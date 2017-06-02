Wheeler REIT Is Still Going To Zero

If nothing goes wrong, Wheeler REIT (NASDAQ:WHLR) is overvalued at a 19.6X LTM FFO multiple that dwarfs that of peers who average just under 10X. That being said, we think something will go wrong as WHLR is in an extremely precarious position. In a retail environment that threatens even A class properties with good tenants in primary markets, the risk to Wheeler is extreme as they are on the worst end of the spectrum.

B and C class retail

Secondary and tertiary markets

Unrated and junk rated tenants

These factors suggest that Wheeler would be the first retail REIT to go under as it is the lowest quality retail REIT in each broad metric. On top of its weak properties and weak tenants we believe it is run by an incompetent management team and has a burdensome capital structure.

So far, Wheeler's market price has been buoyed by a massive 14.5% dividend yield (after the cut), but this is nowhere near sustainable by FFO, AFFO, earnings, Core FFO or any other metric one can dream up. Each aspect of our short thesis will be illuminated in greater detail below.

Low end properties in volatile markets

When it comes to REIT assets, Class A sells for a lower cap rate than class B which is lower than C. Similarly, primary market assets go for lower cap rates than secondary and tertiary. The reasons for this are that higher end properties in better markets will have more stable demand over time. A retail location on Times Square will virtually always have excellent foot traffic while a lower end property in Murfreesboro, Tennessee can swiftly go under if the local economy experiences a shock.

Quite simply, big cities have greater diversity of customers such that no single event can take it down. In contrast, a single factory closure can have devastating impacts on a small town. This causes REIT properties in small towns to be riskier as the chance of demand evaporating is unmitigated by diversification.

I am belaboring this point because Wheeler's assets are not of REIT caliber. Most REITs stick to reasonably strong locations with a weak REIT asset location being something like Milwaukee, Wisconsin which is still a big city, but small relative to the average REIT location. Wheeler's assets are true outliers that fall multiple standard deviations below what other REITs will touch. Shown below on the X axis is household density within a 3 mile radius which would be a typical trade radius for a grocery anchored shopping center.

Tanger (NYSE:SKT) is only as low as Wheeler because outlet centers are intentionally built in rural areas, but there is a huge difference; the trade radius of an outlet center is about 40 miles so its 3 mile density does not matter much. For Wheeler, its demand relies almost exclusively on those 10,000 households.

The nearest grocery anchored shopping center to WHLR on this metric is Kite Realty (NYSE:KRG) and Kite has more than 2X as much density in its trade area.

Beyond location, Wheelers properties are off the REIT caliber spectrum in quality with base rent substantially lower than peers. As of 12/31/17 Wheeler had ABR per leased square foot of $9.66 according to a presentation in March. In comparison, most retail REITs are in the range of $16 to $30 of ABR per leased square foot.

I'm not saying one should avoid investing in tertiary markets or class C properties, but rather that these are higher risk assets and one should be compensated for taking on the extra risk. Owning WHLR does not compensate the investor for the increased risk as it trades at a premium to peers. In fact, its LTM FFO multiple is more than double grocery anchored peers at 19.6X as compared to ~9.5X. That is more risk with a lower expected return and clearly represents overvaluation.

Trouble is brewing with weak tenants

I actually like the grocery anchored shopping center model as grocery stores are more resistant to e-commerce and bring substantial foot traffic due to the frequency of customer visits. Companies like Kroger and Hy-Vee are reliable tenants with a proven store layout and strong sales per square foot. Unfortunately, Wheeler's grocery tenants are weaker on average with its top 2 being Bi-Lo (junk rated at CCC+) and Food Lion (unrated). Since these 2 grocers make up 12.4% and 6.2% of WHLR's revenues respectively, WHLR is in trouble if these tenants go under. WHLR also has 2.8% of its revenue from Winn-Dixie which is affiliated with Bi-Lo, so really Bi-Lo is 15.2% of revenue.

Companies often report bad news on Friday after market close because it minimizes the attention a particular news item receives. Sure enough, on the night of Friday May 12th, Wheeler announced 2 Bi-Lo store closures. Apparently, the grocer is struggling presently and had a wave of store closures with 2 affecting WHLR directly. My guess is that this is the tip of the iceberg and I consider the 15.2% of Wheeler's revenues that come from Bi-Lo to be at high risk. Further, store closures could damage the prosperity of small tenants as the anchors vacate, so the losses could extend beyond Bi-Lo.

