DryShips Is Worthless Until. . .

Since the last reverse split, the stock has fallen by about 70%.

DRYS hits 52-week and all-time low at $2.20 per share vs. its all-time high of $42 million per share.

Investment Thesis (NASDAQ:DRYS)

DryShips once again hit an all-time low of $2.20. The company is very excited about bank borrowing (secured credit facility) of $150 million. CEO George Economou commented that this will "allow us to focus on further accretive vessel acquisitions without the need to raise further equity". Because I extensively cover DRYS, there are a number of reasons why I don't believe in the CEO's statement regarding no need to raise further equity. I also rate DRYS as worthless.

Never-Ending Dilution

Since the Kalani deal, the company has performed three reverse splits: 1-for7, 1-for4 and 1-for-7; the cumulative reverse splits (after the Kalani deal) stand at 1-for-226 (=8x4x7). The pre-splits share price stands at $0.009 (=$2.26 / 226). What this tells us is that share dilution and reverse splits have made DRYS worthless. Here are four key factors to bear in mind:

$200 million Sifnos loan (CEO's private company)

$142.5 million remaining of Kalani deal (death-spiral financing)-valid until April 2019

$150 million commercial bank credit facility

$2 billion mixed shelf offering--valid until March 2019

What you need to know about Shelf Offering: If the company plans to sell equities multiple times in the future, it can file for shelf registration. The shelf registration is normally valid for two years. The advantage of shelf registration for the company is that it can sell shares quickly as soon as funds are needed.

Conclusion

Although the company raised an enormous amount of money (close to $1 billion from capital markets), it did not provide revenue guidance to investors. In September 2016, the CEO gained massive voting rights through his private company, Sifnos, by converting $6.75 million of the outstanding facility amount to 29,166 Series D preferred shares.

= 29, 166 / 4 (reverse split 1-for-4)

= 7,291 / 7 (reverse split 1-for-7)

= 1,041 Series D preferred shares (1 share = 100,000 votes)

= 1,041 x 100,000

= 104.1 million voting rights (CEO owns 100% of Series D preferred shares)

= In comparison, the general public owns 13.7 million voting rights (13.7m share count)

Based on voting rights, the CEO can approve all actions without shareholder approval. Therefore, to conclude, DRYS is worthless until the company cancels the remainder of the Kalani deal as well as the mixed shelf offering. To read my previous articles, please click this blue link.

Author's note: Get my articles as soon as they are published by clicking the big orange "Follow" button at the top of this page.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.