U.S. Geothermal: A True Contrarian Play After Paris

If the company can deliver on its goals, even partially, substantial upside exists for shareholders at this level.

US Geothermal has developed a profitable base of three geothermal power plants that support its current price on their own.

In recent weeks, I was lucky enough to take an extensive trip through New Zealand, touring both the North and South islands with my family. Other than a profound obsession with rugby, one of the major attributes of the region was its beautiful and violent geography. It is no wonder that Peter Jackson chose to set the Lord of the Rings and Hobbit film trilogies there as the variety in climate and scenery was breathtaking.

As an investor, what got my attention during this time was the high amounts of geo-thermal energy prevalent throughout the region:

Source: Author Photo, Te Puia, Rotorua, New Zealand

Geothermal activity is derived from the natural heat that exists within the Earth’s crust. These geologic anomalies can exist 1,000 to 1,200 feet below the Earth’s surface and can produce heat at roughly 50,000x the rate of fossil fuels, according to the National Renewable Energy Lab (NREL). Fluids carry this energy to the surface where they can be harnessed by turbines. This is a very renewable source of energy as these fluids can be injected into the reservoir in order to sustain pressure and produce a consistent level of energy. The energy is then harnessed either by a steam or binary cycle:

Source: Company Presentation

One of the advantages of geothermal as a power source is it is able to give a steadier baseload power than other renewable options. Wind and solar, by their nature, provide more intermittent power generation. Wind is only 34% efficient on installed capacity while solar is just 25%, much less than geothermal which provides a very consistent power base. Geothermal usually has a smaller footprint on the environment, both effectively and visually than other options; picture the giant wind farms that coat the landscape in areas like Palm Springs.

I initially hoped to find a company in New Zealand that would be utilizing geothermal power; they do have one power plant in New Zealand that provides 5% of the country’s electrical needs. I was unsuccessful in finding an investable option. In looking closer to home, I did find several companies that utilize geothermal energy as part of a renewable energy portfolio, notably Ormat Technologies (ORA) and Alterra Power Corp. (OTCPK:MGMXF). The best pure play geothermal energy company I found was US Geothermal Inc. (HTM).

USG is based in Idaho, USA and currently operates three geothermal power plants:

Source: Company Presentation

Their first power plant was commissioned at Raft River, Idaho in 2008. US Geothermal partnered with Goldman Sachs to finance it with USG retaining a 95% share of the cash flows with Goldman getting 5% and 99% of any tax credits; this was structured as a tax equity deal. The plant produces 10 MW of power annually but has the ability to expand up to 13 MW under the PPA agreement. River Raft is secured by a 25-year term purchase power agreement (PPA) with Idaho Power @ $66.22/MW with an additional $7.10/REC. The plant has operated very efficiently, with 99.4% up-time in the last year.

In 2012, US Geothermal brought on two additional plants – one located at Neal Hot Springs, Oregon and the other at San Emidio, Nevada. The Neal Hot Springs plant produces up to 22 MW per year and is secured with a PPA with Idaho Power over 25 years, at a rate of $126.36/MW. This plant is a 60/40 partnership with Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) and was financed with a $60.2m loan @ 2.6% APR. Neal Hot Springs operates with 98.3% up-time currently.

The San Emidio plant produces 10 MW per year and is secured with a 25-year agreement with NV Energy with a power rate of $103.52/MW. This plant is 100% owned by USG and was financed with a $29m loan @ 6.75% APR over 24 years. Its current operating up-time is at 95.6%.

Based on the evolution of the deals above, USG set out to gain the confidence of both its customers and its financiers with each successive deal. We can see this as the initial Raft River rate was lower than the latter two by a substantial amount, though this could also be attributed to different market conditions for power generation. The evolution from tax partner to joint venture partner to wholly-owned can also be seen with USG getting full benefit from the performance at San Emidio. This evolution will be key to USG’s way forward.