As compared to other shopping center REITs, Wheeler has more near term risk due to a short WALT. In 2017 and 2018 alone, about 25% of WHLRs ABR is expiring.

Given the current retail environment, this is a bad time to have significant rollover and we anticipate substantial rolldowns on rental rates and/or vacancy.

Incompetent management digging a deeper hole

Incompetence is a harsh word, but I believe it is accurate in this case based on performance. The first piece of evidence corresponds to the Bi-Lo closures noted above. At the start of May, Wheeler reported earnings and the conference call would have been a great time to give investors some advance notice that Bi-Lo was having difficulties.

Even after dodging the issue in their prepared remarks, an analyst gave them another chance by asking about Bi-Lo directly. Jon Wheeler's response was rosy and certainly did not suggest that bad news was coming. Either Jon did not know about the closures 2 weeks before it happened or he did not bother to tell investors. I do not know which would be worse. Even if there was some sort of restriction from Bi-Lo as to what he could tell people, the rosy-ness of his commentary was misleading.

We saw similar rosy commentary from Spirit Realty (NYSE:SRC) at the Citi 2017 Global Property CEO Conference on March 8 th when management clearly could have known some of its tenants were defaulting on leases. Once first quarter earnings came out, the market punished SRC's management for misleading them.

Source: SNL Financial

Needless to say, the market did not take too kindly to Jon Wheeler's deception, selling it down in a similar fashion.

Source: SNL Financial

What's worse is that this was not a momentary lapse, but rather a continuation of an entire history of shareholder value destruction. Since its IPO in 2012, WHLR has destroyed most of its investors' money.

Source: SNL Financial

In 1Q17, for reasons completely unrelated to the Bi-Lo closures which will hit in 3Q17, WHLR missed estimates by a large margin. The earnings report blamed the miss on snow removal and it did snow more than usual in the south, but this was only a small portion of the story. The real reason for the earnings miss is that the strategy was not viable in the first place. I attribute the miss to one thing:

ROIC < WACC

Dangerously expensive capital structure

It is not that ROIC became less than WACC from poor performance, but rather ROIC was always less than WACC. Wheeler typically buys at a 9% cap rate by issuing common equity at a double digit dividend yield and preferred equity with a true cost that is also double digit. The mortgage financing is a bit cheaper, but overall WACC is still in the high 8% range. Factoring in any reasonable amount of TI and leasing commissions which are ubiquitous in grocery anchored retail, the ROIC is below 8%. Shown below is Wheeler's capital structure.

Source: SNL Financial

The 19.5% yield shown above is before the 2 nd dividend cut. Factoring this in, WHLR's yield is about 14.5% so common equity is expensive. Preferreds are not much better at 9% coupons which are actually more than that. The B series was issued at $21.23 rather than the $25 par value. This means it is not only a functionally higher coupon, but WHLR will lose $3.77 per share on redemption at $25.

Source: SNL Financial

The variable rate preferred is not much better as it ramps up 2 full percentage points annually until it hits a 14% coupon.

Source: SNL Financial

Thus, the 8.75% paid now is well below the average cost over its term.

Debt is not an option either as WHLR is already overlevered with a EBITDA coverage of fixed charges of only 1.7X.

Source: Wheeler

Most REITs have coverage ratios from 3X to 6X. Grocery anchored peers are a bit below average but still well above Wheeler's coverage.

Peer Coverage ratio EBITDA/fixed charges Brixmor 3.8X Kite Realty 3.6X Cedar 2.2X WHLR 1.7X

Source: SNL Financial

Wheeler had a problem with a dividend yield that was too big and unsustainable. Rather than cutting the dividend to a sustainable level, management delayed the problem by cutting just enough to temporarily sustain it. Worse, they dug a deeper hole by issuing common and preferred equity. This issuance was not accretive and merely kicked the can down the road. During the delay between equity raise and capital deployment dividends to the common and preferred were paid out from the raise itself and not from earnings. Wheeler's dividend has always been a return of capital not a return on capital.

Another dividend cut is imminent

Wheeler has never covered its dividend since inception and its FFO has largely been negative. Since the start of 2014, FFO has totaled -$7.35.

A large portion of the capital raised has already been lost.

Some of this was due to one time issues and/or timing of acquisitions, but when you lose about half of your capital due to one time issues that is not acceptable. Given the loss in 4Q16 and the huge miss in 1Q17, it is generous to suggest WHLR's FFO has stabilized, but let us do a valuation assuming it is stabilized.

