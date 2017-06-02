Lululemon: Is The Rally Legit?

Shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) traded more than 13% higher on Friday, June 2, after the company announced better than expected Q1 earnings. The pop puts shares back to where they were immediately after the company's dismal Q4 report, and we believe that is a sign to investors that this pop is a relief rally and nothing more. Indeed, when LULU was around $54 per share after the Q4 report, we took a bearish stance. Today, we hold a more neutral stance, but still aren't buyers.

LULU data by YCharts

While once the hottest fashion trend, Lululemon's popularity is now nearing saturation. The company continues to dominate the trendy women's athleisure market, and is growing in the trendy men's athleisure market, but the product price-points are too high and the competition too stiff for LULU to successfully expand its addressable market.

The comparable same-store sales numbers show this. While comparable same store sales growth of -1% beat the Street's estimate for a 1.9% decline, it still represents comparable same store sales contraction versus a 8% rise in Q4. That is a pretty dramatic flip.

From a full-year outlook, the sales growth deceleration trend is pretty clear. Comps rose in the low double-digit range in FY15. They rose in the mid single to high single-digit range in FY16. This year, they are guided to rise in the low single-digit range. Comp growth appears to being near saturation, and that means LULU will need unit expansion to drive strong topline growth.

Fortunately for investors, LULU has plenty of room to drive growth through unit expansion. The company still has very little exposure in key international markets such as Europe and Asia, and we are confident in management's ability to continue to grow square footage at a healthy rate over the next several years. That expansion should support high single-digit to low double-digit revenue growth over the next 5 or so years.

With more stores, though, comes more costs, and LULU is already starting to see the adverse affects that come when aggressive real estate expansion pairs with slowing comp growth. The SG&A rate was up 170 basis points in the quarter, more than offsetting a 110 basis point expansion on the gross profit line. The result is that sales growth of 5% led to only a 7% increase in EPS, despite strong gross margin expansion and a lower share count.

Thus, LULU needs its new stores to be equally as productive as the old stores, and that seems like a risky bet considering expansion is happening in new markets. We think its more likely that new stores underperform current stores, thus putting LULU in a position where gross margin expansion and SG&A rate growth will compete against one another, much like they did this quarter. Consequently, we believe low double-digit revenue growth should spillover into low-to-mid teens earnings growth at best.

That isn't great considering LULU trades at roughly 21x next year's earnings, but its not awful either. Nike (NYSE:NKE) trades at a similar multiple for slightly lower growth expectations, but Nike has a much better and longer track record of success. Meanwhile, Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) is more expensive, and Skechers (NYSE:SKX) is less expensive.

LULU finds itself somewhere in the middle of its peers in terms of valuation, and that feels about right considering the slowing comp story and lagging earnings growth. If the stock pulls back off this rally, we might look to enter at a prices much lower than $55 per share, but for now, we think LULU stock is a "wait-and-see" scenario.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NKE, SKX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.