Earthstone Energy acquisition may turn out to have better results on average from a financing perspective.

In any event the risk of bankruptcy for Lonestar Resources has been pushed back quite a bit or even eliminated. The future of the common stock is probably still risky. Management probably needs to considerably upgrade the hedging program as well as increase cash flow quickly. Deleveraging as quickly as possible needs to be the focus. The longer it takes to convert the preferred, then the less likely it will be for the preferred to convert to common equity.

Interestingly, the operations capital budget did not increase much as a result of the acquisition. This may speak to the quality of the already loaned leases as well as the company's financial situation. Nonetheless, shareholders should be agitating for a cash flow budget. That way, those wonderful well improvements can be converted to possible future pricing of the common stock. Management's are usually loathe to discuss cash flow from operations, but the amount of preferred stock makes those kinds of forecasts essential. The common stock has a very risky but bright future. If things go as planned, the stock could triple easily. However, should commodity prices not cooperate, or should well results disappoint, then the stock could do very poorly.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.