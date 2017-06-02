Buckle: Establishing A Floor

We are supplementing our prior article on Buckle (NYSE: BKE) with additional analysis and commentary as a result of the company's release of its May sales results as well as additional insight into the dynamics of the business.

Revenue Trend Update

Buckle reported May revenues which declined 9.0% from the prior year period, somewhat weaker than we'd hoped but still will ahead of the trend in the prior year. The impact of the Easter holiday moving to April from March was clearly evident in the reversal of the prior downward trend, but even adjusting for the monthly shift in the holiday, the May results were roughly on par with the trend in March and April. The company's revenue performance has nonetheless come out of the prior trough even if it remains negative. It's unlikely that we'll have a good sense of whether the company has stabilized revenues to some degree until August at the very earliest when the company laps significant revenue declines from the prior year and enters the back to school season. We continue to monitor same store sales and net revenues.

Source: Buckle Monthly Revenue Reports

Deutsche Bank Downgrade and Analysis

The ongoing decline in revenues brings into focus the recent analyst report issued by Deutsche Bank. Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) downgraded Buckle from hold to sell (after upgrading the company to hold only the month before) in May. The report stated the belief that continuing same store sales declines and gross margin pressure could lead net income to decline by approximately 20% per year for the next three years, possibly also endangering the company's dividend. We consider this a particularly bad scenario, but wanted to evaluate how this dismal scenario may impact the company's financials, potential dividends, and significant excess cash balance. Further, we were interested in determining what floor price these projections may suggest for the shares.

Our analysis, parts of which are presented below, indicates that there is a grain to potential truth to the report's conclusions but it's still difficult to justify selling the shares at this stage short of deterioration beyond the already dire expectations incorporated into the report.

We constructed financial statement projections for the company based on the DB bottom line scenario and evaluated the prospective cash flows of the company over the next three years under various assumptions. Our analysis concluded the following:

· The company would likely be able to support the current regular dividend three years out although with a very high payout ratio (assuming ongoing but reduced investment in capital expenditures).

· The company would build a cash and equivalents position (including investments) of approximately $235 million, equal to about $6.00 per share, assuming only regular dividend payments and no special dividend payments for the next three years.

The following table represents a forward cash flow projection based on DB's net income scenario:

Source: Buckle Annual Report and Proprietary Projections

Financial projections are inherently uncertain, of course, as it the reaction of management to various possible scenarios. However, the base projection assumes a stabilization in inventory and netting of various smaller operational cash flow items (such as accounts payable, etc.) over time. The projection also assumes ongoing capital expenditures at the midpoint of management's projection for the current year and the payment of no special dividends with marginal share growth.

The inherent uncertainty associated with projections, however, argues for testing the bounds of various scenarios. We tested our projections with various assumptions regarding the potential reaction of management and ongoing contraction of the business. We are unable to present the full range of potential scenarios here, but the following table provides an example of one of the alternate scenarios reflecting ongoing revenue and profitability deterioration, management closing stores, and the effects on inventory liquidation and receivables, etc.:

Source: Buckle Annual Report and Proprietary Projections

We determined the following from our various scenarios using DB's base projection of annual declines of 20% in the company's net income:

· The likely range of net cash and investments at the end of the three year period was between $5.45 and $6.45.

· The likely range of payout ratios at the end of the three year period was between 90% and 105%.

· The company would remain profitable and cash flow positive under almost any circumstance and variations in the assumptions regarding working capital items generally did not significantly impact the cash accumulation within the business.

Obviously, different assumptions yield different results. However, the underlying determination is that even under DB's annual decline in net income over the next three years, Buckle would finish the three year period with net income of around $1.00 per share and cash and equivalents of around $6.00 per share. The company's current EBITDA ratio to market capitalization is about 4.3; applying this depressed ratio to the projected EBITDA in 2020 under the DB projections would result in a share price of right around $10.00, of which 60% would be cash, with an effective price-to-earnings ratio after deducting net cash of 4. We consider this, barring significant unexpected changes in the business which exceed even DB's pessimistic projections, an absolute minimum price.

Needless to say, we consider this valuation highly improbable given the excess cash in the business and the company's ongoing profitability even after three years of 20% declines in net income. Additionally, in this scenario, management would be able to acquire the entire public float without incurring any debt to purchase a company with free cash flow of a dollar a share.

A valuation of the ongoing business at a mere 8 times earnings three years out and adding back net cash would yield a share price of around $14.00. We therefore believe that the current share price has relatively little downside risk even under DB's pessimistic view with substantial positive potential if the company's results even marginally exceed these projections. However, with such a substantial short interest in the relatively narrow public float, those who are short must be projecting outcomes even worse than the dire projections in the DB report.

A Letter to Management

In the interests of full disclosure, we have communicated our concerns about the business, in particular the significant excess cash retained by the company, the composition of the board of directors, and the company's lack of clarity and communication regarding vision for the business and initiatives to address current challenges to management. We have not as yet received a response to our inquiries and recommendations.

A Risk Worth Taking

On balance, we continue to believe Buckle represents a risk worth taking despite the ongoing challenges. The significant insider ownership, significant excess cash, and ongoing profitability and cash generation potential of the business provide a backstop even in the face of highly negative outcomes. In the event the company can return to even marginal growth over the next two years, the company's valuation could increase significantly, especially in light of the company's long term opportunity to increase exposure to its brand.

