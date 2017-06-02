Expect Better Monetization From Hasbro's Licensed Mobile Games

Based on technical indicators, HAS is a better buy than MAT right now.

Supercell and Tencent can help Hasbro get a bigger slice of the $46.1 billion global mobile games industry.

Supercell’s success is due to its massive eight-figure annual advertising budget for its games. Supercell might aggressively promote "Transformer: Earth Wars" because it's Space Ape’s best-earning title.

Space Ape Games is the developer of "Transformers: Earth Wars." Supercell, maker of billion-dollar mobile games "Clash of Clans" and "Clash Royale," just bought 62% of Space Ape Games.

Toy maker Hasbro (HAS) publishes several mobile games. However, like Disney (DIS), Hasbro (HAS) has licensed its IP to other mobile game developers. Hasbro owns mobile game specialist Backflip Studios but it licensed Space Ape Games to develop the RTS (real-time strategy) "Transformers: Earth Wars" mobile game. It made sense because Space Ape is famous for its "Samurai Siege" and "Rival Kingdoms" mobile games.

"Transformers: Earth Wars" is a collectible heroes-based RTS mobile game.

(Space Ape Games)

"Transformers: Earth Wars" is the best revenue generator of Space Ape Games. Space Ape's revenue last year was $92 million and most of it from "Earth Wars." "Earth Wars'" success helped persuade Supercell to buy a 62% controlling interest in Space Ape Games last month.

Supercell is the developer behind the multibillion-dollar games, "Clash of Clans" and "Clash Royale." Supercell is now therefore a customer of Hasbro's IP licensing business. Landing Supercell as a licensing partner is beastly good for the long term.

Supercell's not-so-secret success in mobile games is partly due to its massive 8-figure annual advertising budget. Supercell also spent$59 million on U.S. TV ads to promote "Clash of Clans" in 2015. My point now is that Supercell, as the parent firm of Space Ape Games, could also do a big-budget approach to help promote "Transformers: Earth Wars."

A viral digital and TV ad campaign is needed to attract more big-spending gamers to "Transformers: Earth Wars." Supercell's savvy marketers could make "Transformers: Earth Wars" as successful as "Clash of Clans."

Why Supercell Needs Transformers

Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), the parent company of Supercell, needs another strong revenue generator from Supercell. Supercell only has two games ("Clash of Clans" and "Clash Royale") that are generating $1 billion or more in annual sales. Furthermore, "Clash of Clans'" daily revenue is no longer as lucrative as it was two year ago. Supercell used to generate daily sales of $5 million from "Clash of Clans." However, releasing "Clash Royale" last year cannibalized a large number of "Clash of Clans'" big-spending players.

Tencent paid $8.6 billion last year to take an 84% stake in Supercell. Tencent definitely wants Supercell to reduce its over reliance on "Clash of Clans" and "Clash Royale." Buying Space Ape Games allows Supercell to diversify its portfolio. The Hasbro-licensed "Transformers: Earth Wars" offers Supercell a unique game to push on its millions of current customers. "Earth Wars" could appeal to RTS mobile gamers who want console-like graphics quality and more complex gameplay than "Clash of Clans" offers right now. "Clash of Clans" is a cartoonish, 2.5D top-down game. "Earth Wars" is a full 3D game - it offers rich visuals and special effects usually found only on console/PC games.

A big budget marketing campaign from Supercell could make "Transformer: Earth Wars" a $25 million to $50 million monthly sales generator like the Disney-licensed "Marvel: Contest of Champions" mobile game from Kabam. I am not privy to the financial details covering the IP licensing of "Transformers."

I guesstimate that aside from an upfront payment, Hasbro likely gets 10-30% royalty fee on "Transformers'" net revenue. If this Supercell-owned mobile game gets net annual revenue of $500 million, Hasbro stands to earn royalty fees of more than $100 million.

Tencent Could Also License Hasbro IP for Its Own Chinese Mobile Games

Hasbro shareholders should also take into account that Tencent is the biggest mobile games publisher in China. Tencent's mobile games accounts for most of China's top-grossing mobile games. It is realistic to expect Tencent to eventually buy a license to create Chinese versions of Hasbro-licensed video games.

Tencent owns the biggest Android app store in China.

(Source: Newzoo)

Tencent has recently licensed DC superheroes from Time Warner (TWX) for its upcoming "Strike of Kings" mobile MOBA (multiplayer online battle arena) game. Hasbro certainly has popular assets like Transformers, G.I. Joe, Monopoly, and My Little Pony, which are recognizable in China. Tencent could make a ton of money making Chinese mobile games from the G.I. Joe and Transformers universe.

Conclusion

I like the business of the freemium mobile games. Selling virtual currencies and items for real dollars to mobile gamers is the best exercise of capitalism. Freemium games like "Clash of Clans" and "Clash Royale: is why mobile gaming is now worth $46.1 billion/year. I am endorsing HAS as a buy. Hasbro has a solid portfolio of toy-related characters and superheroes that could be monetized best by Supercell and/or Tencent.

(Source: Newzoo)

I can tolerate Hasbro making mobile games. However, I prefer the easy money from licensing/royalty fees. Hasbro should focus more on making toys and merchandises for kids. Let other firms like Supercell and Tencent monetize Transformers and G.I. Joe on mobile games.

There are many technical traders here at Seeking Alpha, which is why I always back up my bull thesis articles with trade signals from technical indicators. The weekly and monthly technical indicators are in favor of going long on HAS right now.

(Source: Investing.com)

Lastly, I know SA also has readers who use candlestick patterns for their swing trading activities. I'm happy to report that Hasbro's stock posted five bullish candlestick signals yesterday.

(Source: Investing.com)

Hasbro's rival, Mattel (MAT), has a strong sell signal based on its monthly technical indicators and moving averages. Technical speculators could do a nice pair trade of going long HAS and short MAT.

(Source: Morningstar.com)

Disclosure: I am/we are long DIS, TCEHY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I might also go long HAS within the next seven days.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.