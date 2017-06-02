Tesla Will Not Be Profitable In 2018

Today, I read an article on this site by contributor Tech Talker that Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) will be profitable in 2018. The author lays out a straightforward argument, based on a number of company statements, and then uses some conservative projections to show how this will occur. Unfortunately, a key math error provides a stumbling block, and the overall article doesn't include some key Tesla expenses.

First, take a look at the following statements by the author, and see if you find a big math mistake:

Assuming 90,000 Model S and Model X vehicles are sold at an average price of $100,000. So let us take this prediction at face value and say that Tesla's gross margin on the S/X is 30%, or a gross profit of $3 billion based on the revenue estimates above.

If you round up, you get to the $3 billion value, but the actual value is $2.7 billion. This $300 million error takes down the author's gross margin total to $5.4 billion. Using the associated figure of $5.67 billion in operating expenses, this turns the author's $30 million operating profit of $30 million to an operating loss of $270 million.

Also, this argument doesn't take into account some of Tesla's other key expenses. The company guided to $115 million in interest expenses for Q2, and you figure that number will increase as the company further spends on capex for the Model 3 launch and other efforts. Even if no capital raises are needed this year or next, it doesn't seem out of the question for interest expenses to top $500 million next year. They could be even higher than that if Tesla borrows even more funds. Additionally, Tesla had $25 million of interest tax expense in its most recent quarter, which would annualize out to $100 million.

Thus, when we get to Tesla's actual bottom line number, Tesla is around a loss of around $870 million, not including any other income items. This number actually seems quite reasonable based on current estimates, which call for a non-GAAP loss next year of about $150 million, since we know Tesla will report a number of non-GAAP adjustments. In the last 90 days, analysts have cut their non-GAAP EPS forecast by $3.50 a share for Tesla, which is almost $600 million when you consider what the diluted share count will be for next year.

Also, while I find many of the author's arguments reasonable, I do find one number highly questionable, and that's operating expenses. In Tesla's most recently reported quarter, the company had $925 million of operating expenses. That was with just about 25,000 vehicles being delivered. Next year, the author projects more than 400,000 vehicles being delivered, as well as a huge ramp in Tesla's energy product sales (including SolarCity products like the solar roof). Even if Tesla gains some operating leverage, you have to figure that operating expenses should easily double from current levels, which would represent about $7.4 billion annually compared to the author's roughly $5.67 billion.

In the end, I think it will be extremely tough for Tesla to show any kind of profit next year, even on the operating line. First, the above mentioned author's article has a key math error regarding gross profits regarding Model S/X. Additionally, this is only an argument about the operating side, ignoring roughly half a billion of annual interest expenses Tesla faces, and potential taxes. If analyst estimates continue to fall for 2018 like they are for 2017, as seen below, then I will be even more convinced of a sizable GAAP loss next year, and perhaps a decent sized non-GAAP one.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance analyst estimates page linked above)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.