The nature of USG’s finances is that the power generation gives it a very steady performance. In the company graph below, the “USG” portion refers to the performance attributable to the company net of the non-controlling interests (NCI):

Source: Company Presentation

The company’s market capitalization currently sits at just $75.0m. USG has $13.1m cash on hand and another $28.4m in deposits it must hold against its notes payable as of Q1 2017, which I will apply against their debt load. USG is the majority owner of all of these projects, so the entire debt load associated with the operations are rolled up onto its financial statements, totaling $106.2m. I want to look at what nets back to USG, so I will reduce the outstanding $58.5m related to Neal Hot Springs by 40% to reflect Enbridge’s share that is owed ($23.4m). The net debt then comes to $106.2m - $23.4m = $82.8m.

Bringing the enterprise value together, we get:

Market Capitalization $75.0m Add: Net Debt, USG $82.8m Less: Deposits attributable to USG ($22.0m) Less: Cash on Hand, unrestricted ($13.1m) Enterprise Value $122.7m

Source: Company 10-Q

Looking to the forecasted EBITDA for the coming year ($8-$10m), USG’s Q1 performance seems to back this up, with a $2.6m Adjusted EBITDA in Q1. Using the high end of the forecast, this gives USG a valuation of 12.2x EV/EBITDA. This compares to Ormat’s 11.7x and Alterra’s 28.1x. Ormat has been growing at a higher annual rate than USG due to the wider scope and scale of its operations, making it a potentially better value proposition than USG, based on the certainty of its growth. What separates USG is the size of the potential growth that management is working to push through.

Incremental Growth

Much like mining companies, which add resources by expanding their existing mines, USG has incremental expansion capabilities at all three of its sites. It is quite expensive to start a new area, with average costs running between $2 and $8m per well. Expanding existing operations is much easier.

At Raft River, USG has already converted an idle injection well to boost production by 0.71 MW, which should add between $0.3 and $0.4m annually to the top line at minimal marginal cost. USG is looking to upgrade their injection pump and review if any further well-field modifications are required to expand an additional 1.5 to 2 MW by Q3 2017. The current PPA allows an expansion of its MW supply by 3, which would add $1.5m to $1.8m annually if fully utilized.

Neal Hot Springs also has a further 3 MW available under its PPA. This project will require surface water rights in order to meet the additional plant requirements. USG has targeted this to commence in Q4 of this year with startup in Q2 2018, which will bring an additional $2.5 to $3.0m annually in revenue due to the higher rates in its PPA. USG has a more extensive expansion at San Emidio, which is noted below.

These two initiatives are the low-hanging fruit, which should incrementally improve performance (bumping revenue by close to 15% from current levels). The real growth opportunities are their larger scope projects.

New Projects

The company has spent $22.0m so far developing the following next generation projects:

Source: Company Presentation

Project Spend to Date WGP Geysers $9.6m El Ceibillo $5.7m San Emidio II $5.1m Crescent Valley $1.6m Total $22.0m

Source: Company 2017 Q1 10-Q

At first blush, this appears to be a very ambitious mandate with a total cash cost of $565m required to make it all happen. Fortunately, for investors, this hasn’t been how USG does business. They have added projects with increasing levels of confidence and ownership, culminating with a 100% owned facility at San Emidio. No plant construction will begin until a PPA is signed at each location in order to back-stop any funding requirements and secure future cash flows.

Based a recent agreement signed by Ormat, rates will likely be around $75 to $80 in California, though it depends on the performance that could and is subject to change. The Geysers project is closest to going live as management has indicated all that is required is the PPA. It would add annual revenue of approximately $20m (based on similar use levels at River Raft and a rate of $75 per MW). This one project alone would close to double the revenues for USG and USG has three other potential projects.

One change to the PPA process is that some of the tendering has migrated from traditional electrical utilities to large community choice aggregators (CCA) hoping to provide power at a better price than the utilities do. This focus on price initially drove CCAs to more intermittent power sources (wind/solar) that had cheaper upfront costs. As I noted earlier, these sources lack baseload power, which is what geothermal can provide; consequently, they were spending more with the utilities than they had anticipated.

