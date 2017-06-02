Target: 3 Scenarios To Guide Your Bullseye

Over the years Minneapolis-based retailer Target (NYSE:TGT) has put together a reasonable record. I'll give you some examples. In the last decade earnings-per-share grew by about 5% per year and the dividend payment is now almost 6 times as large as it was 10 years ago.

Of course there are caveats involved. For instance, company-wide profits basically stagnated over the period, but the share repurchase program was quite active: reducing the share count from 860 million shares down to under 560 million; resulting in the per share growth mentioned above.

And while the long-term dividend growth record has been exceptional, it has come at a cost: the payout ratio has gone from around 13% of profits up to today where the dividend now makes up more than half of Target's anticipated income. Part of the dividend growth was due to per share earnings growth, but a whole lot more relied on payout expansion.

Still, the company makes profits each year (to the tune of $2 billion+), weathered the last recession well and has moved past other hiccups like the Canadian expansion snafu. Overall there are some concerns, but also points to find optimism.

Today the concern is online competition and the eventual "death of retail." Obviously that trend is already well on its way, but the more pertinent questions are "to what extent?" and "will the brick and mortar incumbents adapt?" I would argue that those questions are yet to be seen.

Indeed, it's going to be your long-term thesis on those topics that determine your interest in a security like Target or any number of similar businesses and situations.

The thing that makes it interesting is that the price has come down so much (more than 30% in just over a year) that even with reduced expectations investors may still do well.

With that, let's explore three scenarios to give you a better feel of the possibilities (or lack thereof) that a security like Target may be offering.

Back in February of this year Target told investors to anticipate between $3.80 and $4.20 in adjusted earnings-per-share. In May Target did not update its yearly guidance, but did suggest that the better-than-expected first quarter performance increased the probability of finishing the year above the midpoint of that aforementioned guidance. For our purposes let's stick with $4 per share as a starting point; which is a notable downtick from the $5.01 adjusted per share number reported in the previous period.

The question for today's investor is where that number goes from here. Naturally this will not be known until it occurs, but coming up with a baseline is paramount in determining whether or not a particular security looks attractive.

We have our starting place. Shares presently trade hands around $55.50 and pay out a $0.60 quarterly cash dividend. That's roughly 14 times forward earnings and a beginning yield of 4.3%.

If you look around for growth rate estimates, you can find anything from an expectation of negative 5% up to positive 5% per year over the intermediate-term. Let's start with an optimistic scenario and then water it down as we go.

If Target were to grow per share earnings by 5% annually (accomplished partially by "organic" growth and partially via share repurchases) you would anticipate $5.10 or so in per share earnings after half a decade. Depending on your longer-term view of the industry, this may not be a particularly ambitious assumption - the company nearly accomplished that last year.

It hasn't been uncommon to see shares trade with a high-teens valuation when earnings where growing. As of late, when growth was slowed, the number has been closer to 15 or 16 times earnings. At 16 times earnings, this would imply a future price of about $82 after five years - basically where shares stood in March of last year.

And then you have the dividend. Should the dividend growth inline with earnings, you'd anticipate collecting $14 of so per share in cash payments. That's a total anticipated value of about $96.

As compared to a price of $82 a year ago, that doesn't look particularly attractive. (And indeed, could explain part of the reason the share price has declined so dramatically as of late.) Yet as compared to a starting price near $55, that would represent a total gain of about 11.6% per annum.

Call this our "solid" scenario - moderate earnings growth, an average earnings multiple and a continued dividend. Which leads to double-digit gains. If you believe the business can once again grow, this is the type of scenario that might interest you.

Of course there are many more possibilities. Let's look at a "no growth" situation.

If you're talking about "no growth" on a business level, the per share numbers could still be improving due to the buyback plan. (Especially given the lower valuation at which the company can retire shares.) For our example we'll go one-step further: using 0% per share growth, which actually implies slightly negative business growth when paired with share repurchases.

The $4 in expected earnings this year would carry through our 5-year anticipation period. The future earnings multiple is naturally unknown. You can argue for a slightly higher or lower figure on that front. The lower multiple argument is obvious: a company that is not growing frequently demands a lower premium. On the other hand, perhaps stagnant results are better than some had anticipated.

In any event, the return from this scenario is likely to be largely dependent on the dividend. Should the payout remain constant, instead of grow as it has done for decades, you would anticipate collecting $12 or so per share over the five-year period. This aspect would generate roughly 4% annual gains on its own, prior to thinking about valuation shifts or reinvesting back into the same security or elsewhere.

A third scenario is even more downbeat - say negative 5% per share growth, even after accounting for share repurchases. At that rate you'd anticipate Target earning just over $3 per share after five years, and certainly you could argue for a lower earnings multiple - say 10 times earnings at that time.

If you presumed the same rate of decline with the dividend, you'd only anticipate receiving $10 or so per share in cash payouts. The total return in this scenario could very well be negative 6% per year or something of the sort.

In considering the security in general terms, you could think about it as a scale from 1 to 5. That might look something like this:

Bankruptcy Downbeat, -5% growth Stagnant, 0% growth Solid, 5% growth Optimistic, >5% growth

And here are the potential returns associated with each:

-100% -6% per annum 4% per annum 12% per annum 13%+ per annum

Obviously there are many degrees in-between those marks, but this set up does give you a starting baseline. We looked at the three potential scenarios in the middle. And your investing thesis is going to depend on where you are on the scale - expecting slightly negative or positive growth (and your confidence in either) makes a difference.

The takeaway for me is twofold. For starters, if you don't believe in the long-term prospects of the business, the security probably shouldn't look attractive. This is an obvious point to make, but all too often investors get caught up in a valuation or dividend yield that looks compelling. Those things are nice, but its much more important to simultaneously (or perhaps first) believe in the business.

The second point is that low expectations also lead to a low "investment bar." Target doesn't need double-digit growth to generate double-digit returns. Instead, moderate growth allows for very solid gains. And likewise even 1% or 2% growth could turn in reasonable gains from this starting place.

It can be easy to fixate on either valuation or business prospects, but it's going to be the combination of the two that will ultimately determine one's outcome. You can certainly make an argument that Target's business looks less compelling today, but the material decline in the share price makes the comparison a lot closer than a first glance might suggest.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TGT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.