$0.15 cents in 1Q17 annualizes to $0.60 (Guidance is significantly higher than Q1 annualized, but WHLR has a big streak of missing guidance so I will not factor this in), meaning its $9.30 market price represents a forward FFO multiple of about 15.5X. That is some premium pricing. That is a higher multiple than blue chip retailers like Kimco or Simon Properties.

A company with such a weak track record and struggling properties in tertiary markets has no business trading at a premium multiple. The only reason its market price remains at this level is because of the enormous dividend. A 14.5%+ yield has an allure to enough market participants to maintain WHLR's price at irrationally high levels despite the highly visible fundamental struggle. With a market cap under $200mm, it does not take all that many yield hungry investors to maintain pricing. All this could change immediately with a dividend cut.

$0.60 of annual FFO does not cover a $1.44 annual dividend. It would not even cover a $0.60 dividend due to post-FFO cash expenses like TI and leasing commissions. Since these expenses are so high, most grocery anchored retail REITs have an FFO payout ratio in the ballpark of 50%. Clearly the current dividend is not sustainable.

Some may argue that WHLR's dividend has never been sustainable, so why would the cut happen now?

Well, quite frankly, WHLR is out of cash.

As of 3/31/17, WHLR had $4.66mm cash on the balance sheet and $68mm drawn on its $75mm credit facility. That means, if Wheeler were to max out its credit cards by taking cash to 0 and fully drawing the facility, it has a maximum amount of free funds equal to $11.66mm

With about 9.4mm fully diluted shares, WHLR can only fund about 0.86 years of dividends using cash. If FFO remains at $0.15 quarterly, they could last just over a year, but that is assuming there are no leasing commissions or TI which are nearly certain given the high lease rollover in 2017.

Thus, we think WHLR's dividend must be cut AGAIN in about a year and could get cut well before that if debt holders use covenants or other forms of leverage to force management to make the cut.

Preferred dividends

If FFO stays positive, the preferred dividend is probably safe in the near and medium term. Since FFO is calculated AFTER preferred dividends the $0.15 in Q1 meant there was fifteen cents remaining after paying WLHRP and WHLRD.

Magnitude of opportunity

A cut or cessation of common dividend could take WHLR's market price down as much as 50% as a roughly 8.5X multiple would be more appropriate given the nature of WHLR's properties. Without the dividend attracting yield seekers, it would be left to deep value investors to pick up the scraps and I do not anticipate value hunters becoming interested above an 8.5X multiple. Such a price movement would make short sellers quite profitable, but this article is titled "Wheeler REIT is still going to 0" so what causes the rest of the drop?

Leverage accelerates demise

Since common equity makes up less than 20% of WHLR's capital stack, a small change in property values has a big impact on common equity. Specifically, a 20% drop in property value would wipe out the common and such a change is not hard to imagine in the current retail environment. The 2 Bi-Lo store closures alone could reduce WHLR's revenue by about 3% and this is just the beginning.

Retail REITs like SPG have sold down 20+% on mere speculation of what could happen to retail, so if the market is even close to correct on the quality names, imagine what could happen to highly levered retail REITs with junk rated tenants in tertiary markets.

This portion of the thesis is rather vague, but I think the probability of WHLR going to 0 within 2 years is considerable. In fact, WHLR's NAV per share is already negative when an 11% cap rate is used.

Risks and concerns

Shorting always involves asymmetric risk in that the lowest a stock can go is 0 but theoretically the price can go infinitely high. Thus, one can lose multiples of their initial investment while gains are capped at 100%. While this asymmetry is present with all shorts, it may be exaggerated with Wheeler due to its small market cap and leverage. If retail were to miraculously recover in a way that raised WHLR's property values, shorts could hurt in a major way.

Carrying cost is also an issue in shorting Wheeler. In addition to having to pay the dividend, some shorts may have to pay their custodian a "hard to borrow" fee since the issue is thinly traded. This can take the carrying cost to over 20% so as a short you need to win quickly.

Disclosure: I am personally short WHLR. 2nd Market Capital and its affiliated accounts are long WHLRP and short WHLR. This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security and is strictly the opinion of the writer. Investing in publicly held securities is speculative and involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The reader must determine whether any investment is suitable and accepts responsibility for their investment decisions. Dane Bowler is an investment advisor representative of 2MCAC, a Wisconsin registered investment advisor. Commentary may contain forward looking statements which are by definition uncertain. Actual results may differ materially from our forecasts or estimations, and 2MCAC cannot be held liable for the use of and reliance upon the opinions, estimates, forecasts and findings in this article.