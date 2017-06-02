Broadcom Reports Big Earnings - With Many Adjustments

Valuation is at the top end of the range, although still rather low in comparison to the broad market.

Broadcom's (NASDAQ:AVGO) underlying profitability is strong, and there are considerable growth prospects for the company. Broadcom looks inexpensive based on its strong cash generation -- if the company starts using its cash flows in a meaningful way, that could work as a catalyst for the company's share price.

Business overview

The company, which was founded just 25 years ago, is operating fabless, which means production of semiconductors is outsourced to third parties such as GlobalFoundries. This allows for considerably higher margins than what competitors are able to generate, and at the same time this means that Broadcom's capital expenditures are relatively low, since no production facilities have to be built or expanded.

The markets in which Broadcom is active, such as wireless communication (WiFi, Bluetooth, etc.) and wired infrastructure, are showing encouraging growth rates. The ascent of the IoT should increase demand for high-bandwidth networks and data centers, which will require more switching and routing (other companies, such as Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO), will profit from this as well). The increasing demand for high quality 4k video material lead to a partnership with AT&T (NYSE:T), with the aim of developing improved hardware for a better video & broadband experience for AT&T's customers. Both companies should be able to profit from such next-level hardware development (AT&T by being a more attractive choice for consumers, and Broadcom by generating higher hardware sales).

GAAP vs non-GAAP

Broadcom grossed revenues of $4.2 billion in the second quarter, up close to 20% from last year's Q2, at the same time gross profit increased by an even better 90% year on year -- the revenue increase, combined with a gross margin increase of a whopping 1800 base points allowed for that significant jump. These are the GAAP numbers, which are including a lot of items that the company adjusts for in its non-GAAP numbers.

These look, generally speaking, a lot better than Broadcom's GAAP results:

The adjusted gross margin was 63%, which allowed for gross profits of $2.7 billion, and operating earnings of $1.9 billion (due to a huge operating margin of 44%). Adjusted net earnings were $1.7 billion, which represents an increase of roughly 50% year on year.

I am wary with very big adjustments from GAAP to non-GAAP numbers, as these adjustments sometimes make the impression the company wants to brighten its results, but we can look at how the company's adjusted results compare to cash flows in order to get a better picture:

AVGO Cash from Operations (ttm) data by YCharts

In Broadcom's case, there has been a big difference between the company's reported (i.e. GAAP) earnings and its free cash flows, making adjustments to the reported net losses by excluding non-cash costs in order to get a better picture of the company's underlying earnings power thus makes sense.

During the most recent quarter Broadcom generated $1.4 billion in free cash flow, which is a little lower than the company's adjusted earnings, but much closer to that number than to Broadcom's GAAP net income of $0.4 billion -- thus the adjusted numbers are a better reflection of Broadcom's true profitability. This makes sense, since the biggest adjustments Broadcom has been making are for the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets -- a non-cash, one time item.

Unfortunately Broadcom hasn't been using its free cash flow in a shareholder friendly way, since the huge cash flows could, for example, be used to stop the dilution of current shareholders.

AVGO data by YCharts

Over the last one and a half years Broadcom's market capitalization has gone up by a whopping 150%, but shareholders saw share price gains that were much smaller, at about 75% (still a very strong performance though). The reason is that Broadcom's share count has increased by more than 50% over the same time -- trying to reverse (or at least slow down) this dilution would be a good choice for employing Broadcom's cash flows, I believe.

AVGO P/E Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

Looking at Broadcom's valuation, we see that shares are trading at 16.7 times this year's expected earnings, and 15.4 times next year's earnings. A rather low valuation versus the broad market, although the valuation is higher than it used to be over the last 18 months.

Takeaway

Broadcom's fabless operations provide some clear benefits, such as higher margins and lower capital expenditures, which frees up cash for other purposes. So far Broadcom has mainly used these cash flows for acquisitions, a more shareholder centric focus (such as spending cash flows on reducing the share count) could be a catalyst for higher share prices.

Broadcom's valuation is rather low versus the broad market, and, since Broadcom's long term outlook should be better than that of the average company (due to clear tailwinds such as increased demand for its hardware with more IoT devices, more 4k streaming, more autonomous driving, etc), Broadcom still looks attractive for investors with a long term focus (despite the share price increase over the last months).

Author's note: If you enjoyed this article and would like to read more from me, you can hit the "Follow" button to get informed about new articles.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.