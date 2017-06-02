Wheeler Management Does Not Get The Importance Of Guidance

Here we go again. This time it's going to be different. This time Wheeler Real Estate (WHLR) really means it when the guidance has been reaffirmed. Plus accuracy about distributions going forward needs a very thorough review. This management has become as murky as any out there. That should be a warning to shareholders. Guidance needs to be clear-cut and it needs to be achieved.

"announced today the reaffirmation for full-year 2017 guidance of $1.48-$1.55 provided by the Company on May 22, 2017"

Since the stock price collapsed under $10 per common unit, one could reasonably conclude that the market has its doubts.

"announced today the second quarter 2017 cash dividend rate of $0.34 per share for the Company’s Common Stock. The annualized Common Stock dividend will be adjusted to $1.44 from $1.68. The Company is also reaffirming its Second Quarter AFFO guidance of $0.40-$0.42 per share and adjusting its 2017 AFFO guidance to $1.48-$1.55 per share to reflect continued stability in cash flows from in-place leases, more conservative levels of income from new leasing and third party fee income, a proactive debt refinancing strategy, and a stable capital base. The dividend reduction will preserve more than $2 million in capital for 2017."

The problem with the press release is that the new $.34 quarterly distribution represents an annual rate of $1.36 per unit, not the $1.44 mentioned in the press release. The way that the $1.44 is calculated is by including the first quarter payment of $.42 per unit and then adding 3 more payments at $.34 per unit for the rest of the year. Of course, come the first quarter of next year, management has given itself considerable wiggle room. Given management's history, the $1.36 per unit may not hold, but it is probably better for investors to use that figure and hope to be pleasantly surprised.

"Jon S. Wheeler, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Both the management team and the Board of Directors remain committed to our shareholders and creating long-term value. The Board will continue to be intimately involved in working alongside management to review the Company’s long-term strategy and protect shareholder interests."

This is the quote that really takes the cake though.

If the result shown above constitutes protecting shareholder interests and creating long term value, then I cannot wait to hear the definition of highway robbery. The results are even worse when one considers taking into account the reverse stock split. Then the original starting price is $48 per common unit. But this time it is going to be different. Yeah, right.

Source: Wheeler Real Estate May, 2017, Corporate Presentation

The main problem has always been the AFFO shown on the first slide. It almost never meets forecasts for one reason or another. But management pays out distributions whether or not the AFFO is there for the distributions to be paid. Normally only the government gets away with that action because it owns the printing presses. So Wheeler management had a dose of reality in the first quarter right after it guided differently and paid a distribution on that guidance. Future quarters need to make up for the shortfall.

But that does not even include some "rubber-band financing" that could turn expensive if management does not find more permanent financing. There could be further distribution cuts if management needs to pay the debt and increasing rent rates do not satisfy lenders. Wheeler has not even begun to address potential financing needs with shareholders. Right now "everything is fine". But the main lender only covers so much loan value, then management had to go else where for those much more expensive loans. Finally management resorted to selling preferred convertible stock. Now, how long that rickety financial structure lasts is another matter. There is time to solve the problem, but right now the remaining cash is definitely not going to be a solution.

Really for payment purposes the cash flow needs to be there period. Forget the "A" because it means adjusted. So if the money was spent or is needed for future loan payments then management needs to face reality. The spent money needs to be revealed as spent even if it is only "one time" again. Payments need to be made accordingly. Otherwise reaffirmed guidance is absolutely meaningless. Currently all solutions are in the future. But it looks like that future is rapidly approaching tomorrow.

There have been dozens of managements that guide to low goals and then beat them. Apple computer (AAPL) under Steve Jobs may have been one of the more famous examples. But when someone like Steve Jobs gave out guidance, then investors could rely that the guidance would not only be met but also exceeded. The key for Mr. Market was the "met" part.

Wheeler Real Estate has yet to grasp just what market confidence is all about. The last revision came about a month after the guidance. That cannot be allowed to happen again. The institutional backing that Wheeler seeks will not pay the prices for the common units that Wheeler management desires until the business stabilizes far more than it has in the recent past. Until management grasps the basics of proper communication and market faith, the common units will not really go anywhere.

A very sizable yield premium to the market has now been demanded to account for management lapses. But even that cannot protect against the very recent roughly 50% common unit decline. The above average yield is frankly not worth the risk of another unit price decline and possible reverse split in the future. Wheeler management can and must do better than recent history.

Those unit holders that want to bet on a turnaround can probably reap some above average rewards. But this management has to change a whole lot more than most managements ever change. That statement right away implies an above average risk for unit holders despite the rather generous yield. The amount of debt and preferred stock provide still another warning about the financial leverage not working in the favor of the unit holders. In short the yield warns that there may not be a future here.

Currently the preferred have done better than the common unit holders. But unless there is some sort of deleveraging in the future, the preferred equity may have a below average future also. This management is a mess and therefore all equity should be avoided until there is a solid track record of improvement.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor and this is not a recommendation to buy or sell a security. Investors are recommended to read all of the company's filings and press releases as well as do their own research to determine if the company fits their own investment objectives and risk portfolios.