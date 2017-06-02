Epizyme - Tazemetostat Is Weak Sauce

For those of us who follow biotechnology companies, we are quite familiar with companies hyping data - simply making much of not much. I had the opportunity to review the recent Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) press release on tazemetostat.

Tazemetostat is a drug which is supposed to block an enzyme called EZH2. This enzyme is involved in chromatin remodeling, and at a high level, this drug is supposed to work epigenetically. For those interested in additional detail about the putative mechanism of action, read the following document, which EPZM's management submitted to the FDA. The simple way to look at this testable hypothesis for a pathway is to conduct a study with genetically characterized tumors (in this case, INI1 deficient tumors) and treat with an inhibitor. If the target is important in tumorigenesis, you should see a significant effect in a substantial percentage of patients. In this case, one would expect tumors which are INI1 deficient; the cells should be killed by the addition of tazemetostat. So EPZM ran a trial in solid tumors which exhibit an INI1 deficiency. This makes total sense.

The lead solid tumor indication here is epithelioid sarcoma, a rare tumor found primarily in young people that happens to be INI1 deficient. This tumor is rare enough that there is no specifically approved agents simply because there are so few patients, so the company, quite reasonably so, assumed that this would be a great test bed for this targeted agent test.

The results can be found in its investor section. In sum, these results appear to be remarkably weak in my eyes, and I think it is definitively clear that its hypothesis regarding EZH2 is not true. While the sample size is small (N=31), the company reported a 13% response rate - with four responding patients. However, the company believes that the results are good, probably because it has no other choice, and it carefully states that there is a "pathway identified for potential submission for accelerated approval". The company didn't say that the FDA urged it to file or even recommended to file, simply that there was a potential to file. As far as I know, there is no rule to say that in order to file, the FDA must give its ok from the outset - it is a free country. I believe that even I could file something with the FDA, it just wouldn't get very far.

However, the problem here is the bigger picture. In a supposedly genetically defined tumor that has a defined deficiency where you believe contains a driver mutation (a mutation which is central to its survival), and you treat with an appropriate amount of drug and see a 13% overall response rate (ORR) - you must believe that your hypothesis regarding EZH2 is wrong in some way. I argue that this demonstrates clearly that, at least in this tumor, its hypothesis regarding INI1 and EZH2 is NOT true. While there are a few responders, the proposed mechanism clearly is not very important to 87% of the patients who have this defined "defect" and received drug.

To be fair, since this is a single agent trial, the fact that you do have some responses does mean that the drug is doing something - whether it is working the way you think, but in a more nuanced manner, or perhaps, there is a completely unexpected mechanism (say the drug hits something off target) - it could be either way or other ways. Regardless, in a genetically targeted population, you have to say that a 13% overall response rate (ORR) is pitifully low.

I would like the EPZM CMO destroy his scientific reputation by standing up in front of his medical peers and declare that this trial clearly demonstrates the role of EZH2 inhibition in INI1 epithelioid sarcoma as a prime example as state-of-the-art precision medicine. The company can spin the disease control rate, but tumors grow at different rates, so including stable disease in a possibly slow-growing tumor with no control arm is generally considered weaker data than true objective responses.

Maybe something is there, but in a single-arm, small trial, who would draw that conclusion? Contrast this with the results of numerous other true driver mutations such as EGFR, ROS1, RET, TRK, BCR-ABL, etc., drugs that treat these mutations show ORR well north of 50% and are very durable and almost all have garnered accelerated approval because the results are obvious.

The company got on the call and said that because there is no standardized therapy; it felt that basically showing anything would be a win. I think this is very flawed since even if the company gets accelerated approval, it will need to run a confirmatory randomized trial. In situations where there is no approved standard of care, you can either run a trial as an add-on or a single agent. It certainly appears that EPZM is going the single agent route, which is its entire phase II program in INI1 deficient tumors.

If so, the other arm is generally physician's choice, so I asked the question what is generally known about results of dealer's choice in this indication. It is true that this tumor is so rare that there is very little done with it since most institutions see only a handful at best per year. However, there is a retrospective study on this specific rare tumor (epithelioid sarcoma) by Pink et. al. which is informative.

It pulled up retrospective data from three German institutions. It found 28 patients with this rare tumor, and they were treated with a variety of chemotherapy regimens. 12 patients received gemcitabine/docetaxel, which seems to be a relatively common, general regimen for sarcomas (see Maki). The ORR gemcitabine/docetaxel regimen from Pink et. al. was 7/12 (58%). The authors noted that in the front line (N=6), 100% showed a measurable response with a median PFS of nine months. While this is small numbers and anecdotal, it does show that chemotherapy can be effective to some extent. The disease control rate was 83% - these are the patients who had stable disease or better. In contrast, in the EPZM study, the disease control rate was 32%.

