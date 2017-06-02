AMD Business Model Highlights And Implications

We believe the Company will meet most, if not all, of its 2020 business model goals in 2018.

We discuss the implications of the new TAM in each of the target markets.

At its Analyst Day, AMD revised its market opportunity to reflect its new products.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) made a strong case for its future in a series of presentations during the recent analyst day.

This article summarizes the management presentations regarding the market opportunity and offers commentary on key aspects of the presentations. All images in this article are from AMD analyst day presentations.

Opportunity Size

AMD argues that its opportunity is large and comparable to that of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA). In the three key segments where the company can compete, AMD identified a total TAM of $63B.

Due to its weak product portfolio, the company has been locked out of much of this TAM. In essentially a three player field, AMD currently has less than 10% of this market as its products have lagged compared to those from Intel and Nvidia.

With a host of new products based on Zen CPU core and Polaris and Vega GPU cores, the company shared how it sees its TAM changing over time.

How AMD TAM Changes Over Time In PCs

As can be seen from the image below, AMD expects its PC TAM to increase from less than $10B to almost $30B.

Since AMD has been serving the low end of the TAM already, the increase in TAM is all at the high end where the ASPs are high and margins are good. AMD has had historic connections in the PC space and has relationship with all the key manufacturers. Given this dynamic, AMD should be able to accelerate its revenues at a rapid clip in the PC market.

How AMD TAM Changes Over Time in Immersive Solutions (or Graphics)

AMD has been in a bit better shape on the GPU side since its GPUs were far more competitive compared to its CPUs. AMD currently offers solutions for gamers and to some extent content designers but the company has been notably missing from the high end and machine intelligence space.

The company's new Vega GPUs can address all of these three segments and will be positioned as follows:

After the introduction of Vega, , AMD's TAM is expected to increase by around 40% over the next two years.

Note that even though the TAM increases only by about 40%, the gross margin impact will be much higher.

Note that, compared to the PC space, AMD may be somewhat challenged to grow in the high end space as Nvidia is an entrenched player with a strong reputation. Also, compared to Zen product line for PCs, which has been shipping for a couple of months and appears to be a robust product, it may be a few more months before the Vega GPU platform is mature.

AMD TAM in Data Centers / Servers (Where it now has close to 0% market share)

AMD expects to have the biggest success in the server space where it currently has less than 1% market share. AMD's server products, for the first time in over a decade, are competitive with those of Intels. This leads to AMD having access to this TAM for the first time since mid-2000s.

AMD's EPYC server processor appears to be a strong candidate to address this segment.

AMD Overall Growth Projection

Thanks to a series of new products in each of the three key target markets, AMD expects a double-digit growth in the next few years. AMD's products appear to be particularly strong in the areas where the opportunity is the highest - servers and PCs. Consequently, we expect the company to rapidly penetrate these markets and believe the company is being coy in stating the growth targets vaguely as "double digit".

Note that AMD's TAM in all the segments combined is increasing from about $16B to $63B. With such a large expansion in TAM and with compelling high end products, AMD's "double digit CAGR" guidance is a coy one.

AMD Gross Margin Expansion Story

AMD also shows healthy increases in gross margins - from about 31% in 2016 to >40% in 2020.

With a fabless semiconductor model, and given that AMD is targeting high margin opportunities, there is little reason to believe that AMD will get less than 50% gross margin in its target segments. On the other hand, AMD's historic products will continue to be low margin affairs and will drag down the overall margins. However, as revenues from the high-end segments increase, the impact of the legacy business decreases. A doubling of revenues from 2016 levels should put AMD in the proximity, or in excess, of 40% gross margins. We see little reason why AMD will not be able to double its revenues by 2018.

We believe the guidance is sandbagged and AMD is likely to reach greater than 40% margins in 2018.

AMD's Long Term Financial Model

AMD's financial model has been updated to increase gross margin.

Once again we believe the company is being conservative in the model it presents to investors. The company is selling this model as 2020 model but our estimates suggest that the company will hit these metrics in 2018

Summary

AMD's new products allow it to effectively target the high end of each of the markets its serves where the gross margins are the highest. The company is revising its business model to reflect the change. However, we believe the company is being conservative. We expect AMD to meet most, if not all, of its stated 2020 goals in 2018.

Just about the only risk for AMD is execution risk with its new products. Given that the company has already launched multiple products based on the new architectures it has developed, we view this risk as small.

AMD remains the top semiconductor pick for 2017 and 2018.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMD; LONG INTC PUTS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.