Management has indicated they are in discussions with a CCA on an agreement, which would bring the Geysers online in 2018, but the proof will be when an agreement is signed. These smaller (compared to state utilities) organizations may be more willing to look to smaller companies to supply their baseload power.

Potential M&A

The management and directors of USG have a substantial stake in the company, with 24.01% of the outstanding shares; JCP Investment Management LLC (a holding company for director James Pappas) has close to 15% of the company and a majority of the management stake. An activist shareholder, Bradley Radoff, has accumulated 1,825,000 shares or 9.5% of the company as well.

Mr. Radoff has taken large positions in micro-cap companies, sometimes looking to agitate change when needed, though that has not been present at USG to date. His office is located in the same building as JCP’s and with both men having a background in investment banking, they could be assets to M&A for USG on either side down the road.

USG’s operations have a lot of synergies with Ormat’s geothermal business. Its North American operations are in and around Nevada/California, like USG’s. They are also both looking to bid on the upcoming Guatemalan RFP. It would be relatively easy for Ormat to fold in USG to its current operations. Its larger scale could also give it a leg up in trying to leverage PPAs for the USG projects. This is only speculation but there could be a decent fit here if USG gets any cheaper.

US Geothermal has a lot going for it but there are some risks as well.

United States Political Environment

The Trump administration’s feelings towards climate change and many other green technologies are markedly different from the prior administration’s. Trump has referred to some of the research on climate change as a “hoax,” refused to endorse a statement on the climate at a recent G7 meeting and withdrew from the Paris climate accord.

The administration’s most recent budget proposal also targets renewable resources, with geothermal specifically being targeted for reduced funding:

Source: 2018 Department of Energy Budget Proposal

Overall, this is not a bullish environment for the renewable industry as a whole. It was likely a reaction to some of the questionable subsidies in the recent past, such as the $535m that was spent on now-bankrupt solar company Solyndra, on technologies that could not stand on their own.

These budget cuts may actually end up being supportive of geothermal energy. In a study from the Department of Energy, the total cost per kilowatt hour for geothermal energy is at the low end, including some fossil fuels such as coal. The calculation below include all applicable costs including initial capital and maintenance:

Source: DOE

Because of this cost advantage, geothermal projects should have a better chance at economic viability than other sources. Some marginal projects may now no longer be viable without subsidies like the 30% investment tax credit. This should favor USG’s prospects as they have ongoing cash flow to support their projects as well as a proven track record. I believe the current political environment could also bring added prominence to USG’s Guatemala project, as it is receiving tax breaks from that country, rather than relying on the US tax credits. USG has sought funding for the project through the German Development Fund (GDF). It would have been better to have a more pro-environment US administration in place but it should not be a death sentence for USG’s upcoming projects.

The Takeaway

US Geothermal has a similar business setup to another company I recently covered, Urthecast. Both have been able to develop a profitable base business, proving their capabilities to develop and implement high technology solutions. For Urthecast, it is satellites; for USG, it is geothermal power plants. Both have some very lucrative next generation projects that are contingent on selling its customers on their abilities to perform. If USG is able to land all of these potential projects, management has projected out a potential annual EBITDA of over $100m. Admittedly, there are a lot of ifs behind this potential project:

If they can land PPAs to support each project.

If they can obtain financing for these projects or need to bring in partners.

If they can execute the buildup of these projects on target and on budget.

USG has built up a good track record for its projects while doing so in a profitable manner; the current company valuation gives it credit for these but does not consider the future possibility that these projects come to pass; we are essentially getting a call option on its future success with its current operations as downside protection. The Geysers is USG’s most likely near-term catalyst. With the upside tied to specific events with each project (PPA wins, commissioning, go-live etc.), USG will be a very news-driven stock as its plans unfold.

Technically, a lot of the political risk appears priced in as USG shares have headed down since the inauguration of Donald Trump, down over 20% since that point:

Source: Finviz

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in HTM over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.