I would argue in the absence of any additional information, that if one were to run a trial against chemotherapy - gem/doc in this case - tazemetostat (based on N=31) with a 13% ORR and 32% disease control rate (DCF) is not an obvious win on superiority or non-inferiority. In a tumor so rare, it would not be possible to get enough patients to run a non-inferiority trial with any statistical power, let alone a superiority trial. This means that you have to go with simple numerical differences, and if this drug has a lower ORR and DCR, what future would it have and what price could it charge?

EPZM can file with the drug with the FDA (I suppose no one can stop you), but I don't think that a response rate this low should be the bar for accelerated approval. Furthermore, in a confirmatory trial going against a physician's choice of chemotherapy, a 13% response rate may actually not be able to beat chemotherapy.

Granted the Pink paper was based on 12 patients and was retrospective. However, a 58% response rate is something tangible. Mathematically, the next 42 patients treated with gem/doc would have to be non-responders to get to 13%. The could happen, but this seems like a low probability event. Commercially, even if it were to get approved, it seems unclear what the potential could be if 90% of patients don't see any sign of activity.

I have to assume that EPZM bulls are also counting on the results of tazemetostat in DLBCL, which bulls must be considering to be better market. It is true that DLBCL is a potentially large market. However, I believe this potential is totally misplaced. If you look at the summary of the DLBCL data from its ASH poster, you do see some single agent activity.

Ignoring the histological or genetic groupings (note that you see similar response rates in EZH2 mutant or wild-type - arguing yet again that the activity may be due to an unknown off-target effect (or something) since the drug seems to have similar activity whether the target is wild-type or mutant), you have a 10/44 DLBCL patients with a response. This is about 22% ORR. I will concede there is a signal of activity since this is a single agent trial, but because DLBCL is such an active area, single agent activity such as this is not commercially viable in my opinion.

The company is just starting work on looking at combinations, but this is just starting. Furthermore, as I argue above - given this unknown mechanism of action - how can the company choose a rational combination?

As an illustration of how tough this DLBCL market is, SGEN was toying with developing Adcetris for DLBCL, and as a single agent in relapsed/refractory DLBCL, the drug was shown to have a 44% ORR in a reasonably large phase II trial. SGEN went on to test this in a variety combinations, but ultimately dropped the program presumably since it did not think it could be commercially or clinically viable.

EPZM, since it has nothing else, will probably move forward with it, but the level of activity it is showing as a single agent is significantly inferior to other compounds, such as Adcetris, which were dropped. I think this is an example of a single product biotech wasting investors' capital to keep their jobs. The right thing to do is drop this and work on other things or other tumors where it could get clinically relevant activity. 22% single agent response may be good in other tumors or lymphomas, but in DLBCL, I would challenge readers to identify a commercially relevant single agent regimen that is commonly used.

Maybe EZH2 is important, but it needs to keep looking at other tumors where the pathway is truly and demonstrably important, in my opinion - or it might want to look at what other proteins tazemetostat may be hitting since perhaps the activity it is seeing is off target, and serendipity may be smiling on it as it simply chooses to look. However, I think the data is starting to pile up that the drug doesn't work the way the company think it does.

At the end of the day, I eagerly looked at the EPZM tazemetostat data and came away disappointed. This drug probably has the weakest "targeted" data that I have ever seen - short of not working at all. The epithelioid sarcoma phase II trial had four responses in total - trumpeted as a success worthy of accelerated approval. This seems ludicrous to me, and based on some published literature, besting chemotherapy with this type of activity is not a sure thing.

In DLBCL, EPZM investors are failing to recognize that to be a player in DLBCL, you need to find an effective combination that generates high response rates with low toxicity. Given that it is possible that it does not know the mechanism of action of tazemetostat (at least in a way that makes any sense), it would probably be difficult to determine what combination could work best, again, simply my opinion. Other single agents in DLBCL with superior activity were dropped by larger companies due to the competitive nature of this lymphoma type - since this particular lymphoma is almost treated exclusively through combinations and even CAR-T cells. So in EPZM's case, even if its phase II DLBCL data show 20-30% single agent activity regardless of EZH2 status, I'm not sure that clinicians would be clamoring for it given the tremendous alphabet soup in front of them.

For a company with data like this and a broken targeted agent hypothesis, a $900M market cap is far too generous IMO, particularly since I believe that its current indications will not be successful or commercially viable. EPZM has about $200M in cash, so if you take that and add $200M of enterprise value, which is pretty generous, in my opinion, for a company with a drug of arguably unknown mechanism without a clear indication to pursue, this would argue for more than 50% downside at current levels.

