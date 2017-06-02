Oil - America's Big Stick

I believe our country is missing out by not focusing on one of the biggest levers we have on the global stage. It is almost if no one can quite believe it; so, we are ignoring it. I think this is a huge mistake and I would like to change the conversation. Maybe someone will listen?

"If the person you are talking to doesn't appear to be listening, be patient. It may simply be that he has a small piece of fluff in his ear."

-A.A. Milne, Winnie-the-Pooh

For 50 years, and more, foreign oil has dominated the world. It was often found in nations that are hostile to the United States and also to Europe. In fact, many of them have been openly hostile to our entire way of life and many have supported, and continue to support, terrorist activities. For decades, we could do little about it as we needed the oil. This is no longer the case.

I salute American ingenuity in developing new technologies that have allowed for fracking, re-fracking, horizontal drilling and other new innovations that now place America at the front of the line for oil and natural gas reserves. We have the product, now let's re-define our national agenda to make use of it. Let's really, "Make America Great Again!"

My plan has many variations, that could be applied, but the center of it is that we tax imported oil and provide tax credits for exporting oil and natural gas. We can also provide tax credits for research and development for the American shale oil companies and move the process along even quicker. This would bring in huge revenues, perhaps even balance the budget, when all is said and done, and put OPEC out of business and nail the "Closed" sign on their door.

As these nations suffer economically and likely experience political upheavals, as a result, it also means that they no longer have the money to support terrorist organizations. "Double Whammy" for us and a "Double Whammy" against them.

"We may not have the power to change the winds, but we can certainly turn the sails!"

-The Wizard

Getting this notion on the national agenda would also mean that we minimize Russia. Their economy is largely dependent on oil and we can reduce their prominence, not by political bantering, but by replacing their oil with ours, in many nations, and squeezing their economy. One more "good for us" and "bad for them" item.

I called, in the last few days, for oil at $47.50 and then heading lower. Well, we are 60 cents lower than that, as I write my piece this morning, and I think $45.00 is next up. This resonates with my plan as improving technologies lower the actual cost of producing American oil and natural gas and so I am hoping that we get to a point where the American shale oil companies can make profits, at lower cost bases, while OPEC and Russia and the rest get stuck losing money on their exports.

"Now we are talking!"

-Mr. Trooper, the Sage

Politically, economically, strategically; my plan escalates the importance of the United States and diminishes the importance of other oil producing nations. I firmly believe that Europe and Asia would much rather buy oil and natural gas from us than from Libya, Yemen or Iraq. They would also benefit from cutting off the source of funds for terrorism and I think they would applaud our efforts to provide oil to their nations.

For investors, the implementation of this plan would be a God send. The giant amount of additional revenues, and taxes, that would flow into our country could easily pay for expanding our military, cutting taxes, building infrastructure projects and the cost would be borne by OPEC and Russia, and not the people of the United States. Think of it, they would be paying, and not us.

How good is that?

It would be the "fickle finger of fate" once again. It would not be "who pays for some wall" but who pays for rebuilding our country and it would be all of the hostile nations, that unwillingly pay the bill, as American oil and natural gas replaces their oil and natural gas so that we get the revenues and they get squat. Which, by the way, in my opinion, is exactly what they deserve.

Squat!

Even in the case of China, if we deliver cheaper oil and natural gas, then we minimize their aggression. Much has been said about how they are catching up to us and here is a way, in my opinion, to make it a polite interchange and not a hostile one. Dependence is a useful tool in political negotiations, as we have learned from our decades of foreign oil dependency. Now, I say, let the countries that need oil and natural gas depend on us and not them.